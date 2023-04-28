Tour of the Gila: Emily Ehrlich wins stage 3 time trial for women

Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) scorched the 16.15 mile (26km) Tyrone Individual Time Trial p/b Freeport McMoran in a time of 38:15 and won the women’s stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila.

Maeghan Easler (Roxo Racing) posted a time 1:09 off the winning pace and took second, while Austin Killips (Amy D. Foundation) stopped the clock 9 seconds slower to take third place on the stage.

It was the second ITT victory for Ehrlich this year, as she won the Route 66 stage 3 TT at Redlands Bicycle Classic and went on to claim the overall title.

More to come.

Results

