Tour of the Gila: Emily Ehrlich wins stage 3 time trial for women
Maeghan Easler takes second in Tyrone ahead of Austin Killips
Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) scorched the 16.15 mile (26km) Tyrone Individual Time Trial p/b Freeport McMoran in a time of 38:15 and won the women’s stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila.
Maeghan Easler (Roxo Racing) posted a time 1:09 off the winning pace and took second, while Austin Killips (Amy D. Foundation) stopped the clock 9 seconds slower to take third place on the stage.
It was the second ITT victory for Ehrlich this year, as she won the Route 66 stage 3 TT at Redlands Bicycle Classic and went on to claim the overall title.
More to come.
Results
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
