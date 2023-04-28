Tour of the Gila: Walter Vargas wins stage 3 Tyrone time trial
Torbjørn Røed extends GC lead with second-place finish in ITT
Walter Vargas (Team Medellin-EPM) won the 16.15 mile (26km) Tyrone Individual Time Trial p/b Freeport McMoran on stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila.
The Pan American Time Trial Champion was 21 seconds faster than race leader Torbjørn Røed (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling Team), who finished second, and 25 seconds better than Røed’s teammate Alex Hoehn. Drake Deuel (CS Velo) finished fourth and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín-EPM) was fifth.
With his strong time trial result, Røed retains his GC lead, with Deuel moving three spots to second overall. Hoehn slots into third overall, while Sevilla follows in fourth.
Held in the small mining town of Tyrone, the individual time trial course provided 1,188 feet of climbing on an out-and-back wide road with only one corner at the turnaround. Heavy cross winds were as much of a challenge as the double ascent of the Little Burro Pass, gusts reaching 20-30 mph.
Zach Gregg (Project Echelon) showed off his abilities as a multiple-time US amateur ITT national champion by taking the hot seat after posting a time of 35:12 early in proceedings. He was unseated by teammate Stephen Vogel, who finished in 34:37, with still 77 riders to cross the line. When Colby Lange posted 35:45, he made it a trio of Project Echelon riders at the top of the standings, with the GC leaders yet to finish.
With 28 riders yet to cross the line, Vargas set the new fastest time, 33:47. By the time race Røed carried the leader’s jersey across the finish, he could only post a second-best time.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Emily Ehrlich wins stage 3 time trial for womenMaeghan Easler takes second in Tyrone ahead of Austin Killips
-
UCI revokes Zaaf Cycling Team's licence'Zaaf Cycling Team does not currently meet the requirements for registration as a UCI Women’s Continental team' says the sport governing body
-
How to watch La Vuelta Femenina – live TV and streamingDon't miss a minute of the Spanish WorldTour race featuring Annemiek van Vleuten, Lizzie Deignan, Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer and more
-
Tour of the Gila: Walter Vargas wins stage 3 Tyrone time trialTorbjørn Røed extends GC lead with second-place finish in ITT