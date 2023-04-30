Tour of the Gila: Killips secures women's overall win
Killips wins final stage and takes GC title in Piños Altos
Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation) won the fifth and final stage of the Tour of the Gila women's race on Sunday, sealing the overall victory in the process.
Already wearing the leader's jersey to start the stage, Killips broke clear of the peloton in a small group in the final few minutes of racing on the "Gila Monster" stage, which took riders 110.9 km (65.9 miles) from Silver City to Piños Altos.
Killips then surged away to win the stage at the top of the third-category finishing climb.
Marcela Prieto (Pato Bike BMC), who won the opening stage and wore the leader's jersey until Killips moved into the lead after the stage 3 time trial, settled for runner-up honors on the final stage. Killips's Amy D Foundation teammate Cassandra Nelson took third on the day.
The stage win extended Killips's overall advantage, securing the GC victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
