Tour of the Gila: Bickmore wins stage 4
Cade Bickmore sprints to victory in Silver City
Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) won Saturday's stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, the Downtown Silver City Criterium.
The 69.5 km (43.2 mile) stage took the men's peloton at the Tour of the Gila on 40 laps of an urban circuit of just over a mile on slightly hilly roads, and Project Echelon worked hard to control the day with the hope of closing out the stage with a bunch kick. Despite repeated attempts by enterprising breakaway hopefuls to get away, nobody managed to stay clear of the pack for long.
As such, Bickmore racked up intermediate after intermediate, moving into the points lead even before the finish. There was, however, some intrigue in the finale as Conn McDunphy (SoCalCycling.com) joined a small break and then powered away for a solo bid with two laps to go. He took a 10-second lead into the final lap, but the Project Echelon-led pack managed to reel him in to set up the sprint.
Rewarding his team for their efforts, Bickmore proved fastest in the bunch, winning the stage ahead of Theodore Obholzer (SoCalCycling.com) and Brayan Sánchez (Medellin). Meanwhile, overnight leader Torbjørn Røed (Above & Beyond Cancer Cycling) finished safely in the peloton and will wear the leader's jersey for Sunday's final stage, dubbed the Gila Monster Road Race, which will take riders 161.9 km (100.6 miles) from Silver City to Piños Altos.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Bickmore wins stage 4Cade Bickmore sprints to victory in Silver City
-
Tour of the Gila: Erlich doubles upEmily Erlich takes her second straight victory on stage 4
-
Vollering will lead the way for SD Worx at the Vuelta FemeninaSD Worx unveils its roster for La Vuelta Femenina
-
Juan Ayuso: 'No surprise' to lose Tour de Romandie leader's jersey'I knew that still I’m not in shape' says Spaniard, despite stage 3 time trial win