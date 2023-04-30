Tour of the Gila: Hoehn takes men's overall victory

By Dane Cash
published

Sevilla wins final stage in Piños Altos

Óscar Sevilla wins stage 5 of the Tour of the Gila as Alex Hoehn takes the overall title.
Óscar Sevilla wins stage 5 of the Tour of the Gila as Alex Hoehn takes the overall title. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Alex Hoehn (Above & Beyond Cancer Cycling) took the overall win at the Tour of the Gila on Sunday as Óscar Sevilla (Medellín-EPM) claimed the fifth and final stage.

The climber-friendly parcours of the "Gila Monster" stage from Silver City to Piños Altos whittled away at the main peloton over the course of the day before Sevilla tried to put Hoehn in the rearview mirror inside the final kilometre. Hoehn, however, was up to the challenge, joining Sevilla for the final moments of the stage and the race.

In the ensuing push to the line, Sevilla outkicked Hoehn to secure the stage win. The runner-up ride was nonetheless just enough to propel Hoehn to the top of the final GC leaderboard as overnight leader Torbjørn Røed, Hoehn's Above & Beyond Cancer teammate, finished the stage further down the standings.

Lars Quaedvlieg (Universe Cycling Team) took third on the day after Sevilla took his stage victory and Hoehn secured his GC victory.

Sevilla's win moved him to second overall in the general classification.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Dane Cash

Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.

