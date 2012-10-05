A happy Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia), stage 5 winner (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) has claimed the honours in the Ulverstone Criterium, Stage 5 of the Tour of Tasmania. Grenda, guest-riding for the team now he is back home from racing with Rapha Condor - Sharp, had indicated the previous Sunday that he was in good form riding to fourth in the Launceston - New Norfolk Cycle Classic.

The 22-year-old former under 23 national criterium champion out-kicked current national criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Search2Retain-recruit, Scott Law who is the current under 23 criterium champion.

"To get a win here is pretty special," Grenda said.

"I did this circuit first when I was 13, so I've been here a while now."

The stage win was Grenda's third at the Tour of Tasmania since 2010 when he raced for the Genesys team.

The general classification lead of Lachlan Norris (Drapac) was not under threat during the criterium with the part-time mountain biker holding a nine-second lead heading into the potentially decisive afternoon road stage.

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) put the pressure on early, streaking away on lap five ahead of the first intermediate. With the battle for the sprint jersey tight, overnight leader Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) ensured he just pipped Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) for second over the line.

The battle between Van Der Ploeg and Barry continued with the pair going head to head to claim any stray points on two more intermediate sprints with the Victorian holding a seven-point lead over the Kiwi heading into the morning stage.

Barry's efforts were not in vain collecting 14-points to Van Der Ploeg's five, enough to give the FeltNZ rider the lead in the Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship by two points.

With 11 laps remaining, Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team), local rider Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts), Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) and Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) skipped ahead of the peloton. The four stayed ahead for several laps but with Genesys and Drapac driving the peloton, it was only a matter of time before they were brought back. With four laps to go, the race was back together and a bunch sprint loomed.

Stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania, a 77.8km road stage between Ulverstone and Penguin via Gunns Plains gets underway on Friday afternoon.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:47:51 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 4 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 11 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 12 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 13 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 15 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 16 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 21 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 22 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 Miles Scotson (SASI) 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 25 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 27 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 29 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 30 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 31 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 32 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 33 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 34 William Bowman (Felt NZ) 35 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 36 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 38 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 40 James Boal (John West Cycling) 41 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 42 Andrew Roe (SASI) 43 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 44 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 45 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 46 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 47 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 48 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 49 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 50 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 51 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 52 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 53 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 55 James Early (Felt NZ) 56 Karl Evans (SASI) 57 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 58 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 59 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:00:17 60 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 61 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 62 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 63 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 64 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 65 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 66 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 67 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:35 68 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 69 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 70 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:00:49 71 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:04 72 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 0:01:13 73 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:32 74 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:01:33 75 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:37 76 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:01:50 77 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:04 78 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:02:11 79 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:02:23 80 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 81 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:24 82 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 83 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 84 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 85 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 86 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 87 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 88 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 89 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 90 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 0:03:59 91 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 92 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 93 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 94 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 95 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:05:34 96 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 97 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 98 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 99 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 100 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 101 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 102 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 103 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 104 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 105 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 106 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 107 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 108 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 109 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 110 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 111 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 112 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 0:07:09 113 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 114 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 115 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:44 116 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 117 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 118 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 119 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 0:16:39 120 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 121 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 122 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder) DNS William Lind (Suzuki - Trek)

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 3 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 pts

General classification stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8:51:11 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:09 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:58 4 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:23 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:52 6 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:07 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:08 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:53 9 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:05:42 10 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:57 11 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:06:05 12 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:06:32 13 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:07:58 14 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:08:47 15 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:08:51 16 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:08:56 17 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:54 18 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:10:50 19 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:11:06 20 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:11:39 21 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:11:41 22 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:12:00 23 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:16:36 24 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:17:32 25 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:30 26 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:18:40 27 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:19:29 28 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:21:11 29 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:22:18 30 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:22:49 31 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:23:11 32 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:23:30 33 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:24:44 34 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:55 35 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:01 36 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:27:02 37 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:29:27 38 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:33:30 39 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:34:31 40 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:35:33 41 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:36:04 42 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:37:18 43 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 44 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:38:37 45 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:39:16 46 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:39:43 47 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:40:55 48 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:41:10 49 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:17 50 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:21 51 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:41:37 52 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:41:48 53 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:43:08 54 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:44:22 55 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:45:30 56 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:46:04 57 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:47:27 58 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:48:58 59 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:49:13 60 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:50:28 61 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:53:10 62 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 0:53:41 63 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:53:43 64 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:55:02 65 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:55:37 66 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 0:55:42 67 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:55:43 68 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:56:13 69 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:57:08 70 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 0:57:12 71 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:57:29 72 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:57:32 73 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:58:40 74 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:59:29 75 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:00:52 76 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:03:37 77 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:05:01 78 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:05:57 79 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:06:11 80 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:06:47 81 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:06:56 82 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:08:49 83 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:09:07 84 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:09:10 85 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:09:21 86 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:09:45 87 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:10:09 88 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:10:12 89 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:12:31 90 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:12:34 91 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:13:09 92 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:13:10 93 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:14:27 94 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:15:08 95 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:16:21 96 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:16:24 97 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:16:47 98 James Boal (John West Cycling) 99 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 1:19:20 100 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:20:41 101 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 1:22:40 102 William Bowman (Felt NZ) 1:24:48 103 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:24:50 104 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 1:25:39 105 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:27:27 106 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:32:03 107 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:32:39 108 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 1:33:08 109 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:35:12 110 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:36:09 111 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:36:18 112 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1:37:03 113 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:37:22 114 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:41:27 115 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 1:43:45 116 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 1:48:43 117 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1:51:04 118 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 1:54:24 119 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:58:43 120 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:02:35 121 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:12:16 122 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 2:12:35

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 27 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 25 3 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 5 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 11 6 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 7 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 7 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 6 10 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 11 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 12 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 13 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 5 14 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 15 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 4 16 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 17 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 18 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 19 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 20 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 21 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 22 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 23 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 25 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 26 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 27 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 28 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 1 29 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 17 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 17 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 17 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 6 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 7 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 8 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 9 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 14 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 4 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 5 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 9 6 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 8 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 3 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 10 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 11 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 13 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 14 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 15 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 16 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 3 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 4 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 25:07:16 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 3 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:26 4 Felt NZ 0:15:45 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:56 6 PureBlack Racing 0:22:05 7 GPM Wilson Racing 0:35:18 8 SASI 0:40:02 9 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:45:47 10 Plan B Racing 0:48:11 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:49:40 12 Team Downunder 1:00:25 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:26:12 14 Search2Retain 1:35:49 15 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 1:51:18 16 John West Cycling 1:55:13 17 Central Coast Council 2:05:15 18 Suzuki / Trek 2:14:19 19 St George Skoda 2:16:18 20 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3:09:52 21 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 3:54:15