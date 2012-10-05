Trending

Grenda takes out Ulverstone Criterium

GC battle to resume on afternoon road stage

A happy Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia), stage 5 winner

A happy Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia), stage 5 winner
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) has claimed the honours in the Ulverstone Criterium, Stage 5 of the Tour of Tasmania. Grenda, guest-riding for the team now he is back home from racing with Rapha Condor - Sharp, had indicated the previous Sunday that he was in good form riding to fourth in the Launceston - New Norfolk Cycle Classic.

The 22-year-old former under 23 national criterium champion out-kicked current national criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Search2Retain-recruit, Scott Law who is the current under 23 criterium champion.

"To get a win here is pretty special," Grenda said.

"I did this circuit first when I was 13, so I've been here a while now."

The stage win was Grenda's third at the Tour of Tasmania since 2010 when he raced for the Genesys team.

The general classification lead of Lachlan Norris (Drapac) was not under threat during the criterium with the part-time mountain biker holding a nine-second lead heading into the potentially decisive afternoon road stage.

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) put the pressure on early, streaking away on lap five ahead of the first intermediate. With the battle for the sprint jersey tight, overnight leader Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) ensured he just pipped Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) for second over the line.

The battle between Van Der Ploeg and Barry continued with the pair going head to head to claim any stray points on two more intermediate sprints with the Victorian holding a seven-point lead over the Kiwi heading into the morning stage.

Barry's efforts were not in vain collecting 14-points to Van Der Ploeg's five, enough to give the FeltNZ rider the lead in the Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship by two points.

With 11 laps remaining, Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team), local rider Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts), Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac) and Josh Taylor (GPM - Wilson Racing) skipped ahead of the peloton. The four stayed ahead for several laps but with Genesys and Drapac driving the peloton, it was only a matter of time before they were brought back. With four laps to go, the race was back together and a bunch sprint loomed.

Stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania, a 77.8km road stage between Ulverstone and Penguin via Gunns Plains gets underway on Friday afternoon.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:47:51
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
3Scott Law (Search2Retain)
4Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
8Alex Edmondson (SASI)
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
10Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
11Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
12Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)
13Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
14Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
15Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
16Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
18Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
21Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
22Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
23Miles Scotson (SASI)
24Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
25Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
27Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
28Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
29Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
30Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)
31Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)
32Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
33Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
34William Bowman (Felt NZ)
35James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
36Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
38Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
40James Boal (John West Cycling)
41Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
42Andrew Roe (SASI)
43Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
44Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
45Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
46Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
47David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
48Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
49Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
50Harry Carpenter (SASI)
51Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
52Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
53Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
55James Early (Felt NZ)
56Karl Evans (SASI)
57Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
58Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
59Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:00:17
60Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
61Tom Kaesler (SASI)
62Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
63Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
64Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
65Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
66Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
67James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:00:35
68William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
69Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
70Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:00:49
71Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:04
72Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)0:01:13
73Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:32
74Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:01:33
75Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:37
76Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:01:50
77Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:04
78Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:02:11
79Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:02:23
80Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
81Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:02:24
82Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
83Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
84Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
85Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
86Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
87Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
88Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)
89Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
90Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)0:03:59
91Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)
92Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)
93Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
94Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
95Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:05:34
96Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
97Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
98Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
99Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
100Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
101Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
102Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
103Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
104Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
105Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
106Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
107Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
108Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)
109Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
110Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
111Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
112Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)0:07:09
113James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
114James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
115Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:08:44
116Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
117James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
118Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
119Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)0:16:39
120Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
121Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)
122Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSBen Cutajar (Team Downunder)
DNSWilliam Lind (Suzuki - Trek)

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)3pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
3Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (SASI)3pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (SASI)3pts
2Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Alex Edmondson (SASI)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2pts

General classification stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)8:51:11
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:58
4Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:23
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:52
6Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:07
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:08
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:53
9Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:05:42
10Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:57
11Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:06:05
12Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:06:32
13Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:07:58
14Andrew Roe (SASI)0:08:47
15Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:08:51
16Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:08:56
17Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:54
18Karl Evans (SASI)0:10:50
19Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:11:06
20James Early (Felt NZ)0:11:39
21Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:11:41
22Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:12:00
23Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:16:36
24Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:17:32
25Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:30
26James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:18:40
27James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:19:29
28Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:21:11
29Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:22:18
30Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:22:49
31Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:23:11
32Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:23:30
33Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:24:44
34John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:55
35Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:01
36Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:27:02
37Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:29:27
38Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:33:30
39Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:34:31
40Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:35:33
41Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:36:04
42Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:37:18
43Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
44Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:38:37
45Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:39:16
46Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:39:43
47Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:40:55
48Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:41:10
49Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:17
50Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:21
51William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:41:37
52Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:41:48
53Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:43:08
54Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:44:22
55Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:45:30
56Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:46:04
57Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:47:27
58Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:48:58
59Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:49:13
60Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:50:28
61Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:53:10
62Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)0:53:41
63David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:53:43
64Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:55:02
65Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:55:37
66Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)0:55:42
67Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:55:43
68Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:56:13
69Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:57:08
70Scott Law (Search2Retain)0:57:12
71Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:57:29
72Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:57:32
73Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:58:40
74Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:59:29
75Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:00:52
76Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:03:37
77Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:05:01
78Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:05:57
79Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:06:11
80Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:06:47
81Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:06:56
82Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)1:08:49
83Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:09:07
84Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:09:10
85Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:09:21
86Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:09:45
87Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:10:09
88Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:10:12
89Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:12:31
90Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:12:34
91James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:13:09
92Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:13:10
93Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:14:27
94Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:15:08
95Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1:16:21
96Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:16:24
97Miles Scotson (SASI)1:16:47
98James Boal (John West Cycling)
99Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)1:19:20
100Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:20:41
101Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)1:22:40
102William Bowman (Felt NZ)1:24:48
103Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:24:50
104Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)1:25:39
105Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:27:27
106Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:32:03
107Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:32:39
108Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)1:33:08
109Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:35:12
110Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:36:09
111Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:36:18
112Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1:37:03
113James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:37:22
114Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:41:27
115Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)1:43:45
116Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)1:48:43
117James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1:51:04
118Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)1:54:24
119Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:58:43
120Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:02:35
121Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:12:16
122Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)2:12:35

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)27pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)25
3Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)20
4Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)18
5Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)11
6Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
7Alex Edmondson (SASI)7
8Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)6
10Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
11Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)6
12James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)5
13Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)5
14Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
15Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)4
16James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
17Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
18Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
19Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
20Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
21Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
22Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
23Andrew Roe (SASI)1
24Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
25Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
26Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
27William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
28Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)1
29Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)17pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)17
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)17
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
5Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
6Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
7Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)8
8John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
10Alex Edmondson (SASI)3
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
14Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)25pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)13
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
4Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
5Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)9
6John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
8Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)3
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
10Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
11Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
13James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
14Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
15Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
16Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
4Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling25:07:16
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
3Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:26
4Felt NZ0:15:45
5Team Budget Forklifts0:15:56
6PureBlack Racing0:22:05
7GPM Wilson Racing0:35:18
8SASI0:40:02
9Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:45:47
10Plan B Racing0:48:11
11Team Polygon Australia0:49:40
12Team Downunder1:00:25
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:26:12
14Search2Retain1:35:49
15Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team1:51:18
16John West Cycling1:55:13
17Central Coast Council2:05:15
18Suzuki / Trek2:14:19
19St George Skoda2:16:18
20African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3:09:52
21TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team3:54:15

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)278pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)106
4Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)105
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)104
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)99
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)94
8Jack Beckinsale (SASI)92
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)86
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)85

 

Latest on Cyclingnews