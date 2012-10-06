Image 1 of 6 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) gets his second stage win at the Tour of Tamania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Ben Grenda (Polygon Australi) sprints to the win in Burnie (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Genesy and Drapac marshal the front of the race during the Burnie criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 The peloton race around the blisteringly fast Burnie criterium circuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) takes out stage 5 in Ulverstone at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ben Grenda (Polygon) has taken his second stage win at the Cat Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania by winning the short and fast criterium of stage 7 in Burnie. Grenda outkicked Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) for second place while Scott Law (Search2Retain) was again close to the mark, finishing in the top three for the third time in Tasmania.

The blisteringly fast 800mm Burnie circuit would play host to the shortest stage of the five-day race with a 30-lap, 24km event with 11 intermediate sprints. Such was the pace in the opening half of the race that riders were soon being dropping from the short but demanding course.

With lap times hovering around the one-minute mark the pace would remain high throughout the race with the numerous intermediate sprints offering the sprinters a chance to take valuable points in the Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship.

It was no secret that Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) had intentions for the mornings race, stating via Twitter: “Off to Burnie for stage 7 criterium in Burnie town centre. Pumped to get Sprint jersey back.” He was clearly motivated after narrowly missing the Sprint Jersey at Tour of Gippsland.

Van Der Ploeg wasted no time in trying to reduce his one-point deficit to Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) when he took a number of sprints in the opening part of the 30-lap race. Felt NZ’s Barry was not willing to let Van Der Ploeg get too much of an advantage and ensured he was on the wheel of the Search2Retain rider in the opening two sprint laps.

Despite sitting out a number of sprints Van Der Ploeg took the provisional lead with just under 6 laps to go. Jai Crawford (Genesys) took a couple of bonus seconds as he edged closer to the time of fifth-place overall Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) while the peloton entered the final laps.

With such a furious pace and short race it looked certain to come down to a bunch sprint as the fast-men jostled for position at the front of the peloton. It was again Grenda who proved too fast, winning the stage ahead of Wohler and Law.

There were no changes to the top-three positions in the overall classification as Lachlan Norris (Drapac) retained his 11-second advantage over Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) and 0:48 gap to Nathan Earle (Genesys).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:32:09 2 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 3 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 7 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 8 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 13 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 15 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 21 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 22 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 23 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 26 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 27 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 28 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 29 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 30 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 31 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 32 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 34 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 35 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 36 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 37 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 39 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 40 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 41 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 42 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 44 Andrew Roe (SASI) 45 James Boal (John West Cycling) 46 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 47 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 48 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 49 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 50 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 51 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Miles Scotson (SASI) 53 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 54 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 55 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 56 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 57 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 58 Karl Evans (SASI) 59 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts 60 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 61 James Early (Felt NZ) 62 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 63 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 64 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:23 65 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:00:28 66 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:30 67 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:32 68 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 69 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:39 70 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:01:14 71 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:01:43 72 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:01:44 73 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 74 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 75 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 76 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 77 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 0:02:48 78 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 79 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 80 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 81 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 82 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 83 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 84 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 85 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 86 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 87 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 88 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 89 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 90 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 91 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 92 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 93 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:03:52 94 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 95 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 96 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 97 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 98 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 99 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 100 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 101 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 102 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 103 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:56 104 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 105 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 106 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 107 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 108 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 109 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 110 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 111 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 112 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 0:06:00 113 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 114 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 115 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 116 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 117 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 118 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 119 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)

Intermediate sprints: Lap 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 3 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 3 pts 2 Andrew Roe (SASI) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Roe (SASI) 3 pts 2 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 28 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 3 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11:26:48 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:48 4 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:25 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:54 6 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:02 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:14 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:59 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:00 10 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:06:28 11 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:07:18 12 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:08:02 13 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:08:57 14 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:09:02 15 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:09:35 16 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:53 17 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:10:18 18 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:12:26 19 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:17 20 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:13:36 21 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:17:59 22 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:20:06 23 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:19 24 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:20:25 25 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:21:59 26 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:22:12 27 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:22:14 28 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:24:02 29 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:24:25 30 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:24:58 31 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:27:38 32 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:29:29 33 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:29:35 34 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:29:48 35 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:33:16 36 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:36:23 37 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:36:44 38 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:38:19 39 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:39:28 40 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:40:05 41 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:41:33 42 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:40 43 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:42:27 44 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 45 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:42:57 46 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:44:44 47 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:45:36 48 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:45:48 49 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:46:05 50 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:46:28 51 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:49:56 52 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:50:29 53 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:51:10 54 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:52:04 55 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:53:28 56 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:56:18 57 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:56:23 58 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:59:10 59 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:59:11 60 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:59:44 61 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:00:22 62 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:00:37 63 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:39 64 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 1:01:48 65 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:03:22 66 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 1:04:09 67 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 1:04:45 68 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:06:02 69 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:06:57 70 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:07:11 71 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:08:35 72 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:08:55 73 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:09:31 74 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 1:10:07 75 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 1:10:18 76 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:10:37 77 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:11:51 78 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:12:15 79 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:16:33 80 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:16:41 81 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:17:10 82 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:17:15 83 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:17:58 84 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:19:31 85 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:19:32 86 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:20:21 87 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:21:58 88 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:22:19 89 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:22:22 90 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:23:24 91 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1:29:59 92 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:30:27 93 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:31:42 94 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:35:12 95 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 1:35:23 96 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:35:54 97 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 1:36:24 98 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:36:41 99 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:36:58 100 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:39:29 101 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:39:32 102 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:40:12 103 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:40:42 104 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:42:23 105 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:48:51 106 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 1:50:12 107 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:52:16 108 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 1:56:03 109 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1:56:15 110 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:00:55 111 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2:10:16 112 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:11:51 113 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 2:13:05 114 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 2:15:27 115 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:20:25 116 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 2:23:01 117 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:34:27 118 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 2:42:59 119 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:47:20

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 42 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 33 3 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 5 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 6 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 12 7 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 11 8 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 9 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 10 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 8 11 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 7 12 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 7 13 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 7 14 Andrew Roe (SASI) 6 15 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 16 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 5 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 18 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 20 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 4 21 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 22 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 23 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 24 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 3 25 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 26 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 27 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 2 28 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 29 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 30 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 31 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 32 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 33 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 34 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 35 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 36 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 37 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 27 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 5 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 9 9 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 10 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 5 11 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 13 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 4 14 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 15 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 18 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 19 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 4 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 14 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 6 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 8 7 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 8 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 9 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 10 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 11 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 12 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 13 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 14 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 15 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 17 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 18 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 19 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 32:54:25 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 3 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:04:32 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:56 5 Felt NZ 0:25:27 6 PureBlack Racing 0:31:42 7 SASI 0:45:26 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:49:44 9 Team Polygon Australia 0:53:50 10 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:54:43 11 Plan B Racing 1:04:31 12 Team Downunder 1:04:55 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:35:42 14 Search2Retain 1:41:35 15 John West Cycling 2:02:59 16 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 2:12:40 17 Central Coast Council 2:25:17 18 St George Skoda 2:28:42 19 Suzuki / Trek 2:41:34 20 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 4:28:27