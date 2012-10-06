Trending

Grenda takes his second stage win in Burnie

Wohler and Law round out the podium

Image 1 of 6

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) gets his second stage win at the Tour of Tamania

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) gets his second stage win at the Tour of Tamania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

Ben Grenda (Polygon Australi) sprints to the win in Burnie

Ben Grenda (Polygon Australi) sprints to the win in Burnie
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

Genesy and Drapac marshal the front of the race during the Burnie criterium

Genesy and Drapac marshal the front of the race during the Burnie criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

The peloton race around the blisteringly fast Burnie criterium circuit

The peloton race around the blisteringly fast Burnie criterium circuit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) takes out stage 5 in Ulverstone at Tour of Tasmania

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) takes out stage 5 in Ulverstone at Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ben Grenda (Polygon) has taken his second stage win at the Cat Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania by winning the short and fast criterium of stage 7 in Burnie. Grenda outkicked Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) for second place while Scott Law (Search2Retain) was again close to the mark, finishing in the top three for the third time in Tasmania.

The blisteringly fast 800mm Burnie circuit would play host to the shortest stage of the five-day race with a 30-lap, 24km event with 11 intermediate sprints. Such was the pace in the opening half of the race that riders were soon being dropping from the short but demanding course.

With lap times hovering around the one-minute mark the pace would remain high throughout the race with the numerous intermediate sprints offering the sprinters a chance to take valuable points in the Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship.

It was no secret that Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) had intentions for the mornings race, stating via Twitter: “Off to Burnie for stage 7 criterium in Burnie town centre. Pumped to get Sprint jersey back.” He was clearly motivated after narrowly missing the Sprint Jersey at Tour of Gippsland.

Van Der Ploeg wasted no time in trying to reduce his one-point deficit to Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) when he took a number of sprints in the opening part of the 30-lap race. Felt NZ’s Barry was not willing to let Van Der Ploeg get too much of an advantage and ensured he was on the wheel of the Search2Retain rider in the opening two sprint laps.

Despite sitting out a number of sprints Van Der Ploeg took the provisional lead with just under 6 laps to go. Jai Crawford (Genesys) took a couple of bonus seconds as he edged closer to the time of fifth-place overall Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) while the peloton entered the final laps.

With such a furious pace and short race it looked certain to come down to a bunch sprint as the fast-men jostled for position at the front of the peloton. It was again Grenda who proved too fast, winning the stage ahead of Wohler and Law.

There were no changes to the top-three positions in the overall classification as Lachlan Norris (Drapac) retained his 11-second advantage over Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) and 0:48 gap to Nathan Earle (Genesys).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:32:09
2Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
3Scott Law (Search2Retain)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
7Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
8Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
10Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
11Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)
13William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
15Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
21Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)
22Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
23Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
24Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
26Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
27James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
28Alex Edmondson (SASI)
29Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
30Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)
31Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
32Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
33Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
34Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
35Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
36Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
37Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
39Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
40Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
41Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
42Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Tom Kaesler (SASI)
44Andrew Roe (SASI)
45James Boal (John West Cycling)
46Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
47Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
48Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
49Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
50Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
51Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Miles Scotson (SASI)
53Harry Carpenter (SASI)
54Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
55Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)
56Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
57Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
58Karl Evans (SASI)
59Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts
60Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
61James Early (Felt NZ)
62Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
63Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
64Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:23
65Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:00:28
66Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:30
67Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:32
68Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
69Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:39
70Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:01:14
71Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:01:43
72Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:01:44
73Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
74Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
75Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
76Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
77Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)0:02:48
78Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
79Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
80Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
81Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
82Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
83Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
84Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
85Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
86Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
87Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)
88Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
89Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
90Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
91James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
92Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
93Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:03:52
94Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
95Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
96Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
97Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
98Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
99Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
100Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
101Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
102Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
103David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:56
104Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
105Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
106Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
107Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
108Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
109Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)
110Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
111Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)
112Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)0:06:00
113Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
114Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
115Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
116Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)
117James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
118Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
119Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)

Intermediate sprints: Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
3Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
3John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)3pts
2Andrew Roe (SASI)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Roe (SASI)3pts
2Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 28 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
3Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)11:26:48
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:48
4Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:25
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:54
6Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:02
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:14
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:59
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:00
10Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:06:28
11Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:07:18
12Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:08:02
13Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:08:57
14Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:09:02
15Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:09:35
16Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:53
17Andrew Roe (SASI)0:10:18
18Karl Evans (SASI)0:12:26
19Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:13:17
20Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:13:36
21James Early (Felt NZ)0:17:59
22Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:20:06
23Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:20:19
24Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:20:25
25Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:21:59
26James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:22:12
27James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:22:14
28Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:24:02
29Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:24:25
30Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:24:58
31John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:27:38
32Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:29:29
33Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:29:35
34Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:29:48
35Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:33:16
36Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:36:23
37Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:36:44
38Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:38:19
39Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:39:28
40Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:40:05
41William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:41:33
42Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:40
43Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:42:27
44Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
45Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:42:57
46Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:44:44
47Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:45:36
48Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:45:48
49Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:46:05
50Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:46:28
51Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:49:56
52Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:50:29
53Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:51:10
54Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:52:04
55Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:53:28
56Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:56:18
57Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:56:23
58Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:59:10
59Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:59:11
60Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:59:44
61Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:00:22
62Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:00:37
63Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:39
64Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)1:01:48
65Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:03:22
66Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)1:04:09
67Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)1:04:45
68Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:06:02
69Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:06:57
70Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:07:11
71Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:08:35
72Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:08:55
73Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:09:31
74Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)1:10:07
75Scott Law (Search2Retain)1:10:18
76Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:10:37
77David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:11:51
78Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:12:15
79Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:16:33
80Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:16:41
81Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:17:10
82Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:17:15
83Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:17:58
84James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:19:31
85Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:19:32
86Miles Scotson (SASI)1:20:21
87Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:21:58
88Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:22:19
89Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:22:22
90Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:23:24
91James Boal (John West Cycling)1:29:59
92Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:30:27
93Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:31:42
94Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:35:12
95Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)1:35:23
96Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:35:54
97Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)1:36:24
98Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:36:41
99Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:36:58
100Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:39:29
101Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:39:32
102Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)1:40:12
103Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:40:42
104Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:42:23
105Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1:48:51
106Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)1:50:12
107Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:52:16
108Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)1:56:03
109Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1:56:15
110Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:00:55
111James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2:10:16
112Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:11:51
113Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)2:13:05
114Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)2:15:27
115Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:20:25
116Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)2:23:01
117Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:34:27
118Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)2:42:59
119Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:47:20

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)42pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)33
3Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)23
4Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)18
5Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)13
6Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)12
7Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)11
8Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
9Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
10Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)8
11Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)7
12Alex Edmondson (SASI)7
13Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)7
14Andrew Roe (SASI)6
15Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
16Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)5
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
18James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)5
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
20Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)4
21Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
23Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
24James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)3
25Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
26James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
27Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)2
28Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
29Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
30Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
31Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
32Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
33John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
34Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
35Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
36William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
37Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)27pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
5John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
6Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)9
9Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)8
10Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)5
11Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
13Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)4
14Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
15Alex Edmondson (SASI)3
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
18Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
19Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)31pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)17
4Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)14
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
6Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)8
7John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
8Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
9Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
10Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
11Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
12Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
13Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
14Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
15James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
17Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
18Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
19Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling32:54:25
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
3Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:04:32
4Team Budget Forklifts0:15:56
5Felt NZ0:25:27
6PureBlack Racing0:31:42
7SASI0:45:26
8GPM Wilson Racing0:49:44
9Team Polygon Australia0:53:50
10Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:54:43
11Plan B Racing1:04:31
12Team Downunder1:04:55
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:35:42
14Search2Retain1:41:35
15John West Cycling2:02:59
16Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team2:12:40
17Central Coast Council2:25:17
18St George Skoda2:28:42
19Suzuki / Trek2:41:34
20TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team4:28:27

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)285pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)115
4Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)105
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)104
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)94
8William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)93
9Jack Beckinsale (SASI)92
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)88

