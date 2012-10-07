Trending

Lachlan Norris wins the Cat Underground Tour of Tasmania

Jay McCarthy takes final stage in Devonport

Image 1 of 5

Stage 9 podium: Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), Jay McCarthy (Jayco-VIS) and Ben Hill (Suzuki-Trek)

Stage 9 podium: Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), Jay McCarthy (Jayco-VIS) and Ben Hill (Suzuki-Trek)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out the Scody Cup

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out the Scody Cup
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 5

Jay McCarthy wins the final stage at Tour of Tasmania

Jay McCarthy wins the final stage at Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton on the climb of stage 9

The peloton on the climb of stage 9
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is the winner of the 2012 Tour of Tasmania

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is the winner of the 2012 Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) won his first overall NRS title on Sunday afternoon when he successfully defended his lead at the Cat Underground Tour of Tasmania. Norris finished 17 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) in second place while Nathan Earle (Genesys) rounded out the final general classification in third.

The day also belonged to young Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) who recently signed for Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank. The rider was part of a move that formed late in the race and held off the bunch to sprint for line honours. In the rush to the line he relegated Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) and Ben Hill (Suzuki – Trek) to second and third respectively.

With a difficult final stage around Devonport it would be up to the team of Drapac Professional Cycling to ensure any dangerous moves were contained until later in the race. The biggest factor would be the close battle with O’Brien who began the day just 14 seconds down on race leader Norris.

Riders would not be greeted with an easy final day. The 4.3km kermese course would be tackled 12 times with a total of five sprints and five KOMs to be negotiated. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) would be fighting to make sure he held onto his sprint leader’s jersey while Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) would be unlikely to overhaul his 12-point deficit to the Search2Retain leader.

As the race began it became clear who the tired riders were as they began to fall off the pace in the opening laps. Plenty of riders were still keen to achieve a result at the Tour and so the pace was high from the start. The flowing course made breaking away difficult but that didn’t stop the riders from trying.

With less than half the race remaining Felt NZ’s top placed rider Sam Horgan was involved in a crash and would not be finishing the race. It was a disappointing end for the Kiwi who began the day 11th on the general classification. The extent of his injuries was not clear at the time of the incident.

With 2 laps remaining a large group had moved off the front including Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Josh Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) and Caleb Jones (GPM – Wilson Racing). Those three took out the final KOM points in that order before being joined by a number of others.

With Horgan still on the ground near the finish line, being attended by ambulance offices, officials were doing everything possible to keep the bunch away from the fallen rider.

Sixteen riders had made their way off the front of the rapidly reduced peloton before Ben Hill (Suzuki – Trek) tried his luck in a solo bid for the line with just over one lap to go.

Coming into the final lap there was five riders in the leading group with Saxo Bank – Tinkoff recruit Jay McCarthy, Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), James Williamson (PureBlack), Windsor and Hill all present in the move.

At the end it was the talented young McCarthy who proved too good for his breakaway companions, sprinting for the stage win ahead of Fetch with Hill a further five seconds behind. Norris safely crossed the line shortly after the breakaway to capture the overall title at Tour of Tasmania.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:14:53
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
3Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)0:00:05
4James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:08
6Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
8Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
9Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
10Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
11Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
12Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
13Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)
14Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
19James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
20Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
21Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
22Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
24Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)
25Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
26Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
27Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
28John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
30Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
31Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
32Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
33Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
34Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
35Andrew Roe (SASI)0:00:15
36Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
37Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
38Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:00:32
39Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)
40Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
41Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
42Karl Evans (SASI)
43William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:35
44Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:00:48
45Harry Carpenter (SASI)
46Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:06
47Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
48Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
49Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:25
50Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
51Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:04:00
52Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:04:01
53Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:04:07
54Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:10
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:25
56Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
57Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
58Alex Edmondson (SASI)0:06:14
59Scott Law (Search2Retain)
60Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
61Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
62Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
63Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
64Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
65Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
66James Boal (John West Cycling)
67Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
68Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
69Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
70Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
71Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
72Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
73Miles Scotson (SASI)
74Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)
75Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:12:28
76Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
77Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
78Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
79Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
80Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
81James Early (Felt NZ)
82Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
83Tom Kaesler (SASI)
84Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
85David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
86Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
87Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:42
88Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
89Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
90James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
91Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
92Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)
93Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)
94Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
95Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
96Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
97Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
99Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:24:56
100Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
101Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
102Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
103Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
104James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
105Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
106Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
107Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
108Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)
109Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)
110Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
111Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
112Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
113Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)
DNFJonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
DNSCameron Bayly (Search2Retain)

Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3pts
2Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)2
3Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Lap 2 Climb CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)1

Lap 4 Climb CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2
3Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 6 Climb CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1

Lap 8 Climb CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Cal Britten (Search2Retain)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 10 Climb CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
3Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)14:51:00
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:17
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:54
4Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:13
5Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:55
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:00
7Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:08
8Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:20
9Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:05:02
10Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:05:54
11Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:08:07
12Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:09:03
13Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:59
14Andrew Roe (SASI)0:10:31
15Karl Evans (SASI)0:12:56
16Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:13:23
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:18:44
18Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:20:23
19James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:22:11
20James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:22:18
21Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:23:51
22Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:24:30
23Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:25:08
24Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:26:02
25Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:26:37
26John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:27:44
27Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:29:54
28Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:29:59
29James Early (Felt NZ)0:30:25
30Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:32:12
31Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:32:32
32Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:40:11
33Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:55
34William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:42:24
35Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:42:42
36Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:43:23
37Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:43:31
38Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:44:44
39Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:47:12
40Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:47:54
41Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:50:04
42Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:50:56
43Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:51:54
44Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:52:07
45Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:55:08
46Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:55:43
47Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:56:47
48Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:59:40
49Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:14
50Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1:00:34
51Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:45
52Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)1:01:21
53Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:02:23
54Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:02:30
55Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)1:02:44
56Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:03:42
57Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)1:04:41
58Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:06:15
59Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)1:08:00
60Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)1:08:34
61Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:08:41
62Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:10:29
63Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:10:41
64Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:13:03
65Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:14:53
66Scott Law (Search2Retain)1:16:30
67Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:18:23
68Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:19:37
69Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1:19:41
70Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:21:02
71Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)1:22:02
72Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:26:58
73Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)1:28:00
74Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:28:28
75Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:29:36
76Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:33:31
77Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:34:51
78Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:35:31
79Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:35:39
80David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:35:42
81Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:35:50
82Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:37:09
83Miles Scotson (SASI)1:37:58
84Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:39:56
85Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:39:59
86Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:41:06
87Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:42:58
88Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:46:52
89James Boal (John West Cycling)1:47:36
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:50:22
91Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:51:42
92Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:54:18
93James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:55:50
94Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:58:17
95Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)2:01:18
96Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)2:05:28
97Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:06:46
98Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2:11:44
99Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)2:15:06
100Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:18:42
101Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2:18:50
102Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:24:47
103Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:29:01
104Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:37:34
105Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:39:59
106Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)2:52:09
107James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2:53:31
108Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)2:54:31
109Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)3:01:20
110Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)3:09:54
111Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)3:19:45
112Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)3:28:17
113Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)3:32:38

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)48pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)36
3Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)18
4Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)15
5Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)12
6Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)12
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
8Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)8
10Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)7
11Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)7
12Alex Edmondson (SASI)7
13James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)7
14Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)7
15Andrew Roe (SASI)6
16Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
18Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)5
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
20Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)4
21Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
23James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)3
24Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
25Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
26Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)3
27James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
28Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)3
29Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
30Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2
31Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
32Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
33Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1
34John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
35Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
36William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
37Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
38Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
39Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)27pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
5John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
6Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)9
9Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)8
10Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)5
11Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
13Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)4
14Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
15Alex Edmondson (SASI)3
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
18Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
19Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)37pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
3Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)18
4Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)17
5Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)15
6Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)14
7Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
8Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)8
10Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)8
11Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)7
12Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)6
13John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
14Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
15Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)5
16Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
17Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4
18Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)4
19Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
20Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
21Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
22Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)3
23Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
24Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
25Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
26Cal Britten (Search2Retain)2
27James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
28Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
29Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
30Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
31Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
32Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team43:05:05
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:14
3Team Budget Forklifts0:16:26
4Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:28:02
5PureBlack Racing0:33:53
6SASI0:45:20
7Felt NZ0:52:21
8Team Polygon Australia0:54:35
9Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining1:08:46
10GPM Wilson Racing1:09:53
11Team Downunder1:11:04
12Plan B Racing1:19:08
13Search2Retain1:41:05
14Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:50:34
15John West Cycling2:17:25
16Central Coast Council2:59:23
17St George Skoda3:01:50
18Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team3:06:12
19Suzuki / Trek3:08:25
20TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team5:55:20

Scody Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)294pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)118
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)117
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)108
5Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)108
7Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)107
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)99
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99
10Jack Beckinsale (SASI)98
11William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)96
12Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)93
13Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)91
14Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)83
14Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)83
16Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)81
17Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
18Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)79
19Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)77
20Harry Carpenter (SASI)75
21Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)69
22Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)58
23Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)56
24Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)54
25Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz)51
26Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz)49
27Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)48
28Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)40
28Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)40
28Glenn O'Shea (SASI)40
31Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)39
31Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS)39
33Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)37
34Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)36
35Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)35
36Miles Scotson (SASI)33
36Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)33
38Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)32
38Jordan Kerby (Jayco - VIS)32
40Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)31
41Scott Law (Search2Retain)30
42Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)29
43James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)27
43Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)27
43Robert-Jon McCarthy (SASI)27
46Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)26
46Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)26
48Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)25
48Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)25
50Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)24
50Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)24
52Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)23
53James Boal (John West Cycling)22
53Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)22
53Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team)22
56Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)21
56Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)21
56James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)21

NRS Individual Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)550pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)506
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)381
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)316
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)250
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)250
7Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)245
8Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)210
9Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)205
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)189

Latest on Cyclingnews