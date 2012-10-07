Image 1 of 5 Stage 9 podium: Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), Jay McCarthy (Jayco-VIS) and Ben Hill (Suzuki-Trek) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out the Scody Cup (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Jay McCarthy wins the final stage at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 The peloton on the climb of stage 9 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is the winner of the 2012 Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) won his first overall NRS title on Sunday afternoon when he successfully defended his lead at the Cat Underground Tour of Tasmania. Norris finished 17 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) in second place while Nathan Earle (Genesys) rounded out the final general classification in third.

The day also belonged to young Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) who recently signed for Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank. The rider was part of a move that formed late in the race and held off the bunch to sprint for line honours. In the rush to the line he relegated Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) and Ben Hill (Suzuki – Trek) to second and third respectively.

With a difficult final stage around Devonport it would be up to the team of Drapac Professional Cycling to ensure any dangerous moves were contained until later in the race. The biggest factor would be the close battle with O’Brien who began the day just 14 seconds down on race leader Norris.

Riders would not be greeted with an easy final day. The 4.3km kermese course would be tackled 12 times with a total of five sprints and five KOMs to be negotiated. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) would be fighting to make sure he held onto his sprint leader’s jersey while Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) would be unlikely to overhaul his 12-point deficit to the Search2Retain leader.

As the race began it became clear who the tired riders were as they began to fall off the pace in the opening laps. Plenty of riders were still keen to achieve a result at the Tour and so the pace was high from the start. The flowing course made breaking away difficult but that didn’t stop the riders from trying.

With less than half the race remaining Felt NZ’s top placed rider Sam Horgan was involved in a crash and would not be finishing the race. It was a disappointing end for the Kiwi who began the day 11th on the general classification. The extent of his injuries was not clear at the time of the incident.

With 2 laps remaining a large group had moved off the front including Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Josh Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) and Caleb Jones (GPM – Wilson Racing). Those three took out the final KOM points in that order before being joined by a number of others.

With Horgan still on the ground near the finish line, being attended by ambulance offices, officials were doing everything possible to keep the bunch away from the fallen rider.

Sixteen riders had made their way off the front of the rapidly reduced peloton before Ben Hill (Suzuki – Trek) tried his luck in a solo bid for the line with just over one lap to go.

Coming into the final lap there was five riders in the leading group with Saxo Bank – Tinkoff recruit Jay McCarthy, Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), James Williamson (PureBlack), Windsor and Hill all present in the move.

At the end it was the talented young McCarthy who proved too good for his breakaway companions, sprinting for the stage win ahead of Fetch with Hill a further five seconds behind. Norris safely crossed the line shortly after the breakaway to capture the overall title at Tour of Tasmania.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:14:53 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 0:00:05 4 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:08 6 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 8 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 9 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 10 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 12 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 13 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 14 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 19 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 20 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 22 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 24 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 25 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 27 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 30 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 31 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 33 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 34 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 35 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:00:15 36 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:23 37 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 38 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:00:32 39 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 40 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 41 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 42 Karl Evans (SASI) 43 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:35 44 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:00:48 45 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 46 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:06 47 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 48 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 49 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:25 50 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 51 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:04:00 52 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:04:01 53 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:04:07 54 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:10 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:25 56 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 57 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 58 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 0:06:14 59 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 60 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 61 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 62 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 63 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 64 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 65 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 66 James Boal (John West Cycling) 67 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 68 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 69 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 70 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 71 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 72 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 73 Miles Scotson (SASI) 74 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 75 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:12:28 76 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 77 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 78 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 79 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 80 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 81 James Early (Felt NZ) 82 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 83 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 84 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 85 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 86 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 87 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:42 88 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 89 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 90 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 91 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 92 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 93 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 94 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 95 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 96 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 97 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 98 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 99 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:24:56 100 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 101 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 102 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 103 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 104 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 105 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 106 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 107 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 108 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 109 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 110 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 111 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 112 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 113 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) DNF Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) DNS Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)

Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 pts 2 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Lap 2 Climb CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 1

Lap 4 Climb CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2 3 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 6 Climb CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1

Lap 8 Climb CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 10 Climb CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 3 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14:51:00 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:17 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:54 4 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:13 5 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:55 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:00 7 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:08 8 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:20 9 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:02 10 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:05:54 11 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:08:07 12 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:09:03 13 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:59 14 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:10:31 15 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:12:56 16 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:23 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:18:44 18 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:23 19 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:22:11 20 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:22:18 21 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:23:51 22 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:24:30 23 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:25:08 24 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:26:02 25 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:26:37 26 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:27:44 27 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:29:54 28 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:29:59 29 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:30:25 30 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:32:12 31 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:32:32 32 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:40:11 33 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:55 34 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:42:24 35 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:42:42 36 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:43:23 37 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:43:31 38 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:44:44 39 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:47:12 40 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:47:54 41 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:50:04 42 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:50:56 43 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:51:54 44 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:52:07 45 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:55:08 46 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:55:43 47 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:56:47 48 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:59:40 49 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:14 50 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:00:34 51 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:45 52 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 1:01:21 53 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:02:23 54 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:02:30 55 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 1:02:44 56 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:03:42 57 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 1:04:41 58 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:06:15 59 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 1:08:00 60 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 1:08:34 61 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:08:41 62 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:10:29 63 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:10:41 64 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:13:03 65 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:14:53 66 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 1:16:30 67 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:18:23 68 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:19:37 69 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1:19:41 70 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:21:02 71 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 1:22:02 72 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:26:58 73 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 1:28:00 74 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:28:28 75 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:29:36 76 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:33:31 77 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:34:51 78 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:35:31 79 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:35:39 80 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:35:42 81 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:35:50 82 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:37:09 83 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:37:58 84 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:39:56 85 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:39:59 86 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:41:06 87 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:42:58 88 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:46:52 89 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1:47:36 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:50:22 91 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:51:42 92 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:54:18 93 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:55:50 94 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:58:17 95 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 2:01:18 96 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 2:05:28 97 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:06:46 98 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2:11:44 99 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 2:15:06 100 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:18:42 101 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2:18:50 102 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:24:47 103 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:29:01 104 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:37:34 105 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:39:59 106 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 2:52:09 107 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2:53:31 108 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 2:54:31 109 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 3:01:20 110 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 3:09:54 111 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 3:19:45 112 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 3:28:17 113 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 3:32:38

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 48 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 36 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 4 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 5 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 12 6 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 12 7 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 8 10 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 11 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 7 12 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 7 13 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 7 14 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 7 15 Andrew Roe (SASI) 6 16 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 18 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 5 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 20 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 4 21 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 22 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 23 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 3 24 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 25 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 26 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 27 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 28 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 3 29 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 30 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2 31 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 32 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 33 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1 34 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 35 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 36 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 37 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 38 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 39 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 27 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 5 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 9 9 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 10 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 5 11 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 13 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 4 14 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 15 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 18 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 19 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 3 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 18 4 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 5 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 15 6 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 14 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 8 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 10 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 8 11 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 7 12 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 6 13 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 14 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 15 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 5 16 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 17 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 18 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 4 19 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 20 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 21 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 22 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 23 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 24 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 25 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 26 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 2 27 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 28 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 29 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 30 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 31 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 32 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 43:05:05 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:14 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:26 4 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:28:02 5 PureBlack Racing 0:33:53 6 SASI 0:45:20 7 Felt NZ 0:52:21 8 Team Polygon Australia 0:54:35 9 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 1:08:46 10 GPM Wilson Racing 1:09:53 11 Team Downunder 1:11:04 12 Plan B Racing 1:19:08 13 Search2Retain 1:41:05 14 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:50:34 15 John West Cycling 2:17:25 16 Central Coast Council 2:59:23 17 St George Skoda 3:01:50 18 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 3:06:12 19 Suzuki / Trek 3:08:25 20 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 5:55:20

Scody Cup Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 294 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 236 3 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 118 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 117 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 108 5 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 108 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 107 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 99 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 99 10 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 98 11 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 96 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 93 13 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 91 14 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 83 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 83 16 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 81 17 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 80 18 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 79 19 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 77 20 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 75 21 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 69 22 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 58 23 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 56 24 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 54 25 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 51 26 Edward Bissaker (Jayco-Honey Shotz) 49 27 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 48 28 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 40 28 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 40 28 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 40 31 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 39 31 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS) 39 33 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 34 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 36 35 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 35 36 Miles Scotson (SASI) 33 36 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 33 38 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 32 38 Jordan Kerby (Jayco - VIS) 32 40 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 31 41 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 30 42 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 29 43 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 43 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 43 Robert-Jon McCarthy (SASI) 27 46 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 46 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 26 48 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 48 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 25 50 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 24 50 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 52 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 23 53 James Boal (John West Cycling) 22 53 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 22 53 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team) 22 56 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 56 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 21 56 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 21