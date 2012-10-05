Image 1 of 5 Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) triumphs in stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 The Drapac Professional Cycling Team sets the pace (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team riders at the front (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) has celebrated a return to racing with victory on Stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania on Friday afternoon.

Walker was forced to abandon the Tour of the Great South Coast in August after suffering a light episode of tachycardia as he continued his comeback to competition having previously made a premature exit from the sport in 2009 due the irregularity.

The 26-year-old's victory was Drapac's third road stage victory of the tour, following on from Lachlan Norris and Darren Lapthorne's efforts earlier in the week.

"That was one of the hardest stages I’ve done, and it’s probably because I didn’t have the ideal preparation," said Walker.

"But there’s a few of us in the Drapac team who have got a lot of experience and I did a lot of racing years ago, before my comeback, and I think that helps."

A bunch of around 16 riders eventually raced to the finish line after a group of 22 had formed with 14 kilometres left to race. Former Tour of Utah stage winner Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second while Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) was third.

Overnight general classification leader, Walker's teammate Lachlan Norris was one of four Drapac riders in the lead bunch, ensuring that he stays ahead in the overall.

"Every one of them did their bit," said race leader Norris before mentioning it would be tough for anyone to overhaul his place on the top step with three stages remaining.

The pace was on straight out of the neutral zone with the stage's first sprint at Gawler shortly before the four-kilometre mark. The battle for the sprint jersey resumed with just two points separating leader Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Reain).

Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) edged ahead of both men with Van Der Ploeg making up ground by finishing second ahead of Barry meaning just one point was the difference and that's how that arm-wrestle remains heading into Saturday's seventh stage.

The first climb of the day was on the steady rise just outside of Gawler, with six riders moving slightly ahead of the peloton. Yellow jersey Lachlan Norris (Drapac) held a commanding lead in the Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship so it was up to fifth-ranked Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) to move up the order, with Sam Horgan (Felt NZ) and Stage 4's runner-up Nathan Earle (Genesys) third over the line.

The race stayed together for a short while before a break of four moved off the front and soon gained just over 30 seconds on the peloton. Drapac's Floris Goesinnen, Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) and Horgan were at first let go but shortly before the 20km mark, were joined by Adam Phelan (Drapac), Calvin Watson (Jayco-Apollo-VIS), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Luke Fetch (Search2Retain). With eight men out front, at the 23km mark the gap was 1:33 and it was increasingly clear that Drapac was chasing yet another win.

The breakaway's advantage swelled to over two minutes before a determined chase group resulted in a lead group of 22 riders forming with 14kms left to race.

Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team's Mitchell Cooper launched an attack with three kilometres to go however was caught within a kilometre of the finish line.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2:03:34 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 6 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 7 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 8 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 9 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 11 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 12 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 13 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 15 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 22 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 23 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 24 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:11 25 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:00:36 26 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:01:30 27 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 28 Andrew Roe (SASI) 29 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 30 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 32 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 33 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 34 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 35 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 36 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 38 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 39 Karl Evans (SASI) 40 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:35 41 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 0:02:24 42 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:02:40 43 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 44 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 45 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 46 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 47 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 48 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 49 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:03:28 50 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 51 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 52 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 53 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 54 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 55 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 56 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 58 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 59 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 60 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 61 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 62 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 63 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 64 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 65 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:03:39 66 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:04:39 67 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 0:05:21 68 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:06:14 70 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:10:58 71 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 72 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 73 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 74 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 75 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 76 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 77 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 78 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 79 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 80 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 81 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:12:37 82 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:13:06 83 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 84 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 85 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 86 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 87 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 88 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 89 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 90 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 91 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 92 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 93 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 94 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 95 James Boal (John West Cycling) 96 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 97 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 98 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 99 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 100 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 101 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 102 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 103 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 0:17:59 104 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 105 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:19:52 106 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 0:24:18 107 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 108 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 109 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 110 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 111 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 112 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 113 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:12 114 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:28:58 115 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 116 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 117 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:29:36 118 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) DNF William Bowman (Felt NZ) DNF James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Sprint 1: Fork in Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 1

Sprint 2: Sprent Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 3: Houses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 2 3 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1

Sprint 4: Riana Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Climb 1: J.A. Allen Signs CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 5 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 3 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2

Climb 2: Tank on Left CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Climb 3: Preston Town Sign CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Climb 4: Shed on Right CAT1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 4

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10:54:39 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:48 4 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:29 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:58 6 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:05 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:14 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:59 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:03 10 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:06:28 11 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:07:18 12 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:08:02 13 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:08:57 14 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:09:02 15 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:09:35 16 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:53 17 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:10:23 18 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:12:26 19 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:17 20 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:13:36 21 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:17:37 22 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:17:59 23 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:35 24 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:20:10 25 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:21:27 26 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:22:10 27 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:22:14 28 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:22:15 29 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:23:33 30 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:24:25 31 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:27:41 32 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:29:29 33 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:29:35 34 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:29:48 35 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:33:21 36 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:34:32 37 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:36:16 38 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:36:23 39 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:38:19 40 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:40:13 41 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:40:52 42 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:13 43 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:41:33 44 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:42:27 45 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:42:36 46 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:42:39 47 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:42:57 48 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:43:17 49 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:44:44 50 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:45:36 51 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:47:08 52 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:48:22 53 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:50:30 54 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:51:44 55 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:52:04 56 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:54:46 57 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 0:55:48 58 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:56:20 59 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:57:34 60 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:57:49 61 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:58:31 62 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:58:45 63 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:59:11 64 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 1:00:17 65 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:42 66 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:01:06 67 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:03:22 68 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:04:09 69 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 1:04:45 70 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:06:55 71 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:07:11 72 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:08:35 73 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:08:55 74 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:09:27 75 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:09:31 76 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 1:09:44 77 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 1:10:24 78 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:10:41 79 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:11:45 80 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:12:14 81 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:12:41 82 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:16:43 83 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:16:44 84 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:17:15 85 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:17:58 86 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:19:10 87 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:20:21 88 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:22:19 89 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:22:22 90 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:23:24 91 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:25:31 92 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:27:50 93 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1:29:59 94 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:31:20 95 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 1:32:32 96 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:33:53 97 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 1:35:23 98 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:35:37 99 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:35:54 100 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:36:58 101 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:37:54 102 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:38:28 103 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:39:32 104 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:40:39 105 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:46:03 106 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 1:46:20 107 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:48:24 108 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 1:50:03 109 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1:50:15 110 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:57:03 111 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2:04:16 112 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:05:51 113 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 2:08:09 114 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 2:10:31 115 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 2:17:01 116 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:18:41 117 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:31:39 118 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 2:36:59 119 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:41:20

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 28 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 27 3 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 5 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 11 6 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 7 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 8 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 8 9 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 7 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 6 12 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 13 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 5 14 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 15 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 16 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 4 17 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 18 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 19 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 2 20 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 21 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 22 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 23 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 24 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 25 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 26 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 27 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 28 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 29 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 30 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 1 31 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 17 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 17 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 17 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 6 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 7 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 8 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 9 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 10 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 14 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 4 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 14 5 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 6 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 8 7 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 8 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 9 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 10 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 11 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 13 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 14 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 15 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 17 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 18 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 19 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 4 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 5 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 31:17:58 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 3 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:04:32 4 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:56 5 Felt NZ 0:25:27 6 PureBlack Racing 0:31:42 7 SASI 0:45:26 8 GPM Wilson Racing 0:49:44 9 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:51:55 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:53:50 11 Plan B Racing 1:00:39 12 Team Downunder 1:04:55 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:31:10 14 Search2Retain 1:41:03 15 John West Cycling 2:00:11 16 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 2:07:04 17 Central Coast Council 2:19:41 18 St George Skoda 2:25:54 19 Suzuki / Trek 2:30:38 20 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 4:21:47