Walker back with a bang with stage win in Penguin

Norris retains race lead as Drapac pile on the pressure

Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) triumphs in stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania

Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) triumphs in stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) on the podium

Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Drapac Professional Cycling Team sets the pace

The Drapac Professional Cycling Team sets the pace
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team riders at the front

Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team riders at the front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) has celebrated a return to racing with victory on Stage 6 of the Tour of Tasmania on Friday afternoon.

Walker was forced to abandon the Tour of the Great South Coast in August after suffering a light episode of tachycardia as he continued his comeback to competition having previously made a premature exit from the sport in 2009 due the irregularity.

The 26-year-old's victory was Drapac's third road stage victory of the tour, following on from Lachlan Norris and Darren Lapthorne's efforts earlier in the week.

"That was one of the hardest stages I’ve done, and it’s probably because I didn’t have the ideal preparation," said Walker.

"But there’s a few of us in the Drapac team who have got a lot of experience and I did a lot of racing years ago, before my comeback, and I think that helps."

A bunch of around 16 riders eventually raced to the finish line after a group of 22 had formed with 14 kilometres left to race. Former Tour of Utah stage winner Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second while Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) was third.

Overnight general classification leader, Walker's teammate Lachlan Norris was one of four Drapac riders in the lead bunch, ensuring that he stays ahead in the overall.

"Every one of them did their bit," said race leader Norris before mentioning it would be tough for anyone to overhaul his place on the top step with three stages remaining.

The pace was on straight out of the neutral zone with the stage's first sprint at Gawler shortly before the four-kilometre mark. The battle for the sprint jersey resumed with just two points separating leader Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Reain).

Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) edged ahead of both men with Van Der Ploeg making up ground by finishing second ahead of Barry meaning just one point was the difference and that's how that arm-wrestle remains heading into Saturday's seventh stage.

The first climb of the day was on the steady rise just outside of Gawler, with six riders moving slightly ahead of the peloton. Yellow jersey Lachlan Norris (Drapac) held a commanding lead in the Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship so it was up to fifth-ranked Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) to move up the order, with Sam Horgan (Felt NZ) and Stage 4's runner-up Nathan Earle (Genesys) third over the line.

The race stayed together for a short while before a break of four moved off the front and soon gained just over 30 seconds on the peloton. Drapac's Floris Goesinnen, Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) and Horgan were at first let go but shortly before the 20km mark, were joined by Adam Phelan (Drapac), Calvin Watson (Jayco-Apollo-VIS), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Luke Fetch (Search2Retain). With eight men out front, at the 23km mark the gap was 1:33 and it was increasingly clear that Drapac was chasing yet another win.

The breakaway's advantage swelled to over two minutes before a determined chase group resulted in a lead group of 22 riders forming with 14kms left to race.

Charter Mason - Drapac Development Team's Mitchell Cooper launched an attack with three kilometres to go however was caught within a kilometre of the finish line.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2:03:34
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
6Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
7Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
8Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
9Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)
11Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
12Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
13Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
15Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)
22Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
23Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
24Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:11
25Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:00:36
26Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:01:30
27Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
28Andrew Roe (SASI)
29Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)
30Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
32Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
33Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
34Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
35Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
36Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
38Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
39Karl Evans (SASI)
40Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:35
41Jack Beckinsale (SASI)0:02:24
42James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:02:40
43Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
44Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
45Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)
46Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
47John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
48Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
49Miles Scotson (SASI)0:03:28
50Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
51Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
52Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
53Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
54Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
55Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
56Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
57Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
58Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
59Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
60James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)
61Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
62James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
63Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
64Tom Kaesler (SASI)
65Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:03:39
66Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:04:39
67Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:21
68Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
69James Early (Felt NZ)0:06:14
70Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:10:58
71Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
72Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)
73Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
74Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
75Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)
76Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
77Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
78Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
79Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
80Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
81Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:12:37
82Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:13:06
83Scott Law (Search2Retain)
84Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
85Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
86Alex Edmondson (SASI)
87Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
88Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
89Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
90Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
91Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
92David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
93Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
94Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
95James Boal (John West Cycling)
96James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
97Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
98Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
99Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
100Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
101Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
102Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
103Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)0:17:59
104Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
105Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:19:52
106Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)0:24:18
107Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
108Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
109Harry Carpenter (SASI)
110Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)
111Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
112Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
113Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:12
114Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:28:58
115Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
116Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
117Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:29:36
118Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFRowan Dever (John West Cycling)
DNFWilliam Bowman (Felt NZ)
DNFJames Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Sprint 1: Fork in Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)3
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)1

Sprint 2: Sprent Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 3: Houses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)2
3Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1

Sprint 4: Riana Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Climb 1: J.A. Allen Signs CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)5pts
2Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)3
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2

Climb 2: Tank on Left CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)2
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Climb 3: Preston Town Sign CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Climb 4: Shed on Right CAT1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)4

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts

General classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)10:54:39
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:48
4Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:29
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:58
6Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:05
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:14
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:59
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:03
10Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:06:28
11Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:07:18
12Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:08:02
13Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:08:57
14Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:09:02
15Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:09:35
16Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:53
17Andrew Roe (SASI)0:10:23
18Karl Evans (SASI)0:12:26
19Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:13:17
20Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:13:36
21Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:17:37
22James Early (Felt NZ)0:17:59
23Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:35
24Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:20:10
25Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:21:27
26Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:22:10
27James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:22:14
28James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:22:15
29Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:23:33
30Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:24:25
31John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:27:41
32Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:29:29
33Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:29:35
34Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:29:48
35Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:33:21
36Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:34:32
37Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:36:16
38Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:36:23
39Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:38:19
40Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:40:13
41Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:40:52
42Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:13
43William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:41:33
44Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:42:27
45Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:42:36
46Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:42:39
47Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:42:57
48Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:43:17
49Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:44:44
50Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:45:36
51Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:47:08
52Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:48:22
53Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:50:30
54Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:51:44
55Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:52:04
56Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:54:46
57Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)0:55:48
58Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:56:20
59Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:57:34
60Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:57:49
61Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:58:31
62Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:58:45
63Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:59:11
64Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)1:00:17
65Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:42
66Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:01:06
67Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:03:22
68Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:04:09
69Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)1:04:45
70David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:06:55
71Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:07:11
72Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:08:35
73Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:08:55
74Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:09:27
75Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:09:31
76Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)1:09:44
77Scott Law (Search2Retain)1:10:24
78Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:10:41
79Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:11:45
80Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:12:14
81Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:12:41
82James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:16:43
83Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:16:44
84Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:17:15
85Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:17:58
86Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:19:10
87Miles Scotson (SASI)1:20:21
88Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:22:19
89Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:22:22
90Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:23:24
91Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:25:31
92Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:27:50
93James Boal (John West Cycling)1:29:59
94Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:31:20
95Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)1:32:32
96Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:33:53
97Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)1:35:23
98Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:35:37
99Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:35:54
100Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:36:58
101Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:37:54
102Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)1:38:28
103Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:39:32
104Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:40:39
105Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1:46:03
106Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)1:46:20
107Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:48:24
108Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)1:50:03
109Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1:50:15
110Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:57:03
111James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2:04:16
112Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:05:51
113Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)2:08:09
114Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)2:10:31
115Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)2:17:01
116Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:18:41
117Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:31:39
118Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)2:36:59
119Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:41:20

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)28pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)27
3Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)23
4Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)18
5Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)11
6Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)10
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
8Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)8
9Alex Edmondson (SASI)7
10Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
11Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)6
12Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
13Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)5
14Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
15James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)5
16Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)4
17Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
18James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
19Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)2
20Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
21Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
22Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
23Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
24Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
25Andrew Roe (SASI)1
26Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
27Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
28Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
29William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
30Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)1
31Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)17pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)17
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)17
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
5Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
6Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
7Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)8
8John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
10Alex Edmondson (SASI)3
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
14Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)31pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)17
4Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)14
5Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
6Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)8
7John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
8Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
9Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
10Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
11Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
12Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
13Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
14Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
15James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
17Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
18Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
19Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
4Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
5Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling31:17:58
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
3Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:04:32
4Team Budget Forklifts0:15:56
5Felt NZ0:25:27
6PureBlack Racing0:31:42
7SASI0:45:26
8GPM Wilson Racing0:49:44
9Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:51:55
10Team Polygon Australia0:53:50
11Plan B Racing1:00:39
12Team Downunder1:04:55
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:31:10
14Search2Retain1:41:03
15John West Cycling2:00:11
16Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team2:07:04
17Central Coast Council2:19:41
18St George Skoda2:25:54
19Suzuki / Trek2:30:38
20TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team4:21:47

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)278pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)106
4Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)105
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)104
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)94
8William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)93
9Jack Beckinsale (SASI)92
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)87

 

