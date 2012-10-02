Image 1 of 3 The Genesys Wealth Advisers team approach the finish line at the top of Mt Wellington (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Ben Dyball pulls on the race leaders jersey following his team's win at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Genesys Wealth Advisers has taken the opening stage at this year’s Tour of Tasmania with a dominant display in the 18.1km mountain-top team time trial. The team was lead across the line at the summit of Mt. Wellington by Ben Dyball who will go into tomorrow’s stage in the race leader’s jersey. Budget Forklifts finished in second place, 1:44 down on the winning time with Jayco-Apollo-VIS taking third spot after holding the lead for much of the afternoon.

Felt NZ was the first team to cross the line, having passed the three teams that started before them and set the benchmark at 49:54. The New Zealand-based squad is being lead by Josh Atkins. The young Kiwi finished last year’s Tour of Tasmania in second overall before going on to win his home tour, the Tour of Southland. Atkins has recently returned from the UCI Road World Championships where he was NZ’s best-placed rider, coming in 37th, at the same time as race winner Alexey Lutsenko from Kazakhstan.

The time of Felt NZ didn't last long as it was soon blitzed by Jayco-Apollo-VIS with a time of 48:29. This year’s silver medallist at the national championships U23 road race, Eric Sheppard, led the four-man group across the line taking the provisional race lead. He was followed by Patrick Lane, Calvin Watson and next year’s Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank-recruit Jay McCarthy.

Despite being a full one-minute slower than the winning time set last year by Jayco – 2XU, the team from the Victorian Institute continued to hold the quickest time with Team Polygon Australia holding the third fastest time with a 50:43 while the top teams were yet to come in.

SASI and GPM-Wilson Racing managed to place inside the top-ten with a 50:51 and 51:17 respectively but with Drapac Professional Cycling, Budget Forklifts and Genesys Wealth Advisers still to come in, most teams were awaiting a reshuffle of the general classification.

Drapac couldn’t get close to the Jayco-VIS squad’s time but ended the day in a respectable 5th place with a 50:06 while Budget Forklifts went 12 seconds quicker than Jayco to take the top position.

Genesys were not far behind Mark O’Brien’s Budget Forklifts team and when the local squad crossed the line, they were a full 1:44 quicker than second spot. Former U23 national champion Ben Dyball put his climbing skills on show as he lead the team across the line with a 47:32 – nearly a full minute faster than last year’s winning time.

Genesys finished with five riders as Jai Crawford, Nathan Earle, Campbell Flakemore and Jonathan Lovelock closed-out the top five spots in the general classification leading into tomorrow’s opening 123.5km road stage from New Norfolk to Lake Pedder.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:47:32 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:50 6 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:44 7 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:01:56 11 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 12 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 13 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 14 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:06 15 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:02:22 16 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 17 Joshua Atkins (Felt NZ) 18 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:34 20 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:11 24 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 26 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 27 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:18 28 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:03:20 29 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 30 Andrew Roe (SASI) 31 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 32 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:03:45 33 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 34 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 35 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 36 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:10 37 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:04:20 38 Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) 39 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 40 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 41 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:35 42 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 43 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 44 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 45 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:04:37 46 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 47 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 48 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 49 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:04:41 50 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 51 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 52 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 53 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:04:49 54 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 55 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 56 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 57 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:51 58 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:05:00 59 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 0:05:02 60 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 61 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 62 William Lind (Suzuki - Trek) 63 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:05:03 64 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 65 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 66 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 67 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:05:08 68 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 69 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 70 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 71 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:48 72 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:05:55 73 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 0:06:01 74 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:06:12 75 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:06:46 76 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:06:52 77 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:07:14 78 Nicholas Horsley (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:07:16 79 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 80 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 81 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 82 William Bowman (Felt NZ) 0:07:31 83 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:07:52 84 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:08:29 85 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:09:12 86 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 0:09:23 87 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 0:09:26 88 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 89 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 90 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 91 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:40 92 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:09:47 93 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:10:10 94 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 95 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 96 James Swadling (Central Coast Cycling) 97 Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:10:22 98 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 99 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 100 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 101 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:11:01 102 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 103 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 104 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 105 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 106 Jacob Langham (Central Coast Cycling) 0:11:08 107 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 0:11:12 108 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 0:11:15 109 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:11:22 110 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:11:30 111 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 112 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 0:12:12 113 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:12 114 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:20 115 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:12:23 116 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 117 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 0:13:00 118 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:12 119 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:14:12 120 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:13 121 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:14:37 122 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 0:14:43 123 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 0:14:58 124 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:15:33 125 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:36 126 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:38 127 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:16:41 128 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:16:47 129 James Boal (John West Cycling) 130 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 0:16:58 131 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 0:17:24 132 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:18:58 133 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 0:20:12 134 Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder) 0:20:19 135 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:21:37 136 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:22:48 DNS Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:47:32 2. Team Budget Forklifts 0:49:16 3. Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:49:28 4. Felt NZ 0:49:54 5. Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:06 6. Team Polygon Australia 0:50:44 7. SASI 0:50:52 8. GPM Wilson Racing 0:51:17 9. PureBlack Racing 0:51:52 10. Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:52:07 11. Search2Retain 0:52:09 12. John West Cycling 0:52:13 13. Plan B Racing 0:52:21 14. Suzuki / Trek 0:52:34 15. Team Downunder 0:52:35 16. Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:52:40 17. TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 0:54:49 18. St George Skoda 0:56:58 19. Central Coast Council 0:57:42 20. Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:57:54 21. African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:58:33

