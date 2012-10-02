Trending

Genesys Wealth Advisers crush team time trial at Tour of Tasmania

Ben Dyball takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 3

The Genesys Wealth Advisers team approach the finish line at the top of Mt Wellington

The Genesys Wealth Advisers team approach the finish line at the top of Mt Wellington
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 3

Ben Dyball pulls on the race leaders jersey following his team's win at Tour of Tasmania

Ben Dyball pulls on the race leaders jersey following his team's win at Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 3

Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania

Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Genesys Wealth Advisers has taken the opening stage at this year’s Tour of Tasmania with a dominant display in the 18.1km mountain-top team time trial. The team was lead across the line at the summit of Mt. Wellington by Ben Dyball who will go into tomorrow’s stage in the race leader’s jersey. Budget Forklifts finished in second place, 1:44 down on the winning time with Jayco-Apollo-VIS taking third spot after holding the lead for much of the afternoon.

Felt NZ was the first team to cross the line, having passed the three teams that started before them and set the benchmark at 49:54. The New Zealand-based squad is being lead by Josh Atkins. The young Kiwi finished last year’s Tour of Tasmania in second overall before going on to win his home tour, the Tour of Southland. Atkins has recently returned from the UCI Road World Championships where he was NZ’s best-placed rider, coming in 37th, at the same time as race winner Alexey Lutsenko from Kazakhstan.

The time of Felt NZ didn't last long as it was soon blitzed by Jayco-Apollo-VIS with a time of 48:29. This year’s silver medallist at the national championships U23 road race, Eric Sheppard, led the four-man group across the line taking the provisional race lead. He was followed by Patrick Lane, Calvin Watson and next year’s Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank-recruit Jay McCarthy.

Despite being a full one-minute slower than the winning time set last year by Jayco – 2XU, the team from the Victorian Institute continued to hold the quickest time with Team Polygon Australia holding the third fastest time with a 50:43 while the top teams were yet to come in.

SASI and GPM-Wilson Racing managed to place inside the top-ten with a 50:51 and 51:17 respectively but with Drapac Professional Cycling, Budget Forklifts and Genesys Wealth Advisers still to come in, most teams were awaiting a reshuffle of the general classification.

Drapac couldn’t get close to the Jayco-VIS squad’s time but ended the day in a respectable 5th place with a 50:06 while Budget Forklifts went 12 seconds quicker than Jayco to take the top position.

Genesys were not far behind Mark O’Brien’s Budget Forklifts team and when the local squad crossed the line, they were a full 1:44 quicker than second spot. Former U23 national champion Ben Dyball put his climbing skills on show as he lead the team across the line with a 47:32 – nearly a full minute faster than last year’s winning time.

Genesys finished with five riders as Jai Crawford, Nathan Earle, Campbell Flakemore and Jonathan Lovelock closed-out the top five spots in the general classification leading into tomorrow’s opening 123.5km road stage from New Norfolk to Lake Pedder.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:47:32
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
4Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:50
6Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:44
7Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
8Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
10Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:01:56
11Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
12Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
13Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
14Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:06
15James Early (Felt NZ)0:02:22
16Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
17Joshua Atkins (Felt NZ)
18Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:34
20Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:11
24Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
25Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
26Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
27Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:18
28Karl Evans (SASI)0:03:20
29Harry Carpenter (SASI)
30Andrew Roe (SASI)
31Tom Kaesler (SASI)
32Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:03:45
33Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
34Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
35Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
36Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:10
37Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:04:20
38Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
39Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
40Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)
41Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:35
42Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
43Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
44David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
45Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:04:37
46Scott Law (Search2Retain)
47Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
48Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
49Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:04:41
50Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
51Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
52Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
53Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:04:49
54Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
55Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
56Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
57John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:51
58Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:05:00
59Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)0:05:02
60Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)
61Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
62William Lind (Suzuki - Trek)
63Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:05:03
64Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
65Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)
66Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
67Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:05:08
68Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
69James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
70Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
71Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:05:48
72Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:05:55
73Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)0:06:01
74Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:06:12
75Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:06:46
76James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:06:52
77Thomas Hamilton (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:07:14
78Nicholas Horsley (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:07:16
79Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
80Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
81Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
82William Bowman (Felt NZ)0:07:31
83Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:07:52
84Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:08:29
85Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:09:12
86Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)0:09:23
87Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)0:09:26
88Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
89Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
90Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
91Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:09:40
92Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:09:47
93Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:10:10
94Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
95James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
96James Swadling (Central Coast Cycling)
97Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:10:22
98Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
99Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
100Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
101Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:11:01
102Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
103Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
104James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
105Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
106Jacob Langham (Central Coast Cycling)0:11:08
107Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)0:11:12
108Jack Beckinsale (SASI)0:11:15
109Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:11:22
110Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:11:30
111William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
112Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)0:12:12
113Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:12:12
114Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)0:12:20
115Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:12:23
116Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
117Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)0:13:00
118Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:12
119Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:14:12
120Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:13
121Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:14:37
122Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)0:14:43
123Alex Edmondson (SASI)0:14:58
124Miles Scotson (SASI)0:15:33
125Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:36
126Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:38
127Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:16:41
128Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:16:47
129James Boal (John West Cycling)
130Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)0:16:58
131Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)0:17:24
132Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:18:58
133Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)0:20:12
134Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder)0:20:19
135Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:21:37
136James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:22:48
DNSAlexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:47:32
2.Team Budget Forklifts0:49:16
3.Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:49:28
4.Felt NZ0:49:54
5.Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:06
6.Team Polygon Australia0:50:44
7.SASI0:50:52
8.GPM Wilson Racing0:51:17
9.PureBlack Racing0:51:52
10.Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:52:07
11.Search2Retain0:52:09
12.John West Cycling0:52:13
13.Plan B Racing0:52:21
14.Suzuki / Trek0:52:34
15.Team Downunder0:52:35
16.Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:52:40
17.TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team0:54:49
18.St George Skoda0:56:58
19.Central Coast Council0:57:42
20.Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:57:54
21.African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:58:33

General classification after Stage 1
