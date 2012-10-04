Trending

Norris nets another win for Drapac

Stage win wrestles overall lead from O'Brien

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) won stage 4 at the Tour of Tasmania and took over the general classification lead.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The new leader of the Tour of Tasmania after Stage 4, Lachlan Norris (Drapac)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The Stage 4 podium: Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Lachlan Norris has scored Drapac Professional Cycling’s second stage win of the Tour of Tasmania with the 25-year-old besting a three-man battle to decide Stage 4.

Norris had escaped on the long, tiered haul up to Great Lake in Tasmania's wild Central Highlands with general classification leader Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) and Nathan Earle (Genesys) having initially been part of a group of five riders which took the lead as the ascent began. The Drapac rider who splits his time between mountain biking and the road has been on a run of good form which included a win in the warm-up criterium for the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic before animating the closing stages of the historic 170km event the next day.

Norris shook off his fellow escapees inside the final 10km to ride to a 44-second victory with Earle in second place at 44-seconds and O'Brien a further second in arrears. The Victorian's win was enough to take the overall lead from O'Brien who held a slim four-second lead after Thursday morning's third stage. Norris now leads the Tour of Tasmania by nine seconds.

Asked if he felt he could hold on to his overall lead, Norris was philosophical.

"There's a lot of hard racing to go and we're not going to discount the other teams," he said. "But I think we've got a strong team and I'm pretty confident we can do it."

His result follows teammate Darren Lapthorne's solo victory on Stage 2 which has resulted in Drapac heading up the teams classification by 47-seconds over Genesys.

The carnage got underway early with a crash in the neutral zone delaying proceedings. With the morning’s gusty conditions continuing as the tour left Hagley, the race soon split with around 40 riders making the front group.

Three of the four intermediate sprints on offer were in the opening 45 kilometres with Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship leader Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) securing his lead with minor placings on the opening three primes.

Thirty-five kilometres into the 101.2km stage, the front group was feeling the pinch, buffeted by a strong cross-wind and soon after the front group was split in three. It took 10km for them to work their way back together, just ahead of the first KOM of the day.

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) fourth in the morning criterium, attacked the peloton and with 67km of racing complete, had earned a 30-second advantage. By the time he reached the second KOM, he nearly had a minute on the field which was lead over the climb by Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) and overall leader O’Brien.

With a cat. 1 climb looming, Grenda’s solo escape was doomed and he was reeled in by kilometre 78. The 5.5km, 6.4% climb with a select group emerging off the front consisting of O’Brien, Earle, Norris, Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining), Jay Bourke (Team Downunder). The quintet was enroute to the cat. 2 with a lead of 1:17 at the 89km mark and closing in on 10km remaining, O’Brien and Norris attacked again.

Earle initially tried to stick with the pair but could not bridge the gap at first. The 2010 winner of the Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic fought back and eventually caught O’Brien and Norris as the kilometres remaining ticked down to single figures.

The Tour of Tasmania continues on Friday with another day of dual stages, starting with a 36km criterium in Ulverstone followed by a 78.5km road stage between Ulverstone and Penguin.

Full Results
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2:59:51
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:44
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:45
4Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:03:04
5James Early (Felt NZ)0:03:14
6Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:17
7Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:03:19
8Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:03:25
9Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:03:39
10Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
11Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
12Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
14Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
16Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
17Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
18Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
19Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
21Andrew Roe (SASI)0:04:46
22Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:06:15
23Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
24Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:06:48
25Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)
26Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
27Karl Evans (SASI)
28Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)
30James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:06:55
31Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:08:57
32Jack Beckinsale (SASI)0:09:08
33Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
34Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:10:36
35James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)
36Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
37Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:12:06
38Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:14:20
39Miles Scotson (SASI)0:15:52
40Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:18:43
41William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:19:24
42Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:27
43Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
44Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
45Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
46Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
47Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
48Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
49Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
50Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
51Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
52Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
53John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
55Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
56Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)
57Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)
58Alex Edmondson (SASI)0:22:35
59Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
60James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
61Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:23:23
62Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)
63Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:23:43
64Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
65Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)
66James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
67Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
68Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
69Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
70Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
71Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)
72Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
73Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
74Harry Carpenter (SASI)
75Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
76Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
77Scott Law (Search2Retain)
78Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)
79Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
80Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:26:32
81Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)0:30:41
82Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
83Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
84Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
85Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)
86Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
87Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
88Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
89James Boal (John West Cycling)
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
91Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
92Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
93Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:38:32
94Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:38:56
95Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
96Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)0:40:19
97Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:40:39
98Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
99Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
100Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
101Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)
102Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
103Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
104Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
105Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)
106Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
107Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
108Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
109Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
110Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
111Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)
112Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
113Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
114Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
115David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
116Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder)
117Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
118Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
119James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
120William Lind (Suzuki - Trek)
121Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
122Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
123Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
124William Bowman (Felt NZ)
DNFTrent Morey (Plan B Racing)
DNFLuke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
DNFCallum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
DNFConor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
DNFTaylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing)
DNFJoshua Atkins (Felt NZ)
DNFRhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
DNSJacob Langham (Central Coast Cycling)

Sprint 1 - Shaw Offices & Whitemore Garage
1James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2 - The Mill Inn
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Sprint 3 - Bracknell Hotel
1Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)1

Sprint 4 - Quamby Corner
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)1

Mountain 1 - Crest & White Posts (Cat. 4)
1Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3pts
2James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Mountain 2 - White Posts on Crest (Cat. 4)
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)2
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Mountain 3 - Quamby Bluff Walking Track (Cat. 1)
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)10pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)4

Mountain 4 - 1210m Above Sea Level (Cat. 1)
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)10pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)4

Most aggressive rider
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2pts

General classification after stage 4
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)8:03:20
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:09
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:58
4Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:23
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:52
6Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:07
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:08
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:53
9Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:05:42
10Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:57
11Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:06:06
12Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:06:32
13Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:07:58
14Andrew Roe (SASI)0:08:47
15Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:08:51
16Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:08:56
17Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:54
18Karl Evans (SASI)0:10:50
19Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:11:06
20James Early (Felt NZ)0:11:39
21Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:11:41
22Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:12:00
23Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:16:36
24Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:17:32
25James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:18:05
26Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:18:30
27James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:19:29
28Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:20:34
29Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:21:06
30Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:22:32
31Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:22:49
32Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:23:15
33Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:23:55
34Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:24:52
35John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:56
36Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:01
37Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:28:57
38Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:29:37
39Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:31:41
40Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:33:19
41Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:34:00
42Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:34:38
43Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:35:33
44Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:37:18
45Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:38:31
46Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:38:59
47Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)0:39:03
48Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:39:43
49Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:39:45
50Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:40:14
51William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:40:57
52Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:06
53Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:41:10
54Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:41:31
55Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
56Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:41:44
57Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:43:17
58Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:44:22
59Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:45:00
60Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:45:50
61Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)0:49:11
62Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)0:49:13
63Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:50:39
64Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:51:58
65Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:52:44
66Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)0:53:41
67David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:53:43
68Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:55:14
69Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:55:37
70Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:56:16
71Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:57:08
72Scott Law (Search2Retain)0:57:18
73Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:57:37
74Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:59:12
75Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:00:23
76Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:00:52
77Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:01:13
78Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:03:20
79Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:03:47
80James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:04:25
81Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:04:58
82Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:05:01
83Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:05:23
84Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:06:43
85Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:06:57
86Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:07:45
87Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)1:09:05
88Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:09:10
89Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:09:45
90Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:10:19
91Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:12:03
92William Lind (Suzuki - Trek)1:12:21
93Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:12:34
94Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:12:52
95Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:13:10
96Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)1:13:46
97Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)1:13:56
98Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1:16:21
99Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:16:24
100Miles Scotson (SASI)1:16:47
101James Boal (John West Cycling)
102Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)1:20:05
103Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:20:41
104Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:24:33
105William Bowman (Felt NZ)1:24:48
106Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:25:03
107Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:26:29
108Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:27:05
109Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)1:27:34
110Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:29:38
111James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:30:13
112Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:30:35
113Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)1:31:29
114Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)1:32:04
115Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:32:20
116Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:35:53
117Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)1:36:36
118Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder)1:37:35
119James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1:43:55
120Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)1:54:07
121Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:55:37
122Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)1:55:56
123Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:56:19
124Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:57:01

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)20pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)13
3Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)11
4Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
6Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)6
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
8Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)6
9James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)5
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)5
11Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)4
12Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)4
13James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
14Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
15Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
16Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
18Andrew Roe (SASI)1
19Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
20Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
21William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
22Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
1Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)9
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
4Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
6Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
7Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)4
8Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)3
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)25pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)13
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
4Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
5Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)9
6John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
8Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)3
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
10Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
11Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
13James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
14Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
15Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
16Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
1Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling22:43:43
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
3Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:26
4Felt NZ0:15:45
5Team Budget Forklifts0:15:56
6PureBlack Racing0:21:30
7GPM Wilson Racing0:32:54
8SASI0:40:02
9Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:45:47
10Plan B Racing0:48:11
11Team Polygon Australia0:49:40
12Team Downunder1:00:08
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:26:12
14Search2Retain1:33:03
15Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team1:43:33
16Central Coast Council1:54:07
17John West Cycling1:55:13
18Suzuki/Trek2:03:11
19St George Skoda2:10:44
20African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2:57:09
21TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team3:48:24

Scody Cup Leaders
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)269pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)106
4Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)105
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99
6Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)98
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)94
8Jack Beckinsale (SASI)91
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)85
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)84

 

