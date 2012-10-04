Image 1 of 3 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) won stage 4 at the Tour of Tasmania and took over the general classification lead. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 3 The new leader of the Tour of Tasmania after Stage 4, Lachlan Norris (Drapac) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 3 The Stage 4 podium: Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Lachlan Norris has scored Drapac Professional Cycling’s second stage win of the Tour of Tasmania with the 25-year-old besting a three-man battle to decide Stage 4.

Norris had escaped on the long, tiered haul up to Great Lake in Tasmania's wild Central Highlands with general classification leader Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) and Nathan Earle (Genesys) having initially been part of a group of five riders which took the lead as the ascent began. The Drapac rider who splits his time between mountain biking and the road has been on a run of good form which included a win in the warm-up criterium for the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic before animating the closing stages of the historic 170km event the next day.

Norris shook off his fellow escapees inside the final 10km to ride to a 44-second victory with Earle in second place at 44-seconds and O'Brien a further second in arrears. The Victorian's win was enough to take the overall lead from O'Brien who held a slim four-second lead after Thursday morning's third stage. Norris now leads the Tour of Tasmania by nine seconds.

Asked if he felt he could hold on to his overall lead, Norris was philosophical.

"There's a lot of hard racing to go and we're not going to discount the other teams," he said. "But I think we've got a strong team and I'm pretty confident we can do it."

His result follows teammate Darren Lapthorne's solo victory on Stage 2 which has resulted in Drapac heading up the teams classification by 47-seconds over Genesys.

The carnage got underway early with a crash in the neutral zone delaying proceedings. With the morning’s gusty conditions continuing as the tour left Hagley, the race soon split with around 40 riders making the front group.

Three of the four intermediate sprints on offer were in the opening 45 kilometres with Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship leader Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) securing his lead with minor placings on the opening three primes.

Thirty-five kilometres into the 101.2km stage, the front group was feeling the pinch, buffeted by a strong cross-wind and soon after the front group was split in three. It took 10km for them to work their way back together, just ahead of the first KOM of the day.

Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) fourth in the morning criterium, attacked the peloton and with 67km of racing complete, had earned a 30-second advantage. By the time he reached the second KOM, he nearly had a minute on the field which was lead over the climb by Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) and overall leader O’Brien.

With a cat. 1 climb looming, Grenda’s solo escape was doomed and he was reeled in by kilometre 78. The 5.5km, 6.4% climb with a select group emerging off the front consisting of O’Brien, Earle, Norris, Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining), Jay Bourke (Team Downunder). The quintet was enroute to the cat. 2 with a lead of 1:17 at the 89km mark and closing in on 10km remaining, O’Brien and Norris attacked again.

Earle initially tried to stick with the pair but could not bridge the gap at first. The 2010 winner of the Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic fought back and eventually caught O’Brien and Norris as the kilometres remaining ticked down to single figures.

The Tour of Tasmania continues on Friday with another day of dual stages, starting with a 36km criterium in Ulverstone followed by a 78.5km road stage between Ulverstone and Penguin.

Full Results 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2:59:51 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:44 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:45 4 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:03:04 5 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:03:14 6 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:17 7 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:03:19 8 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:03:25 9 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:03:39 10 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 11 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 12 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 14 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 16 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 17 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 18 Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 19 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 21 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:04:46 22 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:06:15 23 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 24 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:06:48 25 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 26 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 27 Karl Evans (SASI) 28 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 30 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:06:55 31 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:08:57 32 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 0:09:08 33 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 34 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:10:36 35 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 36 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 37 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:06 38 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:14:20 39 Miles Scotson (SASI) 0:15:52 40 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:18:43 41 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:19:24 42 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:27 43 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 44 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 45 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 46 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 47 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 48 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 49 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 50 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 51 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 52 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 54 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 55 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 57 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 58 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 0:22:35 59 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 60 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 61 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:23:23 62 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 63 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:23:43 64 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 65 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 66 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 67 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 68 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 69 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 70 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 71 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 72 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 73 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 74 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 75 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 76 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 77 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 78 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 79 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 80 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:26:32 81 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:30:41 82 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 83 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 84 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 85 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 86 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 87 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 88 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 89 James Boal (John West Cycling) 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 91 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 92 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 93 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:38:32 94 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:38:56 95 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 96 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 0:40:19 97 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:40:39 98 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 99 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 100 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 101 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 102 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 103 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 104 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 105 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 106 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 107 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 108 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 109 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 110 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 111 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 112 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 113 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 114 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 115 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 116 Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder) 117 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 118 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 119 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 120 William Lind (Suzuki - Trek) 121 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 122 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 123 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 124 William Bowman (Felt NZ) DNF Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) DNF Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) DNF Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) DNF Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) DNF Taylor Gunman (PureBlack Racing) DNF Joshua Atkins (Felt NZ) DNF Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) DNS Jacob Langham (Central Coast Cycling)

Sprint 1 - Shaw Offices & Whitemore Garage 1 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2 - The Mill Inn 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Sprint 3 - Bracknell Hotel 1 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 1

Sprint 4 - Quamby Corner 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 1

Mountain 1 - Crest & White Posts (Cat. 4) 1 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 pts 2 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Mountain 2 - White Posts on Crest (Cat. 4) 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 2 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Mountain 3 - Quamby Bluff Walking Track (Cat. 1) 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 4

Mountain 4 - 1210m Above Sea Level (Cat. 1) 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 4

Most aggressive rider 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 pts

General classification after stage 4 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8:03:20 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:09 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:58 4 Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:23 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:52 6 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:07 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:08 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:53 9 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:05:42 10 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:57 11 Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:06:06 12 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:06:32 13 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:07:58 14 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:08:47 15 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:08:51 16 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:08:56 17 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:54 18 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:10:50 19 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:11:06 20 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:11:39 21 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:11:41 22 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:12:00 23 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:16:36 24 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:17:32 25 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:18:05 26 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:18:30 27 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:19:29 28 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:20:34 29 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:21:06 30 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:22:32 31 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:22:49 32 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:23:15 33 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:23:55 34 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:24:52 35 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:56 36 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:01 37 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:28:57 38 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:29:37 39 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:31:41 40 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:33:19 41 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:34:00 42 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:34:38 43 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:35:33 44 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:37:18 45 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:38:31 46 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:38:59 47 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 0:39:03 48 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:39:43 49 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:39:45 50 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:40:14 51 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:40:57 52 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:06 53 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:41:10 54 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:41:31 55 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 56 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:41:44 57 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:43:17 58 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:44:22 59 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:45:00 60 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:45:50 61 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 0:49:11 62 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 0:49:13 63 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:50:39 64 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:51:58 65 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:52:44 66 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 0:53:41 67 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:53:43 68 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:55:14 69 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:55:37 70 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:56:16 71 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:57:08 72 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 0:57:18 73 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:57:37 74 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:59:12 75 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:00:23 76 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:00:52 77 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:01:13 78 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:03:20 79 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:03:47 80 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:04:25 81 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:04:58 82 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:05:01 83 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:05:23 84 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:06:43 85 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:06:57 86 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:07:45 87 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:09:05 88 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:09:10 89 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:09:45 90 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:10:19 91 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:12:03 92 William Lind (Suzuki - Trek) 1:12:21 93 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:12:34 94 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:12:52 95 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:13:10 96 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 1:13:46 97 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 1:13:56 98 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:16:21 99 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:16:24 100 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:16:47 101 James Boal (John West Cycling) 102 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 1:20:05 103 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:20:41 104 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:24:33 105 William Bowman (Felt NZ) 1:24:48 106 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:25:03 107 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:26:29 108 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:27:05 109 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 1:27:34 110 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:29:38 111 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:30:13 112 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:30:35 113 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 1:31:29 114 Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia) 1:32:04 115 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:32:20 116 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:35:53 117 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 1:36:36 118 Ben Cutajar (Team Downunder) 1:37:35 119 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1:43:55 120 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 1:54:07 121 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:55:37 122 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 1:55:56 123 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:56:19 124 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:57:01

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 20 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 13 3 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 11 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 5 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 6 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 6 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 8 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 9 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 10 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 5 11 Jay McCarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 4 12 Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 13 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 14 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 15 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 16 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 18 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 19 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 20 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 21 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 22 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 4 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 6 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 7 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 4 8 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 3 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 4 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 5 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 9 6 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 8 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 3 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 10 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 11 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 13 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 14 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 15 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 16 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 1 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2

Teams classification 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 22:43:43 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 3 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:26 4 Felt NZ 0:15:45 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:56 6 PureBlack Racing 0:21:30 7 GPM Wilson Racing 0:32:54 8 SASI 0:40:02 9 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:45:47 10 Plan B Racing 0:48:11 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:49:40 12 Team Downunder 1:00:08 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:26:12 14 Search2Retain 1:33:03 15 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 1:43:33 16 Central Coast Council 1:54:07 17 John West Cycling 1:55:13 18 Suzuki/Trek 2:03:11 19 St George Skoda 2:10:44 20 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2:57:09 21 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 3:48:24