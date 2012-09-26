Trending

Champions from 1996 to 2011

2011Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
2010Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
2009Bernard Sulzburger (Fly V Australia)
2008Richie Porte (Praties)
2007Cameron Meyer
2006Kristian House
2005Shaun Higgerson
2004Not held
2003Not held
2002Luke Roberts (Aus) Rio Coffee
2001Not held
2000Glen Chadwick (Qld)
1999Cadel Evans (Vic)
1998Cadel Evans (Vic)
1997Alan Iacuone (Vic)
1996Stephen Hodge (ACT)

