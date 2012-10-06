Image 1 of 12 Talbot pulls on the most aggressive rider jersey after his efforts in the day's escape (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) wins ahead of Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 12 Stage 8 podium: Brad Linfield (Plan B Racing), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 12 Norris enters the final day with confidence that his team can retain the overall lead at the Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) entered the breakaway to collect sprint classification points (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 12 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is also leading the mountains classification (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 12 Brodie Talbot earned the most aggressive award for the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 12 Norris speaks on the podium at the end of the final road stage in Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 12 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) checks to make sure he's got the right size (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) looks set to win the criterium jersey at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 12 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) leads the most aggressive classification (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 12 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) retains the overall lead at Tour of Tasmania with one stage remaining (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) has won the final road stage of the Tour of Tasmania by winning a two-man sprint against Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing). Sam McCallum (Polygon) outsprinted Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) for the final podium spot.

The four riders had been part of an earlier eight-man breakaway that formed early in the 77.9km stage. The group continued to work well together until it began to split in the final 10km.

“I knew people thought I might be up there in the general classification but it’s such a hard tour,” said Flakemore.

“I had a bad day on the second stage. You have one bad day here and you can lose 10 minutes.”

There was no significant change to the general classification with Lachlan Norris (Drapac) holding the leader’s jersey entering the final stage tomorrow. He did however, extend his margin to 0:14 to Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) and 0:51 to Nathan Earle (Genesys) who sit in second and third respectively entering the final day of the tour tomorrow.

"The boys rode so well," Norris said at the finish.

"I was just sitting there with seven guys in front of me today. All of the boys just covered everything.

"I’m pretty confident we can (keep the yellow jersey)."

The afternoon stage began with a rapid tempo, instigated before the from Burnie to West Mooreville really began. It was during the 10km neutral zone that a over-zealous commissare decided to ‘control’ the race at a pace that had team managers suggesting it would have been easier to begin the race immediately.

Once the flagged was finally dropped after 12km and a number of mechanicals, the race got underway. The first 25km would climb steadily uphill before the biggest test of the day at the half way mark, a 3.5km climb that averaged almost 95. The peloton would surely be split by the top of the climb just before South Riana.

The first KOM came within the opening 10km of the stage giving those with fresher legs to opportunity to attack the peloton. However the overall race leader Lachlan Norris (Drapac) was keen to extend his 0:11 lead to second-place Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) and promptly took a one-second bonus on the first KOM. Sam Sutelle (Suzuki – Trek) took maximum points while Ed White (GPM – Wilson Racing) was second.

By the day’s second KOM it was Campbell Flakemore (Genesys), Brodie Talbot (Central Coast) and Sam McCallum (Polygon) who crested the climb in that order while attempting to increase their lead on the suffering peloton. With the gap nearing 45 seconds a number of riders attacked the bunch and went in pursuit of the leading trio.

Niel Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) was part of the chase group and promptly won the only sprint in the race. The lead group had swelled to eight riders with Brad Linfield (Plan B Racing), Jay Bourke (Team Downunder), Harry Carpenter (SASI) and Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) helping to stretch the gap back to the bunch which was approaching two minutes.

Bourke took out the fourth climb of the day with Talbot and Sprint leader Van Der Ploeg in second and third respectively. Posing no real threat to the general classification, with Herzig the best placed at 06:00 from Norris’s lead, the Drapac team were happy to control the pace of the peloton to protect the lead.

With little more than 30km remaining the gap to the leading group of eight was at two minutes however at the top of the final KOM of the stage, the gap was pushing out toward three minutes. At the top it was Bourke who took maximum points over Talbot and Linfield.

Entering the final 10km the Drapac team was still on the front as they brought the gap back to under 2:30. It would seem the breakaway would stay away and with Van Der Ploeg the best sprinter of the group, would he take his first stage win of the Tour.

Talbot had clearly worked too hard on the climbs and with 8km to go he was dropped as the attacks began to fire. Bourke was the first one to try his luck, reducing the group to 7 riders. Shortly after Talbot it was Herzig who was dropped. The Budget Forklifts rider started the day ninth on the general classification.

With 4km to go McCallum and Carpenter were dropped leaving Van Der Ploeg, Linfield, Bourke and Flakemore to battle the final minutes of the race. A little under 2km later and Van Der Ploeg and Bourke were unhitched from the break as Linfield and Flakemore quickly established a winning gap over the dropped breakaway companions.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2:06:16 2 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 3 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:10 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 6 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 7 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:01:02 8 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 0:03:01 10 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 11 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 13 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 16 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 20 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 26 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 27 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 29 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 30 Andrew Roe (SASI) 31 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 32 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 33 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 34 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 35 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 36 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 37 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 38 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 39 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 40 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 41 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 42 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 43 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 44 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 45 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 46 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 47 James Early (Felt NZ) 48 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 49 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 50 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 51 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 52 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 53 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 54 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 55 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 56 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 57 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 58 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 59 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 60 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 61 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 62 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 63 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 64 Karl Evans (SASI) 65 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:12 66 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:19 67 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 68 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:26 69 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 70 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 71 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 72 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 73 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 74 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 75 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 76 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 77 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 78 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 79 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 80 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 81 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 82 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 83 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 84 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 85 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 86 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 87 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 88 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 89 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 90 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 91 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 92 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 93 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 94 Miles Scotson (SASI) 95 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 96 James Boal (John West Cycling) 97 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 98 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 99 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 100 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:22:04 101 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 0:23:25 102 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 103 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 104 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 105 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 106 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 107 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 108 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 109 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 110 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 111 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:27:34 112 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:27:36 113 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 114 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 115 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) DNF Luke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) DNF Calvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) DNS Gerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)

Sprint 1: Natone Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Climb 1: No. 277 Letterbox CAT2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek) 7 pts 2 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 5 3 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3

Climb 2: Zig-Zag Road CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 3 3 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 2

Climb 3: No. 85 Letterbox CAT2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 7 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 3 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 3

Climb 4: Wire Gate CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 5 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2

Climb 5: Groomes Rd CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 5 pts 2 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 3 3 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 2

Climb 6: Yellow Train Sign CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 5 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 3 3 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 2

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13:36:02 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:14 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:51 4 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:03:28 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:57 6 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:03 7 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:05 8 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:17 9 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:02 10 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 0:05:51 11 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 0:06:31 12 Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:07:21 13 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:08:05 14 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:09:00 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:09:56 16 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:10:21 17 Karl Evans (SASI) 0:12:29 18 Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing) 0:13:20 19 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 0:13:39 20 James Early (Felt NZ) 0:18:02 21 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:18:41 22 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 0:20:09 23 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:20:22 24 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:20:28 25 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:22:15 26 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 0:22:17 27 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:24:05 28 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:24:28 29 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:27:41 30 Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing) 0:29:32 31 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:29:51 32 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:38:22 33 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 0:39:31 34 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 0:40:08 35 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:03 36 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:41:43 37 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:41:54 38 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:42:30 39 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 0:42:44 40 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 0:43:22 41 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 0:44:44 42 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda) 0:44:47 43 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:46:31 44 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 0:47:51 45 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:48:12 46 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:49:03 47 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 0:49:34 48 Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling) 0:51:13 49 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:53:31 50 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 0:53:55 51 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:54:25 52 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:56:21 53 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:56:47 54 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:57:33 55 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:59:13 56 Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:00:40 57 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:00:42 58 Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia) 1:01:24 59 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek) 1:01:51 60 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:01:57 61 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 1:04:48 62 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:06:00 63 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 1:07:14 64 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 1:07:51 65 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:08:38 66 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:09:09 67 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 1:10:21 68 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:10:40 69 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:12:18 70 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1:14:50 71 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 1:15:37 72 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:17:02 73 Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek) 1:17:13 74 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:18:25 75 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 1:19:38 76 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1:20:49 77 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda) 1:20:59 78 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 1:21:35 79 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:23:19 80 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 1:23:27 81 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 1:28:01 82 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain) 1:28:43 83 Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:29:26 84 James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling) 1:30:59 85 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:31:45 86 Miles Scotson (SASI) 1:31:49 87 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda) 1:33:26 88 Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1:33:47 89 Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder) 1:33:50 90 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1:34:08 91 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:35:15 92 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda) 1:36:27 93 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:38:38 94 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:40:45 95 James Boal (John West Cycling) 1:41:27 96 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:41:55 97 Jayden Copp (Team Downunder) 1:46:51 98 Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:47:22 99 Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:48:09 100 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda) 1:50:15 101 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1:53:51 102 Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 1:59:56 103 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2:00:19 104 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:04:10 105 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 2:07:43 106 Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:12:43 107 Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 2:21:22 108 Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling) 2:33:32 109 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2:34:54 110 Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 2:35:54 111 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:36:29 112 Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2:45:03 113 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2:54:54 114 Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling) 3:03:26 115 Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team) 3:07:47

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 45 pts 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 33 3 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 18 4 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 12 6 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 11 7 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 8 10 Alexander Ray (Team Downunder) 7 11 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 7 12 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 7 13 Andrew Roe (SASI) 6 14 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 6 15 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 5 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 17 James Williamson (PureBlack Racing) 5 18 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 19 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 20 Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ) 4 21 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 22 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 23 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 3 24 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 25 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 3 26 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 27 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2 28 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 29 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 30 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 2 31 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 32 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 33 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 34 Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 1 35 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 36 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 27 pts 2 Scott Law (Search2Retain) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 4 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 5 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 10 7 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 8 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 9 9 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 8 10 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 5 11 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 12 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 13 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 4 14 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 15 Alex Edmondson (SASI) 3 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 17 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 18 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 1 19 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 3 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 17 4 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 16 5 Jay Bourke (Team Downunder) 15 6 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 14 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 8 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 10 9 Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ) 8 10 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 7 11 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 6 12 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 13 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 14 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) 5 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 16 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 17 Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 3 18 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek) 3 19 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 21 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 2 22 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 23 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 24 Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 2 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 2 Daniel Barry (Felt NZ) 2 2 Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling) 2

Team general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 39:20:02 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:14 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:11 4 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:18:11 5 Felt NZ 0:27:41 6 PureBlack Racing 0:33:56 7 SASI 0:44:49 8 Team Polygon Australia 0:53:13 9 GPM Wilson Racing 1:03:23 10 Team Downunder 1:04:18 11 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 1:08:22 12 Plan B Racing 1:15:09 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:38:14 14 Search2Retain 1:40:58 15 John West Cycling 2:05:13 16 St George Skoda 2:30:56 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 2:35:18 18 Central Coast Council 2:36:57 19 Suzuki / Trek 2:43:48 20 TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team 5:13:55