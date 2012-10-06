Trending

Talbot pulls on the most aggressive rider jersey after his efforts in the day's escape

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) wins ahead of Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Stage 8 podium: Brad Linfield (Plan B Racing), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Norris enters the final day with confidence that his team can retain the overall lead at the Tour of Tasmania

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) entered the breakaway to collect sprint classification points

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is also leading the mountains classification

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Brodie Talbot earned the most aggressive award for the stage

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Norris speaks on the podium at the end of the final road stage in Tasmania

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lachlan Norris (Drapac) checks to make sure he's got the right size

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) looks set to win the criterium jersey at Tour of Tasmania

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) leads the most aggressive classification

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lachlan Norris (Drapac) retains the overall lead at Tour of Tasmania with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) has won the final road stage of the Tour of Tasmania by winning a two-man sprint against Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing). Sam McCallum (Polygon) outsprinted Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) for the final podium spot.

The four riders had been part of an earlier eight-man breakaway that formed early in the 77.9km stage. The group continued to work well together until it began to split in the final 10km.

“I knew people thought I might be up there in the general classification but it’s such a hard tour,” said Flakemore.

“I had a bad day on the second stage. You have one bad day here and you can lose 10 minutes.”

There was no significant change to the general classification with Lachlan Norris (Drapac) holding the leader’s jersey entering the final stage tomorrow. He did however, extend his margin to 0:14 to Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) and 0:51 to Nathan Earle (Genesys) who sit in second and third respectively entering the final day of the tour tomorrow.

"The boys rode so well," Norris said at the finish.

"I was just sitting there with seven guys in front of me today. All of the boys just covered everything.

"I’m pretty confident we can (keep the yellow jersey)."

The afternoon stage began with a rapid tempo, instigated before the from Burnie to West Mooreville really began. It was during the 10km neutral zone that a over-zealous commissare decided to ‘control’ the race at a pace that had team managers suggesting it would have been easier to begin the race immediately.

Once the flagged was finally dropped after 12km and a number of mechanicals, the race got underway. The first 25km would climb steadily uphill before the biggest test of the day at the half way mark, a 3.5km climb that averaged almost 95. The peloton would surely be split by the top of the climb just before South Riana.

The first KOM came within the opening 10km of the stage giving those with fresher legs to opportunity to attack the peloton. However the overall race leader Lachlan Norris (Drapac) was keen to extend his 0:11 lead to second-place Mark O’Brien (Budget Forklifts) and promptly took a one-second bonus on the first KOM. Sam Sutelle (Suzuki – Trek) took maximum points while Ed White (GPM – Wilson Racing) was second.

By the day’s second KOM it was Campbell Flakemore (Genesys), Brodie Talbot (Central Coast) and Sam McCallum (Polygon) who crested the climb in that order while attempting to increase their lead on the suffering peloton. With the gap nearing 45 seconds a number of riders attacked the bunch and went in pursuit of the leading trio.

Niel Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) was part of the chase group and promptly won the only sprint in the race. The lead group had swelled to eight riders with Brad Linfield (Plan B Racing), Jay Bourke (Team Downunder), Harry Carpenter (SASI) and Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) helping to stretch the gap back to the bunch which was approaching two minutes.

Bourke took out the fourth climb of the day with Talbot and Sprint leader Van Der Ploeg in second and third respectively. Posing no real threat to the general classification, with Herzig the best placed at 06:00 from Norris’s lead, the Drapac team were happy to control the pace of the peloton to protect the lead.

With little more than 30km remaining the gap to the leading group of eight was at two minutes however at the top of the final KOM of the stage, the gap was pushing out toward three minutes. At the top it was Bourke who took maximum points over Talbot and Linfield.

Entering the final 10km the Drapac team was still on the front as they brought the gap back to under 2:30. It would seem the breakaway would stay away and with Van Der Ploeg the best sprinter of the group, would he take his first stage win of the Tour.

Talbot had clearly worked too hard on the climbs and with 8km to go he was dropped as the attacks began to fire. Bourke was the first one to try his luck, reducing the group to 7 riders. Shortly after Talbot it was Herzig who was dropped. The Budget Forklifts rider started the day ninth on the general classification.

With 4km to go McCallum and Carpenter were dropped leaving Van Der Ploeg, Linfield, Bourke and Flakemore to battle the final minutes of the race. A little under 2km later and Van Der Ploeg and Bourke were unhitched from the break as Linfield and Flakemore quickly established a winning gap over the dropped breakaway companions.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2:06:16
2Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
3Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:10
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
5Harry Carpenter (SASI)
6Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)
7Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:01:02
8Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)0:03:01
10James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)
11Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
12Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
13Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
16Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
20Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
24Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
25Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
26Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)
27Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
28Scott Law (Search2Retain)
29Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
30Andrew Roe (SASI)
31Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
32Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
33Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
34Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
35Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
36Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
37Alex Edmondson (SASI)
38Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
39Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
40Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
41Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
42Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)
43Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
44Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
45Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)
46Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)
47James Early (Felt NZ)
48James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
49Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)
50Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)
51Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
52Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)
53Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
54Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
55Tom Kaesler (SASI)
56Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)
57Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)
58Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
59Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
60Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
61Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
62Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
63Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
64Karl Evans (SASI)
65Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:12
66William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:19
67Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
68Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:26
69Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)
70Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
71Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
72Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
73Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)
74Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
75Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)
76Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
77Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
78Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
79Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
80James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)
81Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
82Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
83Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)
84Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)
85Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)
86David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
87Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
88Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
89Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
90Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
91Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)
92Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
93Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
94Miles Scotson (SASI)
95Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
96James Boal (John West Cycling)
97Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)
98Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
99Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)
100Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:22:04
101Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)0:23:25
102Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
103Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
104Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
105Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
106Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
107Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
108Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)
109Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)
110Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
111Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:27:34
112Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:27:36
113Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
114James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
115Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
DNFLuke Ockerby (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFSam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)
DNFCalvin Watson (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
DNSGerard Wild (Team Polygon Australia)

Sprint 1: Natone Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Climb 1: No. 277 Letterbox CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Sautelle (Suzuki - Trek)7pts
2Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)5
3Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3

Climb 2: Zig-Zag Road CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)3
3Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)2

Climb 3: No. 85 Letterbox CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)7pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
3Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)3

Climb 4: Wire Gate CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)5pts
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2

Climb 5: Groomes Rd CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)5pts
2Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)3
3Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)2

Climb 6: Yellow Train Sign CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)5pts
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)3
3Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)2

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)13:36:02
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:14
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:51
4Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:03:28
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:57
6Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:03
7Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:05
8Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:17
9Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:05:02
10Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)0:05:51
11Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)0:06:31
12Patrick Lane (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:07:21
13Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:08:05
14Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:09:00
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:09:56
16Andrew Roe (SASI)0:10:21
17Karl Evans (SASI)0:12:29
18Dion Smith (PureBlack Racing)0:13:20
19Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)0:13:39
20James Early (Felt NZ)0:18:02
21Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:18:41
22Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)0:20:09
23Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:20:22
24Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:20:28
25James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:22:15
26James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)0:22:17
27Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:24:05
28Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:24:28
29John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:27:41
30Joshua Aldridge (PureBlack Racing)0:29:32
31Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:29:51
32Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:38:22
33Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)0:39:31
34Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)0:40:08
35Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:03
36Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:41:43
37William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:41:54
38Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:42:30
39Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)0:42:44
40Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)0:43:22
41Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)0:44:44
42Jordan Davies (St George Skoda)0:44:47
43Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:46:31
44Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)0:47:51
45Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:48:12
46Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:49:03
47Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)0:49:34
48Jamie Lacey (Central Coast Cycling)0:51:13
49Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:53:31
50Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)0:53:55
51Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:54:25
52Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:56:21
53Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:56:47
54Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:57:33
55Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:59:13
56Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:00:40
57Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:00:42
58Jake McMahon (Team Polygon Australia)1:01:24
59Timothy Cameron (Suzuki - Trek)1:01:51
60Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:01:57
61Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)1:04:48
62Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:06:00
63Tom Kaesler (SASI)1:07:14
64Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)1:07:51
65Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:08:38
66Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:09:09
67Scott Law (Search2Retain)1:10:21
68Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:10:40
69Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:12:18
70Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1:14:50
71Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)1:15:37
72Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:17:02
73Josh Berry (Suzuki - Trek)1:17:13
74Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:18:25
75Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)1:19:38
76Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1:20:49
77Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda)1:20:59
78Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)1:21:35
79David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)1:23:19
80Alex Edmondson (SASI)1:23:27
81Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)1:28:01
82Thomas Donald (Search2Retain)1:28:43
83Trevor Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1:29:26
84James Rendall (Central Coast Cycling)1:30:59
85Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:31:45
86Miles Scotson (SASI)1:31:49
87Jared Triggs (St George Skoda)1:33:26
88Jack Cummings (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1:33:47
89Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder)1:33:50
90Harry Carpenter (SASI)1:34:08
91Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:35:15
92Jay Dutton (St George Skoda)1:36:27
93Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:38:38
94Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:40:45
95James Boal (John West Cycling)1:41:27
96Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:41:55
97Jayden Copp (Team Downunder)1:46:51
98Matthew Nicholson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:47:22
99Michael Smith (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:48:09
100Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda)1:50:15
101Andrew Crawley (GPM-Wilson Racing)1:53:51
102Joshua Clark (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)1:59:56
103Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2:00:19
104Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:04:10
105Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)2:07:43
106Andrew Margison (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:12:43
107Michael Astell (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)2:21:22
108Stephen Cousins (Central Coast Cycling)2:33:32
109James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2:34:54
110Rafael Vainikka (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)2:35:54
111Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:36:29
112Jake Magee (GPM-Wilson Racing)2:45:03
113Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2:54:54
114Karl Michelin-Beard (Central Coast Cycling)3:03:26
115Adam Hudson (TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team)3:07:47

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)45pts
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)33
3Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)18
4Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)12
6Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)11
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
8Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)8
10Alexander Ray (Team Downunder)7
11Alex Edmondson (SASI)7
12Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)7
13Andrew Roe (SASI)6
14Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)6
15Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)5
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
17James Williamson (PureBlack Racing)5
18Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
19Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
20Hamish Schreurs (Felt NZ)4
21Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
23James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)3
24Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
25James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)3
26Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
27Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2
28Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
29Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
30Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)2
31John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
32Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
33William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
34Eric Sheppard (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)1
35Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
36Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1

Derrico Cycles Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)27pts
2Scott Law (Search2Retain)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
4Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
5John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
6Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)10
7Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)9
9Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)8
10Jay Mccarthy (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)5
11Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)5
12Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
13Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)4
14Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
15Alex Edmondson (SASI)3
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
17Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
18Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)1
19Jack Beckinsale (SASI)1

Norske Skog King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)34pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
3Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)17
4Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)16
5Jay Bourke (Team Downunder)15
6Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)14
7Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10
8Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)10
9Samuel Horgan (Felt NZ)8
10Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)7
11Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)6
12John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
13Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
14Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)5
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
16Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
17Nick Aitken (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)3
18Benjamin Hill (Suzuki - Trek)3
19Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
20Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
21James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)2
22Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
23Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
24Mitchell Cooper (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)2
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
2Daniel Barry (Felt NZ)2
2Brodie Talbot (Central Coast Cycling)2

Team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team39:20:02
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:14
3Team Budget Forklifts0:16:11
4Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:18:11
5Felt NZ0:27:41
6PureBlack Racing0:33:56
7SASI0:44:49
8Team Polygon Australia0:53:13
9GPM Wilson Racing1:03:23
10Team Downunder1:04:18
11Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining1:08:22
12Plan B Racing1:15:09
13Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:38:14
14Search2Retain1:40:58
15John West Cycling2:05:13
16St George Skoda2:30:56
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team2:35:18
18Central Coast Council2:36:57
19Suzuki / Trek2:43:48
20TasVend/Lawsons Cycling Team5:13:55

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)285pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)236
3Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)115
4Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)105
5Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)104
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)94
8William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)93
9Jack Beckinsale (SASI)92
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)92

 

