Trending

Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake stage 6

Italian leads overall classification ahead of final stage

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia2:07:53
2Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
3Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
5Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
6Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Tino Thömel (Ger) Bike Aid
10Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia16:11:58
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:19
3Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:26
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:30
7Morgan Smith (Nzl) St George Continental Cycling Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:31
10Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:32

Latest on Cyclingnews