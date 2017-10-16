Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake stage 6
Italian leads overall classification ahead of final stage
Stage 6: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|2:07:53
|2
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|5
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|6
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Bike Aid
|10
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|16:11:58
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:19
|3
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Morgan Smith (Nzl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:31
|10
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:32
