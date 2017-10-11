Trending

Marini sprints to victory on stage 1

Boivin retains race lead by slim margin

Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:26:35
2Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
7Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
8Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
9Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
10Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2:32:47
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
3Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:01
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:02
5Magno Do Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
6Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
7Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:05
9Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
10Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:06

