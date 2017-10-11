Marini sprints to victory on stage 1
Boivin retains race lead by slim margin
Stage 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:26:35
|2
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|7
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid
|8
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:32:47
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Magno Do Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:05
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
