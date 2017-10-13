Trending

Tour of Taihu Lake: Mareczko wins again on stage 3

Marini takes overall lead

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Benjamin Giroud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:01
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col)United Healtcare

 

