Jakub Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake overall
Italian takes final two stages to secure GC victory
Stage 7: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|2:58:58
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Benjamin Girau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|19:10:46
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:30
|3
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic/Brasil Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|9
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
