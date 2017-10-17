Trending

Jakub Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake overall

Italian takes final two stages to secure GC victory

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia2:58:58
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
3Benjamin Girau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
8Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
10Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia19:10:46
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:30
3Carlos Eduardo Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:40
6Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic/Brasil Pro Cycling0:00:43
9Matthew Zenovich (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:45

