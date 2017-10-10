Trending

Tour of Taihu Lake: Boivin wins prologue

Canadian takes first leader's jersey

Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy)

Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:12
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
3Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:06:13
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:14
5Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
6Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
7Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
9Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:19

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:12
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
3Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:06:13
4Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:14
5Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
6Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
7Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
9Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:19

Latest on Cyclingnews