Tour of Taihu Lake: Mareczko sprints to third straight victory on stage 4
Marini rides to runner-up honours again
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:40:49
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|7
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Anton Muzychkin (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|10:44:53
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:03
|3
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|10
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
