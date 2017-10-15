Trending

Tour of Taihu Lake: Mareczko sprints to third straight victory on stage 4

Marini rides to runner-up honours again

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier-Southeast) wins stage one at the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:40:49
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
7Ryan Macanally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Anton Muzychkin (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina10:44:53
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:03
3Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:14
6Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:15
9Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
10Matthew Zenovich (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team

