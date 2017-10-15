Tour of Taihu Lake: Aberasturi wins stage 5
Mareczko retains GC lead
Stage 5: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|3:19:28
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|Anton Muzychkin (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Zhiwen Chen (Chi) Giant Cycling Team
|9
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|14:04:15
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:09
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:17
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:00:21
|10
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
