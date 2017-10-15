Trending

Tour of Taihu Lake: Aberasturi wins stage 5

Mareczko retains GC lead

Jon Aberasturi (Team UKYO) celebrates victory in Mino

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO3:19:28
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
3Anton Muzychkin (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
7Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
8Zhiwen Chen (Chi) Giant Cycling Team
9Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina14:04:15
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:09
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:18
5Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:20
7Morgan Smith (NZl) St. George Continental Cycling Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:21
10Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:23

