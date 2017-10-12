Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake stage 2
Boivin keeps race lead
Stage 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|2:38:40
|2
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|10
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5:11:26
|2
|Morgan Smith (Nzl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:02
|5
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Magno Do Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
