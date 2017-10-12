Trending

Mareczko wins Tour of Taihu Lake stage 2

Boivin keeps race lead

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina)

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia2:38:40
2Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
3Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Team Ukyo
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
7Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
9Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
10Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy5:11:26
2Morgan Smith (Nzl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:01
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:02
5Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:03
7Magno Do Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
8Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
9Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:06

Latest on Cyclingnews