Girdlestone wins the Tour of Rwanda
Lagab claims final stage in Kigali
Stage 7: Kigali - Kigali
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|2:23:54
|2
|Hichem Chabane (Alg) Algeria
|0:01:40
|3
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|4
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|7
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|8
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|9
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|10
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|20:35:55
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|3
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|4
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:03:39
|5
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|6
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:52
|7
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia
|0:05:26
|8
|Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|9
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:35
|10
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:07:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy