Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria2:23:54
2Hichem Chabane (Alg) Algeria0:01:40
3Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:01:48
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
5Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
6Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
7Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
8Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
9Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
10John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa20:35:55
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:01
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:20
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:03:39
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:04:20
6Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:52
7Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:05:26
8Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:05:52
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:35
10Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:07:05

