Ndayisenga prevails in stage 2 from two-man break

Thomson remains Tour of Rwanda leader

Brief Results
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera4:06:44
2Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:14
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:37
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
6Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
7Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
8John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:45
9Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:48
10Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura

General classification after stage 2
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka7:23:13
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:25
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:33
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:40
5John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:48
6Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:54
7Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa0:01:55
8Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:02:23
9Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:25
10Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:48

