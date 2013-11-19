Ndayisenga prevails in stage 2 from two-man break
Thomson remains Tour of Rwanda leader
Stage 2: Rwamagana - Musanze
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|4:06:44
|2
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:14
|4
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|7
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|8
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:45
|9
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:48
|10
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Muhabura
|1
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|7:23:13
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|3
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:40
|5
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:48
|6
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:54
|7
|Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:55
|8
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:02:23
|9
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|10
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:02:48
