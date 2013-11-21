Van Zyl takes first pro win at Tour of Rwanda
Breakaway partner Girdlestone moves into overall lead
Stage 4: Musanze - Muhanga
|1
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3:20:08
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Team Avia Crabbe
|0:02:30
|4
|Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|5
|Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|6
|Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
|7
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|9
|Goytom Biru (Eth) Ethiopia
|10
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|1
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|12:37:00
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|3
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|4
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:02:50
|5
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|6
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:04:48
|7
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia
|0:04:56
|8
|Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|9
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:05:14
|10
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:05:33
