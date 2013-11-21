Trending

Van Zyl takes first pro win at Tour of Rwanda

Breakaway partner Girdlestone moves into overall lead

Brief Results
1Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3:20:08
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:04
3Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Team Avia Crabbe0:02:30
4Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
5Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
6Abdelkader Belmoukhtar (Alg) Algeria
7John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
9Goytom Biru (Eth) Ethiopia
10Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi

General classification after stage 4
1Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa12:37:00
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:10
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:18
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:02:50
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:04:16
6Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:48
7Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:04:56
8Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:05:10
9Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:05:14
10Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:05:33

Latest on Cyclingnews