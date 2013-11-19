Trending

Thomson solos to victory on stage 1 at Tour of Rwanda

South African takes over leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3:12:02
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:07
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:09
5Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
6Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa0:00:23
7Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:01:39
8Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
10Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera

General classification after stage 1
1Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3:16:15
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:02
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:06
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:10
5John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:17
6Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa0:00:25
7Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:31
8Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:34
9Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:35
10Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Team Avia Crabbe0:01:37

Latest on Cyclingnews