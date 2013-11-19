Thomson solos to victory on stage 1 at Tour of Rwanda
South African takes over leader's jersey
Stage 1: Kigali - Kirehe
|1
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3:12:02
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:09
|5
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:23
|7
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|8
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|9
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|1
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3:16:15
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:06
|4
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:17
|6
|Paul Van Zweel (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:25
|7
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:31
|8
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:34
|9
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|10
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Team Avia Crabbe
|0:01:37
