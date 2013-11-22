Trending

Lagabo solos to victory on stage 5 at Tour of Rwanda

Girdlestone remains in leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria2:29:15
2Goytom Biru (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:07
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:33
4Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:36
5Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:39
6Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:42
7Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:44
8Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
9Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
10Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
1Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa15:06:51
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:07
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:26
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:03:35
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:04:24
6Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:56
7Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:05:02
8Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:05:18
9Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:05:32
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:12

