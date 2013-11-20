Trending

Meintjes wins stage 3, becomes new leader at Tour of Rwanda

Overnight leader and teammate Thomson abandons due to illness

Brief Results
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1:52:54
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:01
4Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:06
5Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:11
6Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
7Goytom Biru (Eth) Ethiopia
8Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:15
9John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:17
10Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:00:20

General classification after stage 3
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9:16:32
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:00:08
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:16
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:40
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:06
6Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:02:38
7Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:02:46
8Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:03:00
9Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:03:04
10Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:03:23

