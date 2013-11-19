Trending

Hadi wins Tour of Rwanda prologue

Rwanda Karisimbi rider earns leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:05
2Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:00:03
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:04
5Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:05
6Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) Team Avia Crabbe0:00:06
7Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:00:07
8Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:08
9Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) South Africa
10Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:10

