Tour of Rwanda: Eyob wins in Kigali

Girdlestone leads with one day remaining

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team3:03:16
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
3Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:02
4Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
5Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa0:00:06
6John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:10
7Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:13
8Goytom Biru (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:20
9Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:27
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:29

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa18:10:13
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:01
3Metkel Eyob (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:02:20
4John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:03:39
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:04:20
6Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:04:52
7Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia0:05:26
8Bereket Yemane (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:05:52
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:35
10Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:07:12

