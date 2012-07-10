Trending

Mezgec wins stage 11 of Tour of Qinghai Lake

Alizadeh retains lead in general classification

Luka Mezgec with his Sava teammates

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Riders pass the desert at Shapotou

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Yellow jersey holder Hossein Alizadeh

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Riders gather at the start of stage 11

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Traditional dancer at the starting place

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Hossein Alizadeh with the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Stage 11 winners on the podium

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Stage 11 winner Luka Mezgec

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
A Farnese rider leads the peloton

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
The peloton sweeps along in stage 11

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Shapotou Park was the venue for the start of stage 11

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Riders in the shadow of Zhongwei city

(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava2:15:12
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
3Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
6Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
12Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
13Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
14Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
15Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
16Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
17Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
18Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
18Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
20Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
21Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
22Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
23Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
26Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
27Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
28Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
29Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
30Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
31Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
32Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
33Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
34Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
36Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
38Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
39Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
40Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
41Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
42Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
43Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
44Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
45Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
46Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
47Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
48Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
49Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
51Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
52Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
53Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
54Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
55Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
56Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
57Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
58Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
59Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
60Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
61Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
62Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
63Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
64Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
65Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
66Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
67Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
68Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
69Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
70Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
71Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
72Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
73Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
74Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
75Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
76Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
77Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
78Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
79Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
80Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
81Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
83Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
84Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
85Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
86Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
87Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
88Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
89Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
91Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
92Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
95Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
96Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
97Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
98Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
100Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
101Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
103Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
104Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
106Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
107Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
108Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
109Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
110Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
111Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
112Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
113Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
115Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
116Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
117Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
118Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:00:39
119Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:00:40
120Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:01:04
121Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
122William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
123Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:08
124Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:11
125Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava16pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille14
3Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store12
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana11
6Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling10
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
8Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
9Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille7
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
11Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5
12Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
13Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland3
14Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita2
15Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5pts
2Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
3Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling5pts
2Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
3Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony5pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling3
3Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1La Pomme Marseille6:45:36
2Continental Team Astan
3Champion System Pro Cycling
4Rusvelo
5Amore & Vita
6Sava
7Gan Su Sports Lottery
8Epm-Une
9Team Specialized Concept Store
10Team Concordia Forsikring-Him
11Team Type 1-Sanofi
12Andalucia
13Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
15Jelly Belly Cycling
16Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
17Azad University Cross Team
18Tabriz Petrochemical Team
19Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfe
20China 361° Cycling Team
21Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
22Malak Cycling Team

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team34:44:55
2Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:09
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:12
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:25
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita0:00:29
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava0:00:40
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:15
10Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:19
11Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:29
12Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:01:30
13Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:01:31
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:33
15Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
16Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
18Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
20Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:01:44
21Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:46
22Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
23Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:50
24Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:01:54
26Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:02:01
27Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
28Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
29Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:02:12
30Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:15
31Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:22
32Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:26
33Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
34Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:28
35Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
36Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
37Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:48
38Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:49
39Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
40Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:04:52
41Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
42Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:11
43Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita0:05:13
44Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
45Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
46Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:05:21
48Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:05:41
49Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:10:17
50Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:10:23
51Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:10:28
52Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:10:36
53Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
54Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:02
55Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:18
56Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:12:25
57Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:13:43
58Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:14:44
59Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava0:15:07
60Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:15:08
61Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:15:28
62Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:15:44
63Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:15:45
64Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:16:27
65Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:16:39
66Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:16:59
67Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:17:20
68Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:17:29
69Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:17:48
70Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:18:06
71Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava0:18:46
72Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:19:29
73Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:19:34
74Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:19:51
75Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:20:00
76Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana0:20:06
77Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:20:43
78Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:21:04
79Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:22:00
80Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:23:20
81Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
82Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:25
83Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:47
84Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:24:12
85Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:24:36
86Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:26:31
87Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:27:47
88Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:12
89Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:29:31
90Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita0:30:31
91Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:40
92Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:32:34
93Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:33:10
94Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:35:49
95Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:36:42
96Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:27
97Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:39:38
98Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:39:39
99Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:40:05
100Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:40:27
101Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:41:03
102Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:41:11
103Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:41:13
104Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:42:09
105Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:03
106Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:43:31
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:47:35
108Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille0:50:13
109Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:50:44
110Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:51:03
112Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:53:02
113Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:54:10
114Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:54:45
115Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:56:09
116William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:56:54
117Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita1:01:11
118Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery1:02:07
119Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita1:05:54
120Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team1:10:30
121Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:43
122Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:11:20
123Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team1:11:22
124Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1:13:41
125Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1:55:23

Mountains classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo23
3Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE17
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team15
5Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
6Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team9
7Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana8
8Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE8
9Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
10Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5
12Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
13Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
14Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE2
15Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana1
16Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE1
17Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Points classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava124pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana93
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi69
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia63
5Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team61
6Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo60
7Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille57
8Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita54
9Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store53
10Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony51
11Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony50
12Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille49
13Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling42
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia37
15Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo36
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi32
17Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia31
18Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE29
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo25
20Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store24
21Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team21
22Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia20
23Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland20
24Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team19
25Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE18
26Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille18
27Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team16
28Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE15
29Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team15
30Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team15
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
32Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia12
33Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
34Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling11
35Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana11
36Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer10
37Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
38Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo10
39Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer10
40Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana9
41Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
42Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
43Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita8
44Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling8
45Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland8
46Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
47Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo7
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland7
49Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team6
50Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team6
51Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team5
52Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
53Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE5
54Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia5
55Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille5
56William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
57Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
58Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team5
59Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE5
60Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
61Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita4
62Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland4
63Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team4
64Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
65Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
66Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
67Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team4
68Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
69Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
70Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
71Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
72Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling3
73Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
74Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
75Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
76Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
77Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
78Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team1
79Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava1

Teams classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team104:16:42
2Rusvelo0:01:32
3Andalucia0:01:38
4Amore & Vita0:01:55
5Sava0:02:42
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:16
7Continental Team Astana0:03:37
8Azad University Cross Team0:04:40
9Epm-Une0:05:17
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:59
11Jelly Belly Cycling0:10:02
12Team Type 1-Sanofi0:12:09
13Team Concordia Forsikring-Him0:13:07
14Team Specialized Concept Store0:13:42
15Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:28:35
16La Pomme Marseille0:34:17
17China 361° Cycling Team0:38:24
18Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:47:51
19Gan Su Sports Lottery1:00:31
20Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:02:19
21Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfe1:41:04
22Malak Cycling Team2:02:05

