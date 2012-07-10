Mezgec wins stage 11 of Tour of Qinghai Lake
Alizadeh retains lead in general classification
Stage 11: Zhongwei Circuit Race -
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|2:15:12
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|6
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|13
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|14
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|15
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|16
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|20
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|21
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|22
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|23
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|24
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|26
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|27
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|28
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|30
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|31
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|32
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|36
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|38
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|39
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|40
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|41
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|42
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|43
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|44
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|45
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|46
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|47
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|48
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|49
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|51
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|52
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|53
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|54
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|55
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|56
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|57
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|58
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|59
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|60
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|61
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|62
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|63
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|64
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|65
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|66
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|67
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|68
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|69
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|70
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|71
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|72
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|73
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|74
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|75
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|76
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|77
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|78
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|79
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|80
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|81
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|83
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|84
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|85
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|86
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|87
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|88
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|89
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|91
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|92
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|95
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|96
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|97
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|98
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|99
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|100
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|101
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|102
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|103
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|104
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|106
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|107
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|108
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|109
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|110
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|111
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|112
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|113
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|115
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|117
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|118
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|119
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:40
|120
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:01:04
|121
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|122
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|123
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:08
|124
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|125
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|16
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|14
|3
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|12
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|11
|6
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|10
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|8
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|7
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|11
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|12
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|13
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|3
|14
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|2
|15
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|3
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|3
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|3
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|6:45:36
|2
|Continental Team Astan
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|Rusvelo
|5
|Amore & Vita
|6
|Sava
|7
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|8
|Epm-Une
|9
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|10
|Team Concordia Forsikring-Him
|11
|Team Type 1-Sanofi
|12
|Andalucia
|13
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|16
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|17
|Azad University Cross Team
|18
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfe
|20
|China 361° Cycling Team
|21
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|22
|Malak Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34:44:55
|2
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:09
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:25
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|0:00:29
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|0:00:40
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:15
|10
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:19
|11
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:29
|12
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:01:30
|13
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:01:31
|14
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|20
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:01:44
|21
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:46
|22
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|23
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:50
|24
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:54
|26
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:01
|27
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|28
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:12
|30
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:15
|31
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:22
|32
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:26
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:28
|35
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|36
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|37
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:48
|38
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:49
|39
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|40
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:52
|41
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|42
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:11
|43
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|0:05:13
|44
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|45
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|46
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:05:21
|48
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:41
|49
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:17
|50
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:10:23
|51
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:10:28
|52
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:10:36
|53
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|54
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:02
|55
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:18
|56
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:12:25
|57
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:13:43
|58
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|59
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|0:15:07
|60
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:15:08
|61
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:15:28
|62
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|63
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:15:45
|64
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:16:27
|65
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:16:39
|66
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:16:59
|67
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|68
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:17:29
|69
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|70
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:18:06
|71
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|0:18:46
|72
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:19:29
|73
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:19:34
|74
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:19:51
|75
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:20:00
|76
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|0:20:06
|77
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:43
|78
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:21:04
|79
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:22:00
|80
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:23:20
|81
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|82
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:25
|83
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:47
|84
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:24:12
|85
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:24:36
|86
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:26:31
|87
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:27:47
|88
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:12
|89
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:29:31
|90
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|0:30:31
|91
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:40
|92
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:32:34
|93
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:33:10
|94
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:35:49
|95
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:36:42
|96
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:27
|97
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:39:38
|98
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:39:39
|99
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|100
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:40:27
|101
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:41:03
|102
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:41:11
|103
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|104
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:42:09
|105
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:03
|106
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:43:31
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:47:35
|108
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|0:50:13
|109
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:50:44
|110
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:51:03
|112
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:53:02
|113
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:54:10
|114
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:54:45
|115
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:56:09
|116
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:54
|117
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|1:01:11
|118
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|1:02:07
|119
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|1:05:54
|120
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|1:10:30
|121
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:10:43
|122
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:11:20
|123
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|1:11:22
|124
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1:13:41
|125
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1:55:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|3
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|17
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|5
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|6
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|9
|7
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|8
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|9
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|12
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|14
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|2
|15
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|1
|16
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|1
|17
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|124
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|93
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|63
|5
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|6
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|7
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|57
|8
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|54
|9
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|53
|10
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|51
|11
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|50
|12
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|49
|13
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|42
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|37
|15
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|17
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|18
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|29
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|20
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|24
|21
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|22
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|23
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|20
|24
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|25
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|18
|26
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|27
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|28
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|15
|29
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|30
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|32
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|33
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|34
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|11
|35
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|11
|36
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|10
|37
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|38
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|39
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|10
|40
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|41
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|42
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|43
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|8
|44
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|8
|45
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|8
|46
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|47
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|48
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|7
|49
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|6
|50
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|6
|51
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|52
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|53
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|54
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|56
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|57
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|58
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|59
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|60
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|4
|62
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|4
|63
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|4
|64
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|65
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|66
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|67
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|4
|68
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|69
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|70
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|71
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|72
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|73
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|74
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|75
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|76
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|77
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|78
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|1
|79
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|104:16:42
|2
|Rusvelo
|0:01:32
|3
|Andalucia
|0:01:38
|4
|Amore & Vita
|0:01:55
|5
|Sava
|0:02:42
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|7
|Continental Team Astana
|0:03:37
|8
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:40
|9
|Epm-Une
|0:05:17
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|11
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:10:02
|12
|Team Type 1-Sanofi
|0:12:09
|13
|Team Concordia Forsikring-Him
|0:13:07
|14
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:13:42
|15
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:28:35
|16
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:34:17
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:38:24
|18
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:47:51
|19
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|1:00:31
|20
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:02:19
|21
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfe
|1:41:04
|22
|Malak Cycling Team
|2:02:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy