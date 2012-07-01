Mezgec outsprints Keough, Benenati to win in Huzhu
Sava rider holds 10 second GC lead
Stage 2: Duoba Base - Huzhu
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|2:47:30
|2
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|7
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|8
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|11
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|16
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|17
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|18
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|19
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|22
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|23
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|24
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|26
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|28
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|31
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|32
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|33
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|34
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|35
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|36
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|37
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|38
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|39
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|40
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|41
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|42
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|44
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|45
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|46
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|48
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|49
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|50
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|51
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|52
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|53
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|54
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|55
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|57
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|58
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|60
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|61
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|62
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|67
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|68
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|69
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|70
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|71
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|72
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|73
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|74
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|76
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|77
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|78
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|80
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|81
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|82
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|85
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|86
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|88
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|89
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:04:53
|90
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|92
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|94
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|95
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:39
|98
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|99
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|100
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|101
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|102
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|103
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|104
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|105
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|106
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|107
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|108
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|109
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|110
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|111
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|112
|Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|113
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|114
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|115
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|116
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|117
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|118
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|121
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|122
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|123
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|124
|Baoqing Song (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|125
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|126
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|127
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|128
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|129
|Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|130
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|131
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|132
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|133
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:57
|135
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|136
|Xitao Ji (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|137
|Dylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|138
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|139
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|140
|Jie Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|141
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|3
|3
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|16
|pts
|2
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|10
|7
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|9
|8
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|9
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|7
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|11
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|13
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|2
|3
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RusVelo
|8:22:30
|2
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|EPM - UNE
|4
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|5
|Amore & Vita
|6
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|Andalucia
|8
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|9
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Continental Team Astana
|13
|Sava
|14
|Azad University Cross Team
|15
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|18
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:39
|19
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|20
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|21
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|22
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:18:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|4:53:02
|2
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:11
|4
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:12
|5
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|8
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:15
|9
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:16
|12
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|13
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|16
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|21
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|22
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|23
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|24
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|26
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|27
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|29
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|35
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|36
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|38
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|39
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|40
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|41
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|42
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|43
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|44
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|45
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|46
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|47
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|49
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|50
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|51
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|53
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|54
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|55
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|56
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|57
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|58
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|60
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|61
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|62
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
|63
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|64
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|65
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|66
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|67
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|68
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|69
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|70
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|72
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|73
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|74
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|75
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|76
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|78
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|79
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|81
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|82
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|83
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|85
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|88
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|89
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:00:44
|90
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:55
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|92
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:05:09
|93
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|95
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|96
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|0:08:50
|98
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:08:51
|99
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:52
|100
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:55
|101
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|102
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|103
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|104
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|105
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|106
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|107
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|108
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|109
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|110
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|111
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|112
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|113
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|114
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|115
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|116
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|117
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|118
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|119
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|120
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|121
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|122
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|123
|Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|124
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|125
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|126
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|127
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|128
|Baoqing Song (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|129
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|130
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:23
|132
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|133
|Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:00
|134
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|135
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|136
|Xitao Ji (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|137
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:13:20
|138
|Dylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|139
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|140
|Jie Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|141
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|30
|pts
|2
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|19
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|18
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17
|5
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|6
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|17
|7
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|10
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|11
|11
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|13
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|14
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|9
|15
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|8
|16
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|17
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|19
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|20
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|21
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|23
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|5
|24
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|26
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|27
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|28
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|29
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|1
|30
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|31
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|2
|3
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RusVelo
|14:39:54
|2
|La Pomme Marseille
|3
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|4
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|5
|EPM - UNE
|6
|Continental Team Astana
|7
|Amore & Vita
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Andalucia
|12
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Sava
|15
|Azad University Cross Team
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|18
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:39
|19
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|20
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|21
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|22
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:18:25
