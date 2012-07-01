Trending

Mezgec outsprints Keough, Benenati to win in Huzhu

Sava rider holds 10 second GC lead

Image 1 of 22

Juan Jose of Andalucia - Spain

Juan Jose of Andalucia - Spain
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 2 of 22

Bunch sprint at the finish

Bunch sprint at the finish
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 3 of 22

Stage 2 winner, Luka Mezgec of Sava

Stage 2 winner, Luka Mezgec of Sava
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 4 of 22

Winners of the stage 2 at podium

Winners of the stage 2 at podium
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 5 of 22

The winners with Champagne

The winners with Champagne
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 6 of 22

Asian jersey for Hossein Nateghi of Tabriz Petrochemical

Asian jersey for Hossein Nateghi of Tabriz Petrochemical
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 7 of 22

Polka dot jersey for Hossein Alizadeh of Tabriz Petrochemical

Polka dot jersey for Hossein Alizadeh of Tabriz Petrochemical
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 8 of 22

Yellow jersey for Luka Mezgec of Sava

Yellow jersey for Luka Mezgec of Sava
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 9 of 22

The winning spray

The winning spray
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 10 of 22

International UCI commissaire ,Rosella Bonfanti and Martin Bruin with the baby

International UCI commissaire ,Rosella Bonfanti and Martin Bruin with the baby
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 11 of 22

The riders start to climb

The riders start to climb
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 12 of 22

Fans and the peloton

Fans and the peloton
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 13 of 22

The local fans share something with Azad University Cross Team Oscar Pujol

The local fans share something with Azad University Cross Team Oscar Pujol
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 14 of 22

The jersey leader,Fabian Schnaidt at the starting

The jersey leader,Fabian Schnaidt at the starting
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 15 of 22

The peloton cruising along the cycling statue at Xidao Highway

The peloton cruising along the cycling statue at Xidao Highway
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 16 of 22

Heksa Prasetya of Malak Tianyoude Cycling Team lead the peloton

Heksa Prasetya of Malak Tianyoude Cycling Team lead the peloton
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 17 of 22

Mountain view at Ping'an

Mountain view at Ping'an
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 18 of 22

Exit the highway for the 1st sprint zone

Exit the highway for the 1st sprint zone
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 19 of 22

The crowds and the peloton

The crowds and the peloton
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 20 of 22

The break away and the main group

The break away and the main group
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 21 of 22

The peloton start to climbing part

The peloton start to climbing part
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 22 of 22

Rusvelo team take rest before race start at Duoba Base

Rusvelo team take rest before race start at Duoba Base
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava2:47:30
2Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
4Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
7Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
8Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
9Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
11Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
16Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
17Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
18Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
19Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
20Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
22Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
23Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
24Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
26Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
27Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
28Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
31Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
32Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
33Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
34Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
35Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
36Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
37Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
38Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
39Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
40Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
41Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
42Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
44Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
45Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
46Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
48Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
49Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
50Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
51Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
52Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
53Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
54Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
55Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
56Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
57Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
58Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
59Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
60Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
61Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
62Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
67Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
68Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
69Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
70Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
71Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
72Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
73Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
74Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
76Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
77Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
78Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
80Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
81Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
82Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
85Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
86Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:02:39
88Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
89Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:04:53
90Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
92Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
94Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
95Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
96William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:39
98Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
99Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
100Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
101Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
102Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
103Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
104Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
105Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
106Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
107Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
108Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
109Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
110Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
111Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
112Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
113Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
114Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
115Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
116Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
117Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
118Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
119Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
120Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
121Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
122Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
123Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
124Baoqing Song (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
125Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
126Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
127Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
128Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
129Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
130Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
131Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
132Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
133Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
134Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:57
135Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
136Xitao Ji (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
137Dylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:13:04
138Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
139Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
140Jie Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:18:39
141Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store3
3Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team5pts
2Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava16pts
2Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
4Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
5Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo11
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana10
7Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling9
8Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille8
9Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland7
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia6
11Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo5
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
13Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling3
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
15Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3pts
2Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE2
3Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RusVelo8:22:30
2Jelly Belly Cycling
3EPM - UNE
4Team Specialized Concept Store
5Amore & Vita
6Tabriz Petrochemical Team
7Andalucia
8Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
9Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11La Pomme Marseille
12Continental Team Astana
13Sava
14Azad University Cross Team
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17China 361° Cycling Team0:02:39
18Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:39
19Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
20Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
21Malak Cycling Team0:17:18
22Gan Su Sports Lottery0:18:25

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava4:53:02
2Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:11
4Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:12
5Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:13
6Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
7Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
8Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:15
9Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
10Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:14
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:16
12Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
13Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
16Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
17Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
21Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
22Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
23Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
24Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
25Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
26Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
27Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
29Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
30Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
34Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
35Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
36Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
37Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
38Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
39Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
40Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
41Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
42Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
43Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
45Alexander Schrangl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
46Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
47Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
48Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
49Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
50Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
51Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
53Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
54Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
55Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
56Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
57Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
58Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
59Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
60Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
61Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
62Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia
63Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
64Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
65Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
66Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
67Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
68Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
69Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
70Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
72Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
73Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
74Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
75Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
76Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
78Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
79Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
81Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
82Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
83Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
85Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
87Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
88Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:00:36
89Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:00:44
90Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:02:55
91William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
92Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:05:09
93Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
95Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
96Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita0:08:50
98Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:08:51
99Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:52
100Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:55
101Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
102Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
103Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
104Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
105Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
106Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
107Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
108Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
109Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
110Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
111Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
112Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
113Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
114Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
115Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
116Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
117Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
118Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
119Elchin Asadov (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
120Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
121Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
122Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
123Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
124Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
125Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
126Stefan Stadler (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
127Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
128Baoqing Song (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
129Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
130Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
131Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:23
132Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
133Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:10:00
134Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:11:13
135Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Xitao Ji (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
137Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:13:20
138Dylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
139Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
140Jie Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:18:55
141Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava30pts
2Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store19
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana18
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17
5Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team17
6Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland17
7Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
8Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia13
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille13
10Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille11
11Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
12Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo11
13Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony11
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling9
15Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita8
16Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE7
17Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo7
18Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia6
19Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
20Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia5
21Haijun Ma (Chn) Malak Cycling Team5
22Evgeni Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo5
23Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita5
24Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo5
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
26Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
27Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling3
28Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
29Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE1
30Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
31Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1
32Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3pts
2Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE2
3Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RusVelo14:39:54
2La Pomme Marseille
3Jelly Belly Cycling
4Team Specialized Concept Store
5EPM - UNE
6Continental Team Astana
7Amore & Vita
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Andalucia
12Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Sava
15Azad University Cross Team
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17China 361° Cycling Team0:02:39
18Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:39
19Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
20Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
21Malak Cycling Team0:17:18
22Gan Su Sports Lottery0:18:25

