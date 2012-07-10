Guardini sprints to second-straight stage victory
Alizadeh maintains general classification lead
Stage 10: Wuwei - Jingtai
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:00:39
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|10
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|11
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|14
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|15
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|16
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|17
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|18
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|19
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|22
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|23
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|24
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|26
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|27
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|28
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|29
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|30
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|31
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|32
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|35
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|36
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|37
|Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|38
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|39
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|40
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|41
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|43
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|44
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|45
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|46
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|47
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|48
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|49
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|54
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|55
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|56
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|57
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|58
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|59
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|60
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|61
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|65
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|67
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|68
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|69
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|70
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|71
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|72
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|73
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|74
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|75
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|76
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|77
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|78
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|81
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|82
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|83
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|84
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|85
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:00:14
|89
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|90
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:19
|91
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:38
|92
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:54
|93
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|94
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:07
|95
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:19
|97
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:09:42
|98
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|0:10:39
|101
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|102
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|103
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|104
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|105
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|106
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|107
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|108
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|109
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|110
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|112
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|113
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|114
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|115
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|116
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|117
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|118
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|119
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|121
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|122
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|123
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|124
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|125
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:16:17
|DNF
|Dylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|14
|3
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|12
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|11
|6
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|7
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|9
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|7
|10
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|12
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|13
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|14
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|2
|3
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|2
|3
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|12:01:57
|2
|Andalucia
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|5
|Continental Team Astana
|6
|Amore & Vita
|7
|EPM - UNE
|8
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|9
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|10
|China 361° Cycling Team
|11
|Azad University Cross Team
|12
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|13
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Sava
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:07
|19
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|20
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:21:18
|21
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|22
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|32:29:43
|2
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:09
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:25
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|0:00:29
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|0:00:50
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:15
|10
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:19
|11
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:29
|12
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:01:30
|13
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:01:31
|14
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|20
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:01:46
|21
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|22
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:50
|23
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|24
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:54
|26
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:01
|27
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|28
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:02:12
|30
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:15
|31
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:22
|32
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:26
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:28
|35
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|36
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|37
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:48
|38
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:49
|39
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|40
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:52
|41
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|42
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:11
|43
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|0:05:13
|44
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|45
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|46
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:05:21
|48
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:41
|49
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:17
|50
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|0:10:23
|51
|Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:10:28
|52
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:10:36
|53
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|54
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:02
|55
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:18
|56
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:12:25
|57
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:13:43
|58
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:14:04
|59
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|60
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|0:15:07
|61
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:15:24
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:15:28
|63
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|64
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|65
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:15:45
|66
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:16:59
|67
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|68
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:17:29
|69
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|70
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:18:08
|71
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|0:18:46
|72
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:19:29
|73
|Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:19:34
|74
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:19:51
|75
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:20:00
|76
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|0:20:06
|77
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:43
|78
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:21:04
|79
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:21:20
|80
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:23:20
|81
|Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|82
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:25
|83
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:23:32
|84
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:47
|85
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:24:12
|86
|Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:26:31
|87
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:27:47
|88
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:12
|89
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:29:31
|90
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|0:30:31
|91
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:31:32
|92
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:44
|93
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:32:34
|94
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:35:55
|95
|Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:36:42
|96
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:27
|97
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:39:39
|98
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:39:41
|99
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|100
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:40:27
|101
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:41:03
|102
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:41:11
|103
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|104
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:42:11
|105
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:03
|106
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:43:31
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:47:35
|108
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|0:50:13
|109
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:50:44
|110
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|0:51:03
|112
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:53:02
|113
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:54:10
|114
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:54:45
|115
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:48
|116
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|0:56:09
|117
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|1:01:11
|118
|Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|1:01:51
|119
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|1:02:07
|120
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|1:05:54
|121
|Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|1:10:30
|122
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:10:43
|123
|Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|124
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:11:20
|125
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1:13:41
|126
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1:55:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|108
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|82
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|63
|4
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|6
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|52
|7
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|51
|8
|Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|50
|9
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|10
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|45
|11
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|41
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|37
|13
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|14
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|35
|15
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
|32
|16
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|17
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|29
|18
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|20
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
|24
|21
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|22
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|23
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|20
|24
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|25
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|18
|26
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|27
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|15
|28
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|29
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|31
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|32
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|33
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|34
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|10
|35
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|36
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|37
|Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|38
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|39
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|9
|40
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|41
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|8
|42
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|8
|43
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|44
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|45
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|7
|46
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|6
|47
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|49
|Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|50
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|51
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|53
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|54
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|55
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|56
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
|5
|57
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|58
|Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|5
|59
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
|4
|60
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|4
|61
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|4
|62
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|63
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|64
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|65
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|66
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|67
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|68
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
|3
|69
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|70
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|71
|Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|72
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|73
|Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
|2
|74
|Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
|2
|75
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|1
|76
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
|1
|77
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|-4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|3
|Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|17
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|5
|Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|6
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|9
|7
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|8
|Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|9
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|12
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|14
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
|2
|15
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|1
|16
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|1
|17
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|97:31:06
|2
|RusVelo
|0:01:32
|3
|Andalucia
|0:01:38
|4
|Amore & Vita
|0:01:55
|5
|Sava
|0:02:42
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|7
|Continental Team Astana
|0:03:37
|8
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:40
|9
|EPM - UNE
|0:05:17
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|11
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:10:02
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:09
|13
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:13:07
|14
|Team Specialized Concept Store
|0:13:42
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:35
|16
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:34:17
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:38:24
|18
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:47:51
|19
|Gan Su Sports Lottery
|1:00:31
|20
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:02:19
|21
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:41:04
|22
|Malak Cycling Team
|2:02:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy