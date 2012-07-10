Trending

Guardini sprints to second-straight stage victory

Alizadeh maintains general classification lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:00:39
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
3Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
6Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
7Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
10Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
11Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
12Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
13Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
14Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
15Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
16Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
17Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
18Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
19Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
22Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling
23Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
24Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
25Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
26Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
27Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
28Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling
29Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
30Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
31Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
34Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
35Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
36Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
37Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
38Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
39Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
40Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
41Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
42Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
43Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita
44Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
45Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling
46Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
47Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
48Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
49Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
52Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
54Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
55Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
56Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
57Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
58Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
59Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
60Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
61Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
62Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
65Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
66Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
67Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE
68Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
69Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
70Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
71Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
72Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
73Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
74Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
75Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
77Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
78Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
80Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
81Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
82Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
83Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
84Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
85Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:00:14
89Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
90Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:19
91Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:38
92Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:54
93Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
94Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:07
95Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
96Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille0:05:19
97Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:09:42
98Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
99William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita0:10:39
101Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
102Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
103Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
104Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
105Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
107Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
108Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
109Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
110Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
112Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
113Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
114Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
115Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
116Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
117Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
118Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
119Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
121Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
122Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
123Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
124Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
125Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:16:17
DNFDylan Spiby (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana14
3Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille13
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava12
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia11
6Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo10
7Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
9Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita7
10Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team6
11Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5
12Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo4
13Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE3
14Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team2
15Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3pts
2Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2
3Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE2
3Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1La Pomme Marseille12:01:57
2Andalucia
3RusVelo
4Team Specialized Concept Store
5Continental Team Astana
6Amore & Vita
7EPM - UNE
8Gan Su Sports Lottery
9Jelly Belly Cycling
10China 361° Cycling Team
11Azad University Cross Team
12Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
13Tabriz Petrochemical Team
14Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Sava
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:07
19Malak Cycling Team0:10:39
20Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:21:18
21Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
22Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:31:57

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team32:29:43
2Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:09
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:12
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:25
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita0:00:29
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava0:00:50
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:15
10Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:19
11Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:29
12Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:01:30
13Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:01:31
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling0:01:33
15Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
16Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
18Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
20Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:01:46
21Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
22Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:50
23Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
24Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:01:54
26Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:02:01
27Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
28Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
29Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:02:12
30Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:15
31Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:22
32Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:26
33Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
34Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:28
35Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
36Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
37Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:48
38Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:49
39Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
40Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:04:52
41Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
42Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:11
43Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita0:05:13
44Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
45Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
46Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:05:21
48Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:05:41
49Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:10:17
50Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava0:10:23
51Mikkel Mortensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:10:28
52Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:10:36
53Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
54Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:02
55Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:18
56Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:12:25
57Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store0:13:43
58Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:14:04
59Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:14:44
60Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava0:15:07
61Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:15:24
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:15:28
63Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
64Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:15:44
65Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:15:45
66Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:16:59
67Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:17:20
68Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:17:29
69Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:17:48
70Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:18:08
71Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava0:18:46
72Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:19:29
73Ting Deng (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:19:34
74Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:19:51
75Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:20:00
76Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana0:20:06
77Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:20:43
78Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:21:04
79Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:21:20
80Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:23:20
81Fenghong Guo (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery
82Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:25
83Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:23:32
84Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:47
85Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:24:12
86Menso De Jong (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:26:31
87Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:27:47
88Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:12
89Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:29:31
90Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita0:30:31
91Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:31:32
92Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:44
93Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:32:34
94Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:35:55
95Hurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:36:42
96Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:38:27
97Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:39:39
98Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:39:41
99Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:40:05
100Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:40:27
101Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:41:03
102Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:41:11
103Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:41:13
104Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:42:11
105Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:03
106Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:43:31
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:47:35
108Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille0:50:13
109Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:50:44
110Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Zhi An Chen (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery0:51:03
112Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:53:02
113Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:54:10
114Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store0:54:45
115William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:55:48
116Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team0:56:09
117Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita1:01:11
118Xinping Ding (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery1:01:51
119Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery1:02:07
120Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita1:05:54
121Shi Jie Yu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team1:10:30
122Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:43
123Bo Liu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team
124Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:11:20
125Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1:13:41
126Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1:55:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava108pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana82
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia63
4Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo60
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi60
6Maksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita52
7Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony51
8Elvaoas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille50
9Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team48
10Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony45
11Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store41
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia37
13Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo36
14Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille35
15Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly Cycling32
16Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia31
17Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE29
18Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi26
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo25
20Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Team Specialized Concept Store24
21Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team21
22Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia20
23Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland20
24Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team19
25Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE18
26Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team16
27Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE15
28Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI) Azad University Cross Team15
29Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team15
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team13
31Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille13
32Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia12
33Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
34Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer10
35Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
36Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo10
37Kamnabi Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
38Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
39Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer9
40Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana8
41Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita8
42Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Jelly Belly Cycling8
43Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
44Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo7
45Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland7
46Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team6
47Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Malak Cycling Team6
48Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team5
49Jeff Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
50Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE5
51Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia5
52Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille5
53William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
54Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
55Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team5
56Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE5
57Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
58Morten Hoberg (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland5
59Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Amore & Vita4
60Lars Andersson (Swe) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland4
61Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team4
62Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
63Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia3
64Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
65Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
66Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
67Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling3
68Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling3
69Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
70Jay Thompson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
71Yong Tai Wang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
72Cheng Xue (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
73Yue Tu (Chn) Malak Cycling Team2
74Zeng Tao Yang (Chn) Gan Su Sports Lottery2
75Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team1
76Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava1
77Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team-4

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo23
3Francisco Ja Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE17
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University Cross Team15
5Geovanny Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE11
6Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team9
7Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana8
8Fredy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE8
9Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team7
10Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5
12Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
13Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
14Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE2
15Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana1
16Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE1
17Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team97:31:06
2RusVelo0:01:32
3Andalucia0:01:38
4Amore & Vita0:01:55
5Sava0:02:42
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
7Continental Team Astana0:03:37
8Azad University Cross Team0:04:40
9EPM - UNE0:05:17
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:59
11Jelly Belly Cycling0:10:02
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:09
13Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:13:07
14Team Specialized Concept Store0:13:42
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:35
16La Pomme Marseille0:34:17
17China 361° Cycling Team0:38:24
18Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:47:51
19Gan Su Sports Lottery1:00:31
20Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:02:19
21Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:41:04
22Malak Cycling Team2:02:05

