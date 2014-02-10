Image 1 of 22 Tom Boonen wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 22 Tom Boonen celebrates his victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 22 Kenneth Hanson and Kiel Reijenen both crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Straight roads ahead for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Stijn Devolder gets involved in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Niki Terpstra leads his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Niki Terpstra wears the silver sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Niki Terpstra receives some flowers on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Andy Fenn takes the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Philippe Gilbert gives Kiel Reijenen a nudge forwards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Philippe Gilbert gets into the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Almost as many support cars as there are riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Patrick Lefevere and Wilfried Peeters wait at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Tom Boonen winds up his sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Niki Terpstra keeps his race leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 22 Markel Irizar takes a tumble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Tom Boonen takes to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen both made it into the lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Tom Boonen celebrates with Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Wilfried Peeters congratulates Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Gatis Smukulis and Ian Stannard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) takes his first victory of 2014 and number 21 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The victory fell to Tom Boonen and the gold jersey remained with Niki Terpstra, but the story of stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar was the startling collective strength of their Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, who split the peloton to pieces in the crosswinds in the finale.

The men in black’s mastery of the conditions was such that at one point, all eight of their number were in the leading echelon of 20 riders that formed in the final 40 kilometres. While a resolute Tinkoff-Saxo delegation was also prominent in the move, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep strongmen were its real drivers. Boonen and company appeared on another level to everybody else, and they duly took sole command of the pace-setting on the approach to the finish at Al Khor Corniche.

Once on the sea front, the sprint was something of a formality, as Terpstra and Andy Fenn provided a pitch perfect lead-out for Boonen. Though Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) put up stout resistance, neither he nor second-placed Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) could match Boonen in the power sprint against the wind.

“I think everybody was dead by the end, because when there were only four or five of us who did the sprint, the rest were all left behind in the finishing straight,” said Boonen, who himself finished several bike lengths clear of Mørkøv.

Boonen’s biggest fright in the finale came from his bike rather than a sprint opponent. He damaged his wheels and dislodged his saddle after hitting a pot hole with 5km to race, but his running repairs kept him in contention. “My saddle went down about 4cm, and was pointing downwards,” he said. “I was super lucky that I didn't have a flat tyre or crash.”

The win was Boonen’s first of the new season and the first of any description since he claimed a stage of the Tour de Wallonie last July. Rather than relief, however, the Belgian saw the win as a mere confirmation. After an injury-free winter and a solid start to the year at the Tour de San Luis, he is confident that he is on track for the spring classics.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure, but I already knew after Argentina that my form was really good,” Boonen said. “If everything goes well in the next few weeks, then I should be capable of reaching my top level.”

Roelandts admitted afterwards that there was little to be done against Boonen and his ominously strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep guard. “You could feel it when they did the turns on the front in the finale, they were producing a lot of power,” he told Cyclingnews.

Roelandts was one of the happy few who had the legs and the nous to board the Omega Pharma-QuickStep bus. Others to stamp their tickets included the Sky trio of Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Bernhard Eisel, Lars Boom (Belkin) and Tinkoff-Saxo’s quartet of Mørkøv, Matti Breschel, Karsten Kroon and Christopher Juul Jensen.

Among those to miss out and wind up in the chasing group were André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), who gamely tried to lead the pursuit, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr). Fabian Cancellara (Trek), meanwhile, rolled home in the fourth group on the road, over seven minutes down.

In the overall standings, Roelandts has succeeded in cutting Terpstra’s lead to 5 seconds, while Boonen moves up to third, 14 seconds down. With a ten kilometre time trial to come at Lusail on Tuesday, Michael Mørkøv, 4th at 20 seconds, remains a threat to the gold jersey.

Gilbert’s early move

The stiff northerly breeze and constant changes in direction meant that the day’s stage was always likely to end with the peloton scattered across the desert, and the rapid start to proceedings was a precursor of things to come, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Tinkoff-Saxo set a vicious pace upon leaving the Camel Race Track.

The first break of the day was a surprising one, however, as Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front after 25 kilometres with UnitedHealthcare’s Kiel Reijnen for company. At one point, their lead extended beyond the minute mark, but though neither rider looked particularly comfortable, the bunch was unwilling to let them disappear up the road, and the move fizzled out shortly before the first intermediate sprint (37.5km).

The pace remained brisk thereafter, ahead of the pyrotechnics in the finale. Before the off, Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters had uttered one vital instruction to his riders: “Kilometre 113.” He was referring to a sharp right-hand turn with a shade under 50 kilometres to go, but even before that point, his were steadily massing at the front.

Aided and abetted by Tinkoff-Saxo, QuickStep forced the major split with 40 kilometres remaining, revelling in the tail-crosswind that buffeted the peloton on the approach to the finish. Greipel and those caught behind managed to hold the gap to within 20 seconds for over 25 kilometres, but try as they might, they simply could not latch onto the coattails of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep group. A familiar refrain at the Tour of Qatar.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:30:07 2 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:11 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 14 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:00:18 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 22 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 26 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 33 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 42 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 44 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 46 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 50 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 53 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 55 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 59 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 66 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 67 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 68 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 69 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 70 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:47 72 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:29 73 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:43 74 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 75 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 77 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 80 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 84 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 85 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 94 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 96 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 98 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 99 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 102 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 104 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 105 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 106 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 107 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 109 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 117 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 119 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 120 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 122 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 124 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 127 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 128 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 129 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 131 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 133 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 135 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 136 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 137 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 141 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 142 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 143 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 145 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 148 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 149 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 151 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20 DNF David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 5 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:30:07 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:18 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:48 6 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:07 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 24 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 26 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 34 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 35 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 37 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 40 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10:30:21 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Team Sky 0:00:32 4 Lotto Belisol 0:00:48 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Team Katusha 0:01:54 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:24 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Orica Greenedge 10 Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:04 11 IAM Cycling 0:07:24 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:08:02 13 FDJ.fr 0:08:43 14 Bardiani CSF 0:09:59 15 Cannondale 0:10:23 16 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:02 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6:43:30 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:05 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 5 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 13 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:13 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 21 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 24 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 33 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:03 34 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:16 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:24 36 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 37 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:48 39 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:02:52 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 41 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 46 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 47 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:31 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 49 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:56 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 52 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:55 53 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:12 54 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:32 55 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:33 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 62 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:13 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 74 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:13 75 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 76 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:31 78 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:41 79 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:48 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:10:52 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:10:56 82 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:26 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 85 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:37 89 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 90 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:06 91 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 93 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 94 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 96 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 97 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:21 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:31 100 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:45 101 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 106 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 107 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 108 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 109 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 110 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 111 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 112 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 114 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 115 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 116 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 120 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 123 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 125 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 126 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 129 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 133 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 134 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:41 135 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 136 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 137 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:24:20 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 142 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 143 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 145 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 147 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 149 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 150 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 5 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 18 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 19 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 1 20 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6:43:56 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:48 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:58 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:28 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:06 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:07 12 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:47 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:05 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:00 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:11:11 20 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:40 21 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 22 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:05 24 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:17:19 25 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 26 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:23:54 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 40 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling