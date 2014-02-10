Tour of Qatar: Boonen wins on stage 2
Terpstra keeps hold of the lead
Stage 2: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche
The victory fell to Tom Boonen and the gold jersey remained with Niki Terpstra, but the story of stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar was the startling collective strength of their Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, who split the peloton to pieces in the crosswinds in the finale.
The men in black’s mastery of the conditions was such that at one point, all eight of their number were in the leading echelon of 20 riders that formed in the final 40 kilometres. While a resolute Tinkoff-Saxo delegation was also prominent in the move, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep strongmen were its real drivers. Boonen and company appeared on another level to everybody else, and they duly took sole command of the pace-setting on the approach to the finish at Al Khor Corniche.
Once on the sea front, the sprint was something of a formality, as Terpstra and Andy Fenn provided a pitch perfect lead-out for Boonen. Though Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) put up stout resistance, neither he nor second-placed Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) could match Boonen in the power sprint against the wind.
“I think everybody was dead by the end, because when there were only four or five of us who did the sprint, the rest were all left behind in the finishing straight,” said Boonen, who himself finished several bike lengths clear of Mørkøv.
Boonen’s biggest fright in the finale came from his bike rather than a sprint opponent. He damaged his wheels and dislodged his saddle after hitting a pot hole with 5km to race, but his running repairs kept him in contention. “My saddle went down about 4cm, and was pointing downwards,” he said. “I was super lucky that I didn't have a flat tyre or crash.”
The win was Boonen’s first of the new season and the first of any description since he claimed a stage of the Tour de Wallonie last July. Rather than relief, however, the Belgian saw the win as a mere confirmation. After an injury-free winter and a solid start to the year at the Tour de San Luis, he is confident that he is on track for the spring classics.
“It’s a good feeling, for sure, but I already knew after Argentina that my form was really good,” Boonen said. “If everything goes well in the next few weeks, then I should be capable of reaching my top level.”
Roelandts admitted afterwards that there was little to be done against Boonen and his ominously strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep guard. “You could feel it when they did the turns on the front in the finale, they were producing a lot of power,” he told Cyclingnews.
Roelandts was one of the happy few who had the legs and the nous to board the Omega Pharma-QuickStep bus. Others to stamp their tickets included the Sky trio of Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Bernhard Eisel, Lars Boom (Belkin) and Tinkoff-Saxo’s quartet of Mørkøv, Matti Breschel, Karsten Kroon and Christopher Juul Jensen.
Among those to miss out and wind up in the chasing group were André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), who gamely tried to lead the pursuit, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr). Fabian Cancellara (Trek), meanwhile, rolled home in the fourth group on the road, over seven minutes down.
In the overall standings, Roelandts has succeeded in cutting Terpstra’s lead to 5 seconds, while Boonen moves up to third, 14 seconds down. With a ten kilometre time trial to come at Lusail on Tuesday, Michael Mørkøv, 4th at 20 seconds, remains a threat to the gold jersey.
Gilbert’s early move
The stiff northerly breeze and constant changes in direction meant that the day’s stage was always likely to end with the peloton scattered across the desert, and the rapid start to proceedings was a precursor of things to come, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Tinkoff-Saxo set a vicious pace upon leaving the Camel Race Track.
The first break of the day was a surprising one, however, as Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front after 25 kilometres with UnitedHealthcare’s Kiel Reijnen for company. At one point, their lead extended beyond the minute mark, but though neither rider looked particularly comfortable, the bunch was unwilling to let them disappear up the road, and the move fizzled out shortly before the first intermediate sprint (37.5km).
The pace remained brisk thereafter, ahead of the pyrotechnics in the finale. Before the off, Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters had uttered one vital instruction to his riders: “Kilometre 113.” He was referring to a sharp right-hand turn with a shade under 50 kilometres to go, but even before that point, his were steadily massing at the front.
Aided and abetted by Tinkoff-Saxo, QuickStep forced the major split with 40 kilometres remaining, revelling in the tail-crosswind that buffeted the peloton on the approach to the finish. Greipel and those caught behind managed to hold the gap to within 20 seconds for over 25 kilometres, but try as they might, they simply could not latch onto the coattails of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep group. A familiar refrain at the Tour of Qatar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:30:07
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|14
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|50
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|53
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|55
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|66
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|67
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|68
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|69
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|72
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:29
|73
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:43
|74
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|77
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|84
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|88
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|96
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|102
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|117
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|119
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|127
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|129
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|135
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|137
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|141
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|142
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|145
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|149
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|151
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:30:07
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:48
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|35
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10:30:21
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:48
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:24
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:04
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:24
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:02
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:43
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:59
|15
|Cannondale
|0:10:23
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:02
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6:43:30
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|5
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:26
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:14
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|33
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:03
|34
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:16
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|36
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:48
|39
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|41
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|46
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|47
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:31
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:56
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:55
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:12
|54
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:32
|55
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|74
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:13
|75
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|76
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:31
|78
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:41
|79
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:10:52
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:10:56
|82
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:26
|83
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|85
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:37
|89
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|90
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:06
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|97
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:21
|99
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:31
|100
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:45
|101
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|107
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|109
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|114
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|115
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|121
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|123
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:41
|135
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|136
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|137
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:20
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|143
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|147
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|149
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|18
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|20
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6:43:56
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:48
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:28
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:06
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:07
|12
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:47
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:05
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:00
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:11
|20
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:40
|21
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:05
|24
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:17:19
|25
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:54
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20:11:41
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:39
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:31
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:13
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:06:05
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:39
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:01
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:46
|16
|Cannondale
|0:20:42
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:22
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:40:42
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy