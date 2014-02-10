Trending

Tour of Qatar: Boonen wins on stage 2

Terpstra keeps hold of the lead

Image 1 of 22

Tom Boonen wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Tom Boonen wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 22

Tom Boonen celebrates his victory

Tom Boonen celebrates his victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 22

Kenneth Hanson and Kiel Reijenen both crash

Kenneth Hanson and Kiel Reijenen both crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Straight roads ahead for the peloton

Straight roads ahead for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Stijn Devolder gets involved in a crash

Stijn Devolder gets involved in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Niki Terpstra leads his team

Niki Terpstra leads his team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Niki Terpstra wears the silver sprinter's jersey

Niki Terpstra wears the silver sprinter's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Niki Terpstra receives some flowers on the podium

Niki Terpstra receives some flowers on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Andy Fenn takes the young rider's jersey

Andy Fenn takes the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Philippe Gilbert gives Kiel Reijenen a nudge forwards

Philippe Gilbert gives Kiel Reijenen a nudge forwards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Philippe Gilbert gets into the break

Philippe Gilbert gets into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Almost as many support cars as there are riders

Almost as many support cars as there are riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Patrick Lefevere and Wilfried Peeters wait at the finish

Patrick Lefevere and Wilfried Peeters wait at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Tom Boonen winds up his sprint

Tom Boonen winds up his sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Niki Terpstra keeps his race leader's jersey

Niki Terpstra keeps his race leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 22

Markel Irizar takes a tumble

Markel Irizar takes a tumble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Tom Boonen takes to the podium

Tom Boonen takes to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen both made it into the lead group

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen both made it into the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Tom Boonen celebrates with Guillaume van Keirsbulck

Tom Boonen celebrates with Guillaume van Keirsbulck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Wilfried Peeters congratulates Tom Boonen

Wilfried Peeters congratulates Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Gatis Smukulis and Ian Stannard

Gatis Smukulis and Ian Stannard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) takes his first victory of 2014 and number 21 at the Tour of Qatar

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) takes his first victory of 2014 and number 21 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The victory fell to Tom Boonen and the gold jersey remained with Niki Terpstra, but the story of stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar was the startling collective strength of their Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, who split the peloton to pieces in the crosswinds in the finale.

The men in black’s mastery of the conditions was such that at one point, all eight of their number were in the leading echelon of 20 riders that formed in the final 40 kilometres. While a resolute Tinkoff-Saxo delegation was also prominent in the move, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep strongmen were its real drivers. Boonen and company appeared on another level to everybody else, and they duly took sole command of the pace-setting on the approach to the finish at Al Khor Corniche.

Once on the sea front, the sprint was something of a formality, as Terpstra and Andy Fenn provided a pitch perfect lead-out for Boonen. Though Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) put up stout resistance, neither he nor second-placed Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) could match Boonen in the power sprint against the wind.

“I think everybody was dead by the end, because when there were only four or five of us who did the sprint, the rest were all left behind in the finishing straight,” said Boonen, who himself finished several bike lengths clear of Mørkøv.

Boonen’s biggest fright in the finale came from his bike rather than a sprint opponent. He damaged his wheels and dislodged his saddle after hitting a pot hole with 5km to race, but his running repairs kept him in contention. “My saddle went down about 4cm, and was pointing downwards,” he said. “I was super lucky that I didn't have a flat tyre or crash.”

The win was Boonen’s first of the new season and the first of any description since he claimed a stage of the Tour de Wallonie last July. Rather than relief, however, the Belgian saw the win as a mere confirmation. After an injury-free winter and a solid start to the year at the Tour de San Luis, he is confident that he is on track for the spring classics.

“It’s a good feeling, for sure, but I already knew after Argentina that my form was really good,” Boonen said. “If everything goes well in the next few weeks, then I should be capable of reaching my top level.”

Roelandts admitted afterwards that there was little to be done against Boonen and his ominously strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep guard. “You could feel it when they did the turns on the front in the finale, they were producing a lot of power,” he told Cyclingnews.

Roelandts was one of the happy few who had the legs and the nous to board the Omega Pharma-QuickStep bus. Others to stamp their tickets included the Sky trio of Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Bernhard Eisel, Lars Boom (Belkin) and Tinkoff-Saxo’s quartet of Mørkøv, Matti Breschel, Karsten Kroon and Christopher Juul Jensen.

Among those to miss out and wind up in the chasing group were André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), who gamely tried to lead the pursuit, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr). Fabian Cancellara (Trek), meanwhile, rolled home in the fourth group on the road, over seven minutes down.

In the overall standings, Roelandts has succeeded in cutting Terpstra’s lead to 5 seconds, while Boonen moves up to third, 14 seconds down. With a ten kilometre time trial to come at Lusail on Tuesday, Michael Mørkøv, 4th at 20 seconds, remains a threat to the gold jersey.

Gilbert’s early move

The stiff northerly breeze and constant changes in direction meant that the day’s stage was always likely to end with the peloton scattered across the desert, and the rapid start to proceedings was a precursor of things to come, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Tinkoff-Saxo set a vicious pace upon leaving the Camel Race Track.

The first break of the day was a surprising one, however, as Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front after 25 kilometres with UnitedHealthcare’s Kiel Reijnen for company. At one point, their lead extended beyond the minute mark, but though neither rider looked particularly comfortable, the bunch was unwilling to let them disappear up the road, and the move fizzled out shortly before the first intermediate sprint (37.5km).

The pace remained brisk thereafter, ahead of the pyrotechnics in the finale. Before the off, Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters had uttered one vital instruction to his riders: “Kilometre 113.” He was referring to a sharp right-hand turn with a shade under 50 kilometres to go, but even before that point, his were steadily massing at the front.

Aided and abetted by Tinkoff-Saxo, QuickStep forced the major split with 40 kilometres remaining, revelling in the tail-crosswind that buffeted the peloton on the approach to the finish. Greipel and those caught behind managed to hold the gap to within 20 seconds for over 25 kilometres, but try as they might, they simply could not latch onto the coattails of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep group. A familiar refrain at the Tour of Qatar.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:30:07
2Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:11
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
14Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:18
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
22Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
26André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
33Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
42Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
46Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
50Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
53Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
54Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
55Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
59Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
61Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
66Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
67Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
68Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
69Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
70Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:47
72Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:29
73Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:43
74Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
75Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
76Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
77Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
78Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
80Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
82Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
84Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
85Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
87Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
94Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
96Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
99Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
102Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
104Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
105Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
107Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
109Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
114Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
117Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
119Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
120Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
124Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
127Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
128Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
129John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
131Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
133Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
135Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
136Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
137Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
140Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
141Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
142Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
143Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
144Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
145Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
148Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
149Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
151Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:20
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
5Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky5
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol3
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:30:07
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:18
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:48
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
14Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:07
17Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
31Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
34Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
35Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
37Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
40Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
41Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10:30:21
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Team Sky0:00:32
4Lotto Belisol0:00:48
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
6Team Katusha0:01:54
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:24
8BMC Racing Team
9Orica Greenedge
10Team Netapp - Endura0:04:04
11IAM Cycling0:07:24
12Trek Factory Racing0:08:02
13FDJ.fr0:08:43
14Bardiani CSF0:09:59
15Cannondale0:10:23
16UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17AG2R La Mondiale0:15:02
18Astana Pro Team
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:21:21

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6:43:30
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:05
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
4Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
5Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
8Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
13Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:01:13
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
20Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
21Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
24Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
33Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:03
34Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:16
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:24
36Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:48
39Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:52
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
46Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
47Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:31
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
49Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:56
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
52Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:55
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:12
54Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:32
55Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:33
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
59Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
62Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:13
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:35
74Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:13
75Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
76Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:31
78Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:41
79Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:48
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:10:52
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:10:56
82Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:26
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
85Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:37
89Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
90Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:06
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
93Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
94Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
96Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
97Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:21
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:31
100Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:45
101Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
106Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
107Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
108Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
109Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
110Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
111Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
112Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
114Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
115Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
116Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
120Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
126Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
129Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
131Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
133Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
134Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:41
135Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
136Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:58
137Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:24:20
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
139Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
142Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
143Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
145Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
146Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
147Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
149Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
4Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling7
8Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky5
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
12Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3
15Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
18Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo1
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge1
20Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6:43:56
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:48
4Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:58
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:28
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:06
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:07
12Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:47
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:05
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:00
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:11
20Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:40
21Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
22Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:05
24Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:17:19
25Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
26Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:23:54
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
40Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20:11:41
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
3Team Sky0:00:39
4Lotto Belisol0:00:49
5BMC Racing Team0:02:25
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:31
7Orica Greenedge
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
9Team Netapp - Endura0:05:13
10Team Katusha0:06:05
11FDJ.fr0:08:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:09:39
13IAM Cycling0:12:01
14Astana Pro Team0:15:09
15AG2R La Mondiale0:15:46
16Cannondale0:20:42
17UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:22
18Bardiani CSF0:40:42
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:41:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews