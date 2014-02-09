Trending

Tour of Qatar: Terpstra wins stage 1

Oemga Pharma-QuickStep takes race lead

Image 1 of 33

Niki Terpstra (stage 1 Tour of Qatar 2014)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 33

Race leader Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Alexander Kristoff gets his wounds cleaned

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Omega Pharma Quick Step riders congratulate each other after the stage win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

Niki Terpstra celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Niki Terpstra triumphs in stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Niki Terpstra wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

The Tour of Qatar peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Niki Terpstra, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Jurgen Roelandts, Michael Schar, and Martin Elmiger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Michael Schar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

The Tour of Qatar peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Jurgen Roelandts, Niki Terpstra, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Michael Schar and Martin Elmiger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Markel Irizar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Crosswinds split the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Race leader Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Vladimir Isaychev gets attention for his injuries

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

Sprints classification leader Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

All lined up at the start of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Niki Terpstra takes a pull

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

The peloton broken up by the cross winds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Stage 1 winner Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

Best young rider Sam Bennett

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Guillaume van Keirsbulck 's number

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Niki Terpstra talks to the media

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

First race leader of the 2014 Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Gert Steegmans rides in the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Niki Terpstra puts on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Niki Terpstra celebrates his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

Astana are presented before the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

Cannondale presented ahead of stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Tinkoff-Saxo presented before the opening stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

Elia Viviani was looking for a stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Qatar has at times felt like Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s personal fiefdom over the years, and the trend continued on the opening stage of the 2014 edition of the race, as Niki Terpstra took stage honours at Dukhan Beach and a significant early advantage in the overall standings to boot.

Terpstra showed considerable strength and nous to emerge victorious from the five-man winning break, where he had teammate Guillaume Van Keirsbulck for company. As they entered the final straight, Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) appeared to be the danger man, but Terpstra sensed the danger when Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) jumped away with 250 metres to go and latched onto his wheel.

Then, just as the Swiss rider tired in the headwind on the final, shallow rise to the line, Terpstra cruised around him and immediately opened a sizeable gap. Roelandts tried desperately to get on terms, but it was too little, too late, as Terpstra free-wheeled to victory with a second to spare.

“In the end, I still had enough energy to do the sprint and it worked out well,” Terpstra said afterwards. “I’m just really happy that Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was in the front group with me. He rode really hard and gave me some motivation.”

When Van Keirsbulck sat up with a shade under three kilometres to go, it appeared as though his race was run, but the Belgian came roaring back to the break underneath the red kite. The fresh impetus he provided ensured that Terpstra, Roelandts, Elmiger and Michael Schär held off the fast-closing peloton.

Not that Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s numerical dominance was confined to the breathless closing kilometres. On the long trek across Qatar’s flat, exposed interior, the team delighted in shattering the peloton in the windswept conditions. Indeed, for one leg-stringing stretch of crosswind, there were no fewer than five QuickStep riders in the front echelon of 22 riders, with Tom Boonen – already looking in fine shape two months out from the Tour of Flanders – the ringleader of the peloton’s tormentors.

At the 95km mark, there was a general regrouping, but the détente would be short-lived. Soon afterwards, with just over 30 kilometres to go, the winning break of Terpstra, Van Keirsbulck, Roelandts, Elmiger and Schär edged its way clear. With four of the strongest teams in the race all represented and with the leading quintet working harmoniously, the die was all but cast, particularly as Belkin struggled to marshal a coherent chase behind.

Terpstra had signalled his intentions for the day by winning the first intermediate sprint after 20km, and he continued in that vein in the finale, beating Roelandts to the bonuses at the second sprint. It prefigured what was to come in the finishing straight, where once again Terpstra would steal a march on Roelandts.

The main peloton closed to within 7 seconds at the finish, but in a further reflection of Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s strength in depth in Qatar, it was Boonen who led them home, in 6th place. “It was great to have such a good captain, who he can defend us from the peloton when we are in the lead,” Terpstra said.

In the overall standings, Terpstra has a lead of 9 seconds over Roelandts and 12 over Schär, but those who finished in the main peloton are already some 23 seconds back on the Dutchman. Though the race is just one day old, it is already a considerable lead for a rider who will expect to shine in the 10-kilometre time trial at Lusail on Tuesday. “I came to Qatar to ride a good classification because the individual time trial will suit me well,” Terpstra acknowledged.

Fast start

The sight of most of the peloton riding up and down the pier at Al Wakra to warm up before the start was indicative of what was in store. With a stiff northerly breeze already making itself felt, this would be no early-season amble in the sun, and the pace in the bunch was frenetic as soon as the flag was dropped.

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the first man to try his luck and go clear alone, and though he would be swept up before the first intermediate sprint, the Dutchman would later spend a longer stint off the front as part of a five-man move. In the intervening period, Omega Pharma-QuickStep fractured the peloton for the first time after 20 kilometres, and briefly succeeded in catching out Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who arrived from the Dubai Tour late on Saturday evening.

A brief period of détente followed after Cancellara, André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) et al pegged back the front group, and that lull allowed Westra to lead a group up the road and gain a lead of some six minutes before Boonen and company put their shoulders to the wheel once again in the crosswind after 50 kilometres.

This time their effort was a more sustained one. Powered by QuickStep and BMC, who each had five riders apiece in the move, the 22-man echelon included Boonen, Cancellara, Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Roelandts and Greipel.

At one point, their lead extended out to in excess of 30 seconds, and it took a good hour of grim effort for the peloton to peg them back. Once that softening up process was complete, Terpstra seized his opportunity in the final 30 kilometres, sparking the winning move and lifting himself into a commanding overall position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:13:42
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:01
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
11Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
18Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
19Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
28Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
37Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
38Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
39Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
47Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
48Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:44
49Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
51Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
52Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
53Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
57Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
59Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
62Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:07
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:37
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
65Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:47
67Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:47
69Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
71Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:05
72Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr0:02:15
73Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:02:24
76Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:06
78Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:07
79Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:11
80Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
81Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:10:19
83Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
84David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
85Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
89Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
90Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
91Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
92Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
100Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
105Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
108Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
110Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
111Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
112Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
114Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
115Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
130Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
132Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:16:54
136Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
137Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
139Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
141Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
143Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
144Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
145Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
146Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
147Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
152Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling7
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:13:49
2Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:40
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:58
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:04
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:10:12
19Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
24Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
25Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:16:47
36Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
40Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:41:20
2Lotto-Belisol0:00:01
3BMC Racing Team
4FDJ.Fr0:00:07
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Orica Greenedge
7Team Sky
8Astana Pro Team
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:44
11Team Netapp-Endura0:01:09
12Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:37
13Trek Factory Racing
14Team Katusha0:04:11
15IAM Cycling0:04:37
16Cannondale0:10:19
17Unitedhealthcare0:10:59
18Skydive Dubaï0:20:31
19Bardiani CSF0:30:43

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:13:26
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:09
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:21
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:22
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
13Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
15Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
19Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
27Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
29Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
38Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
40Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
46Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
48Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
49Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
53Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
57Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
58Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:00
60Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:03
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
63Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
64Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
65Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:53
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:02:03
70Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
73Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:21
74Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr0:02:31
75Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:02:40
78Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:22
79Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:27
80Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
81Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:10:35
83Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
84David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
85Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
89Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
90Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
91Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
92Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
100Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
101Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
105Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
108Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
110Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
111Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
112Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
114Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
115Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
130Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
132Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
136Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
137Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
139Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
141Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
143Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
144Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
145Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
146Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
147Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
152Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team21pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling7
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura1
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura3:13:48
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01
3Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:41
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:59
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:05
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:10:13
19Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
24Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
25Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:16:48
36Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
40Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:41:20
2Lotto-Belisol0:00:01
3BMC Racing Team
4FDJ.Fr0:00:07
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Orica Greenedge
7Team Sky
8Astana Pro Team
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:44
11Team Netapp-Endura0:01:09
12Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:37
13Trek Factory Racing
14Team Katusha0:04:11
15IAM Cycling0:04:37
16Cannondale0:10:19
17Unitedhealthcare0:10:59
18Skydive Dubaï0:20:31
19Bardiani CSF0:30:43

