Tour of Qatar: Terpstra wins stage 1
Oemga Pharma-QuickStep takes race lead
Stage 1: Al Wakra - Dukhan Beach
The Tour of Qatar has at times felt like Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s personal fiefdom over the years, and the trend continued on the opening stage of the 2014 edition of the race, as Niki Terpstra took stage honours at Dukhan Beach and a significant early advantage in the overall standings to boot.
Terpstra showed considerable strength and nous to emerge victorious from the five-man winning break, where he had teammate Guillaume Van Keirsbulck for company. As they entered the final straight, Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) appeared to be the danger man, but Terpstra sensed the danger when Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) jumped away with 250 metres to go and latched onto his wheel.
Then, just as the Swiss rider tired in the headwind on the final, shallow rise to the line, Terpstra cruised around him and immediately opened a sizeable gap. Roelandts tried desperately to get on terms, but it was too little, too late, as Terpstra free-wheeled to victory with a second to spare.
“In the end, I still had enough energy to do the sprint and it worked out well,” Terpstra said afterwards. “I’m just really happy that Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was in the front group with me. He rode really hard and gave me some motivation.”
When Van Keirsbulck sat up with a shade under three kilometres to go, it appeared as though his race was run, but the Belgian came roaring back to the break underneath the red kite. The fresh impetus he provided ensured that Terpstra, Roelandts, Elmiger and Michael Schär held off the fast-closing peloton.
Not that Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s numerical dominance was confined to the breathless closing kilometres. On the long trek across Qatar’s flat, exposed interior, the team delighted in shattering the peloton in the windswept conditions. Indeed, for one leg-stringing stretch of crosswind, there were no fewer than five QuickStep riders in the front echelon of 22 riders, with Tom Boonen – already looking in fine shape two months out from the Tour of Flanders – the ringleader of the peloton’s tormentors.
At the 95km mark, there was a general regrouping, but the détente would be short-lived. Soon afterwards, with just over 30 kilometres to go, the winning break of Terpstra, Van Keirsbulck, Roelandts, Elmiger and Schär edged its way clear. With four of the strongest teams in the race all represented and with the leading quintet working harmoniously, the die was all but cast, particularly as Belkin struggled to marshal a coherent chase behind.
Terpstra had signalled his intentions for the day by winning the first intermediate sprint after 20km, and he continued in that vein in the finale, beating Roelandts to the bonuses at the second sprint. It prefigured what was to come in the finishing straight, where once again Terpstra would steal a march on Roelandts.
The main peloton closed to within 7 seconds at the finish, but in a further reflection of Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s strength in depth in Qatar, it was Boonen who led them home, in 6th place. “It was great to have such a good captain, who he can defend us from the peloton when we are in the lead,” Terpstra said.
In the overall standings, Terpstra has a lead of 9 seconds over Roelandts and 12 over Schär, but those who finished in the main peloton are already some 23 seconds back on the Dutchman. Though the race is just one day old, it is already a considerable lead for a rider who will expect to shine in the 10-kilometre time trial at Lusail on Tuesday. “I came to Qatar to ride a good classification because the individual time trial will suit me well,” Terpstra acknowledged.
Fast start
The sight of most of the peloton riding up and down the pier at Al Wakra to warm up before the start was indicative of what was in store. With a stiff northerly breeze already making itself felt, this would be no early-season amble in the sun, and the pace in the bunch was frenetic as soon as the flag was dropped.
Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the first man to try his luck and go clear alone, and though he would be swept up before the first intermediate sprint, the Dutchman would later spend a longer stint off the front as part of a five-man move. In the intervening period, Omega Pharma-QuickStep fractured the peloton for the first time after 20 kilometres, and briefly succeeded in catching out Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who arrived from the Dubai Tour late on Saturday evening.
A brief period of détente followed after Cancellara, André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) et al pegged back the front group, and that lull allowed Westra to lead a group up the road and gain a lead of some six minutes before Boonen and company put their shoulders to the wheel once again in the crosswind after 50 kilometres.
This time their effort was a more sustained one. Powered by QuickStep and BMC, who each had five riders apiece in the move, the 22-man echelon included Boonen, Cancellara, Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Roelandts and Greipel.
At one point, their lead extended out to in excess of 30 seconds, and it took a good hour of grim effort for the peloton to peg them back. Once that softening up process was complete, Terpstra seized his opportunity in the final 30 kilometres, sparking the winning move and lifting himself into a commanding overall position.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:13:42
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|18
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
|37
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|48
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|49
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|51
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|52
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|59
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|62
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:07
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:37
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|67
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|69
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|71
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:05
|72
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:02:15
|73
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:24
|76
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:07
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:06
|78
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|79
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|80
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|81
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:19
|83
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
|85
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|89
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|91
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|98
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|105
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|108
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|136
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|139
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|141
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|143
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|144
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|145
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:13:49
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:58
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:04
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:12
|19
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:47
|36
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:41:20
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:01
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|FDJ.Fr
|0:00:07
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:09
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:37
|16
|Cannondale
|0:10:19
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:59
|18
|Skydive Dubaï
|0:20:31
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:30:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:13:26
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:09
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:22
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|19
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
|38
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|46
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|49
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|53
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|57
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|60
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|63
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|65
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:53
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|70
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|73
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:21
|74
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:02:31
|75
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:40
|78
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:22
|79
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:27
|80
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|81
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:35
|83
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
|85
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|89
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|91
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|98
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|105
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|108
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|136
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|139
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|141
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|143
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|144
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|145
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|3
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|3:13:48
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:59
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:13
|19
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:48
|36
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:41:20
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:01
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|FDJ.Fr
|0:00:07
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:09
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:37
|16
|Cannondale
|0:10:19
|17
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:59
|18
|Skydive Dubaï
|0:20:31
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:30:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy