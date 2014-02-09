Image 1 of 33 Niki Terpstra (stage 1 Tour of Qatar 2014) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 33 Race leader Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Alexander Kristoff gets his wounds cleaned (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Omega Pharma Quick Step riders congratulate each other after the stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Niki Terpstra celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Niki Terpstra triumphs in stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Niki Terpstra wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 The Tour of Qatar peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Niki Terpstra, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Jurgen Roelandts, Michael Schar, and Martin Elmiger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Michael Schar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 The Tour of Qatar peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Jurgen Roelandts, Niki Terpstra, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Michael Schar and Martin Elmiger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Markel Irizar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Crosswinds split the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Race leader Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Vladimir Isaychev gets attention for his injuries (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 Sprints classification leader Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 All lined up at the start of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Niki Terpstra takes a pull (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 The peloton broken up by the cross winds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Stage 1 winner Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 Best young rider Sam Bennett (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Guillaume van Keirsbulck 's number (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Niki Terpstra talks to the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 First race leader of the 2014 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 Gert Steegmans rides in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Niki Terpstra puts on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Niki Terpstra celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Astana are presented before the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Cannondale presented ahead of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Tinkoff-Saxo presented before the opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Elia Viviani was looking for a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Qatar has at times felt like Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s personal fiefdom over the years, and the trend continued on the opening stage of the 2014 edition of the race, as Niki Terpstra took stage honours at Dukhan Beach and a significant early advantage in the overall standings to boot.

Terpstra showed considerable strength and nous to emerge victorious from the five-man winning break, where he had teammate Guillaume Van Keirsbulck for company. As they entered the final straight, Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) appeared to be the danger man, but Terpstra sensed the danger when Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) jumped away with 250 metres to go and latched onto his wheel.

Then, just as the Swiss rider tired in the headwind on the final, shallow rise to the line, Terpstra cruised around him and immediately opened a sizeable gap. Roelandts tried desperately to get on terms, but it was too little, too late, as Terpstra free-wheeled to victory with a second to spare.

“In the end, I still had enough energy to do the sprint and it worked out well,” Terpstra said afterwards. “I’m just really happy that Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was in the front group with me. He rode really hard and gave me some motivation.”

When Van Keirsbulck sat up with a shade under three kilometres to go, it appeared as though his race was run, but the Belgian came roaring back to the break underneath the red kite. The fresh impetus he provided ensured that Terpstra, Roelandts, Elmiger and Michael Schär held off the fast-closing peloton.

Not that Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s numerical dominance was confined to the breathless closing kilometres. On the long trek across Qatar’s flat, exposed interior, the team delighted in shattering the peloton in the windswept conditions. Indeed, for one leg-stringing stretch of crosswind, there were no fewer than five QuickStep riders in the front echelon of 22 riders, with Tom Boonen – already looking in fine shape two months out from the Tour of Flanders – the ringleader of the peloton’s tormentors.

At the 95km mark, there was a general regrouping, but the détente would be short-lived. Soon afterwards, with just over 30 kilometres to go, the winning break of Terpstra, Van Keirsbulck, Roelandts, Elmiger and Schär edged its way clear. With four of the strongest teams in the race all represented and with the leading quintet working harmoniously, the die was all but cast, particularly as Belkin struggled to marshal a coherent chase behind.

Terpstra had signalled his intentions for the day by winning the first intermediate sprint after 20km, and he continued in that vein in the finale, beating Roelandts to the bonuses at the second sprint. It prefigured what was to come in the finishing straight, where once again Terpstra would steal a march on Roelandts.

The main peloton closed to within 7 seconds at the finish, but in a further reflection of Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s strength in depth in Qatar, it was Boonen who led them home, in 6th place. “It was great to have such a good captain, who he can defend us from the peloton when we are in the lead,” Terpstra said.

In the overall standings, Terpstra has a lead of 9 seconds over Roelandts and 12 over Schär, but those who finished in the main peloton are already some 23 seconds back on the Dutchman. Though the race is just one day old, it is already a considerable lead for a rider who will expect to shine in the 10-kilometre time trial at Lusail on Tuesday. “I came to Qatar to ride a good classification because the individual time trial will suit me well,” Terpstra acknowledged.

Fast start

The sight of most of the peloton riding up and down the pier at Al Wakra to warm up before the start was indicative of what was in store. With a stiff northerly breeze already making itself felt, this would be no early-season amble in the sun, and the pace in the bunch was frenetic as soon as the flag was dropped.

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was the first man to try his luck and go clear alone, and though he would be swept up before the first intermediate sprint, the Dutchman would later spend a longer stint off the front as part of a five-man move. In the intervening period, Omega Pharma-QuickStep fractured the peloton for the first time after 20 kilometres, and briefly succeeded in catching out Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), who arrived from the Dubai Tour late on Saturday evening.

A brief period of détente followed after Cancellara, André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) et al pegged back the front group, and that lull allowed Westra to lead a group up the road and gain a lead of some six minutes before Boonen and company put their shoulders to the wheel once again in the crosswind after 50 kilometres.

This time their effort was a more sustained one. Powered by QuickStep and BMC, who each had five riders apiece in the move, the 22-man echelon included Boonen, Cancellara, Philippe Gilbert, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Roelandts and Greipel.

At one point, their lead extended out to in excess of 30 seconds, and it took a good hour of grim effort for the peloton to peg them back. Once that softening up process was complete, Terpstra seized his opportunity in the final 30 kilometres, sparking the winning move and lifting himself into a commanding overall position.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:13:42 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:01 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 11 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 18 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 19 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 28 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr 37 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 39 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 47 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 48 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 49 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 51 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 52 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 53 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 57 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 59 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 62 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:07 63 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:37 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 65 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 66 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:47 67 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:07 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:47 69 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 71 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:05 72 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:02:15 73 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:24 76 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:07 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:06 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:07 79 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:11 80 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 81 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:19 83 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 84 David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr 85 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 89 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 90 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 91 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 92 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 96 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 100 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 105 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 108 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 110 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 111 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 112 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 114 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 130 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 131 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 132 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:16:54 136 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 137 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 139 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 141 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 143 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 144 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 145 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 146 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 152 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:13:49 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:40 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:58 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:04 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:12 19 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 24 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 25 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:16:47 36 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 40 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9:41:20 2 Lotto-Belisol 0:00:01 3 BMC Racing Team 4 FDJ.Fr 0:00:07 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Orica Greenedge 7 Team Sky 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 11 Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:09 12 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:37 13 Trek Factory Racing 14 Team Katusha 0:04:11 15 IAM Cycling 0:04:37 16 Cannondale 0:10:19 17 Unitedhealthcare 0:10:59 18 Skydive Dubaï 0:20:31 19 Bardiani CSF 0:30:43

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:13:26 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:21 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:22 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 15 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 19 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 29 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr 38 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 40 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 45 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr 46 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 48 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 49 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 53 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 57 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 58 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 60 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:03 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 63 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 64 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 65 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:53 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:02:03 70 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 71 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 73 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:21 74 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:02:31 75 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:40 78 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:22 79 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:27 80 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 81 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:35 83 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 84 David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr 85 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 89 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 90 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 91 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 92 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 96 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 100 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 101 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 105 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 108 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 110 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 111 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 112 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 114 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 130 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 131 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 132 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 136 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 137 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 139 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 141 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 143 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 144 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 145 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 146 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 152 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 1 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 3:13:48 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:41 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:59 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:05 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:13 19 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 24 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 25 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:16:48 36 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 40 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF