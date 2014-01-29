Trending

Tour of Qatar past winners

Champions 2002 - 2013

2013Mark Cavendish (GBr)
2012Tom Boonen (Bel)
2011Mark Renshaw (Aus)
2010Wouter Mol (Bel)
2009Tom Boonen (Bel)
2008Tom Boonen (Bel)
2007Wilfried Cretskens (Bel)
2006Tom Boonen (Bel)
2005Lars Michaelsen (Den)
2004Robert Hunter (RSA)
2003Alberto Loddo (Ita)
2002Thorsten Wilhelms (Ger)

