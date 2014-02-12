Trending

Tour of Qatar: Boonen makes it two on stage 4

Belgian outsprints Greipel into Mesaieed

Image 1 of 19

Tom Boonen celebrates victory in stage 4 in Qatar

Tom Boonen celebrates victory in stage 4 in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 19

The fast pace has the peloton strung out along the side of the road

The fast pace has the peloton strung out along the side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 19

The multicoloured peloton contrasts against colours of the desert

The multicoloured peloton contrasts against colours of the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 19

Tom Boonen claims his points classification jersey

Tom Boonen claims his points classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 19

Niki Terpstra keeps his lead

Niki Terpstra keeps his lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 19

Tom Boonen on the podium, Stage 4 Tour of Qatar

Tom Boonen on the podium, Stage 4 Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 19

Tom Boonen explains to his teammates just how close the finish was

Tom Boonen explains to his teammates just how close the finish was
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 19

Tom Boonen celebrates with his teammates

Tom Boonen celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 19

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra after stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar

Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra after stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 19

Omega Pharma-QuickStep control the peloton

Omega Pharma-QuickStep control the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 19

Philippe Gilbert goes on the attack again with Jarl Salomein

Philippe Gilbert goes on the attack again with Jarl Salomein
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 19

There were plenty of echelons during stage 4

There were plenty of echelons during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 19

Alexander Kristoff

Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 19

Niki Terpstra chases back on

Niki Terpstra chases back on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 19

Niki Terpstra gets a change of wheel

Niki Terpstra gets a change of wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 19

Tom Boonen celebrates his victory

Tom Boonen celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 19

Tom Boonen crosses the line with his arm raised

Tom Boonen crosses the line with his arm raised
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 19

Tom Boonen pips André Greipel to the line

Tom Boonen pips André Greipel to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 19

André Greipel and Tom Boonen go head to head

André Greipel and Tom Boonen go head to head
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen's early-season showcase continues, as the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man claimed his second victory in three days by pipping no less a figure than André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the sprint, at the end of stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar. The win moves Boonen up to second place overall, 17 seconds off his teammate Niki Terpstra.

Related Articles

Boonen was too strong in sprint, says Roelandts

Boonen starts with a bang at Tour of Qatar

Terpstra retains lead after Qatar time trial

Gallery: Behind the scenes at Tour of Qatar

Greipel edged out by Boonen in Qatar sprint

Flanders and Roubaix are what counts, says Eisel

"Timing," was the simple explanation Boonen gave for his victory, but his canny outmanoeuvring of Greipel in the final 100 metres tells only half of the story. The average speed for the day, an eye-watering 56.8kph, was surely also a contributing factor. The furious afternoon of racing, it seems, drew more of the string from Greipel's legs than it did from Boonen's.

"It helped that I've already won one stage. I think you are a little bit more relaxed and you don't make any mistakes," Boonen said afterwards. "But it's also about being in a very good condition, and knowing when you can go: that gives you the confidence not to make mistakes."

The stage was run off at a ferocious pace from the moment the flag was dropped, with some 58.9 kilometres covered in the first hour alone. By the time the race reached its crescendo in Mesaieed, QuickStep's forcing in the final crosswind section had already whittled the front group down to 70 riders, and it was clear that the biggest resistance to their dominance would come from Greipel and his well-organised Lotto-Belisol team.

Greipel opened up his sprint from distance, and with 200 metres to go, the German looked set to notch up his third victory of the campaign. Boonen, however, had deliberately hesitated and waited for Greipel to seize the initiative before launching his own acceleration. Inside the final 100 metres, he duly came around Greipel. They both dived for the line at the same time, and while the margin was just a rim, Boonen instantly knew that he had landed the win.

"I just let him start and waited until he was on speed, because I knew I had that 100 metre punch," Boonen said. "That's what I've been working on since I started training. It was to get my punch back, that I've maybe lose a little bit. But it's still there, you just have to wake it up a little bit."

Greipel crossed the line without knowing whether or not he had won, and when he wheeled to a halt, he sat waiting by his team car waiting for the result of the photo finish. The white smoke, so to speak, brought only disappointment for Greipel, but he admitted that he could not have done any more in the finale.

"It was hard for everyone but I made a good sprint, I think," Greipel said. "Ok, Tom won but that's racing."

Behind the two big guns, some young sharp shooters competed for the minor placings in the sprint, as Barry Markus (Belkin) claimed third and Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) took 5th. FDJ's Arnaud Démare could only manage 8th, though his performance was mitigated by the fact that he had only regained contact with the leaders in the final 5 kilometres.

In the overall standings, Omega Pharma-QuickStep now holds the top two positions through Terpstra and Boonen, with Lotto's Jürgen Roelandts, 3rd at 20 seconds, the closest challenger. Given his sprint form and the bonus seconds on offer in the coming days, Boonen is surely close to a fifth Tour of Qatar victory, but he said that he would not look to deny Terpstra: "No, if I get second, it's perfect. I will not try to win."

How it unfolded

At the start village in Dukhan, a delegation from the Qatari police gathered the directeurs sportifs for an impromptu briefing, ordering them to prevent their riders from taking natural breaks in public during the race.

They needn't have bothered. Such was the pace on Wednesday's stage that there was never a moment's respite wherein a rider might have found the time to wheel to a halt at the roadside and spend a penny.

As ever, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep instantly massed on the front of the peloton once the flag dropped, and while Boonen said their only aim was to control the race, the bunch soon fragmented into three distinct groups in the early crosswind, as Lotto-Belisol and Belkin also put their shoulders to the wheel.

At the cement factory at Umm Bab (25km), whose smoke-belching towers seemed transposed from an LS Lowry painting to the desert, the route swung into a lengthy tailwind section, where the leading group swelled to 90 riders. Those who didn't manage to claw their way back on at that point would never regain contact, lost on a long, dusty road to nowhere through the Qatari interior.

Some 58.9 kilometres were covered in the opening hour of racing and the tempo scarcely relented thereafter. The bunch would reach the finish in Mesaieed almost an hour up on the fastest estimated schedule and by the time the television feed went live, there were only ten kilometres left to race.

In the intervening period, Niki Terpstra had endured a brief scare when he punctured just before the first sprint after 60km, but he was soon back in the convoy and latched on to the pack. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried his luck by attacking with Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) after 90km, but they were shut down shortly afterwards.

The race then swung back into crosswinds on hitting the coast for the final 30 kilometres, and once again, Omega Pharma-QuickStep hit the front, whittling the front group down still further, with Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Lars Boom (Belkin) among those left behind. The stage was set, then, for the grandstand finale, where Boonen would take the decision from Greipel.

"We never tried to really split the group today, we just tried to control as much as possible, with the eight of us," Boonen said. "We succeeded and then in the last 50km we were going for the sprint, full speed."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:22:34
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
11Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
29Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
36Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
47Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
49Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
51Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
52Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
53Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
58Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
60Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
64Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
65Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
68Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
70Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
72Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
74Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
77Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
80Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
81Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:40
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:00
83Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:23
86Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:25
87Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:32
88Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
90Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:34
91Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
93Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
94Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
95Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
96Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
97Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:07:02
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
100Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
101Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
106Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
108John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
110Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
111Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
112Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
114Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
115Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
117Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
122Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
123Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
125Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
126Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
129Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
130Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
131Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
132Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
133Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
135Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
138Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
139Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
140Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
141Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
142Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
143Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
145Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:14
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Umm Bab Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
3Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura6
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4
8Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling3
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2:22:34
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:23
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:32
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:25
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:07:02
25Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
28Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
36Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
38Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol7:07:42
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Team Katusha
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Netapp - Endura
8Team Sky
9IAM Cycling
10Cannondale
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Trek Factory Racing
13Orica Greenedge0:00:13
14FDJ.fr0:00:32
15UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Astana Pro Team0:02:36
17Bardiani CSF0:07:02
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:14:04

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:19:38
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:17
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
6Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:00
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:08
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:21
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:25
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:01:44
18Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:48
19Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:01:49
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:02
23Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
24Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:02:07
25Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:14
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:17
27Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:25
28Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:48
29Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:52
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:00
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:18
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:28
36Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
37Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
38Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:00
39Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:01
40Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:04:03
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
42Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:23
43Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:30
44Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:04:32
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:42
46Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:00
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:06
48Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:07:50
49Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:13
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:14
51Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:15
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:19
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:35
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:40
56Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:47
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:57
58Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:08:58
59Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:00
60Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:04
61Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:06
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:07
63Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:10
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:16
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:33
66Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:01
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:10:58
68Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:59
69Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:12:00
70Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:12:07
71Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:36
72Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:41
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:53
74Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:09
75Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
76Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:48
77Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:50
78Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:16
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:14:17
80Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:14:45
81Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:06
82Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:16
83Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:15:29
84Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
85John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:08
86Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:47
87Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:17:03
88Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:33
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:53
90Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:17:58
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:21
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:18:23
93Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:26
94Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:18:28
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
96Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:56
97Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:59
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:19:02
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:19:04
100Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:16
101Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:18
102Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:19:20
103Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:21
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:35
105Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:00
106Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:14
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:30
108Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:21:52
109Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:34
111Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:02
112Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:02
113Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:05
114Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:19
115Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:25:20
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:25:22
117Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:25
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:25:27
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:30
120Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:25:34
121Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:25:36
122Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:25:37
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:50
125Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:54
126Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:58
127Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:02
128Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:06
129Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:07
130Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:10
131Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:18
132Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:31
133Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:40
134Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:26:55
135Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:58
136Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:58
137Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:31:59
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:05
139Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:32:06
140Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:32:14
141Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:32:33
142Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
143Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:37
145Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:47
146Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:06
147Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:12
148Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:33:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team36
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol29
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
5Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo9
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge8
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr7
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura7
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
18Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky5
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
21Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
25Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling3
26Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo2
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
28Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:20:25
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
4Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:30
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:43
9Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:48
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:08:19
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:20
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:13
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:11:49
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:06
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:03
17Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:00
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:06
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:17:41
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
22Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:09
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:12
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:17
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:13
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:43
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:21:05
28Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:24:50
29Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:03
31Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:07
32Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:11
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:19
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:23
35Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:53
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:31:12
37Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:31:46
38Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28:00:25
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
3Lotto Belisol0:01:37
4Team Sky0:01:47
5Orica Greenedge0:02:44
6BMC Racing Team0:02:48
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:04
9Team Netapp - Endura0:07:12
10Team Katusha0:07:26
11Trek Factory Racing0:09:49
12FDJ.fr0:10:54
13IAM Cycling0:12:50
14Astana Pro Team0:19:18
15Cannondale0:22:08
16AG2R La Mondiale0:24:18
17UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:54
18Bardiani CSF0:49:43
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:58:04

Latest on Cyclingnews