Tour of Qatar: Boonen makes it two on stage 4
Belgian outsprints Greipel into Mesaieed
Stage 4: Dukhan - Mesaieed
Tom Boonen's early-season showcase continues, as the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man claimed his second victory in three days by pipping no less a figure than André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the sprint, at the end of stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar. The win moves Boonen up to second place overall, 17 seconds off his teammate Niki Terpstra.
Related Articles
"Timing," was the simple explanation Boonen gave for his victory, but his canny outmanoeuvring of Greipel in the final 100 metres tells only half of the story. The average speed for the day, an eye-watering 56.8kph, was surely also a contributing factor. The furious afternoon of racing, it seems, drew more of the string from Greipel's legs than it did from Boonen's.
"It helped that I've already won one stage. I think you are a little bit more relaxed and you don't make any mistakes," Boonen said afterwards. "But it's also about being in a very good condition, and knowing when you can go: that gives you the confidence not to make mistakes."
The stage was run off at a ferocious pace from the moment the flag was dropped, with some 58.9 kilometres covered in the first hour alone. By the time the race reached its crescendo in Mesaieed, QuickStep's forcing in the final crosswind section had already whittled the front group down to 70 riders, and it was clear that the biggest resistance to their dominance would come from Greipel and his well-organised Lotto-Belisol team.
Greipel opened up his sprint from distance, and with 200 metres to go, the German looked set to notch up his third victory of the campaign. Boonen, however, had deliberately hesitated and waited for Greipel to seize the initiative before launching his own acceleration. Inside the final 100 metres, he duly came around Greipel. They both dived for the line at the same time, and while the margin was just a rim, Boonen instantly knew that he had landed the win.
"I just let him start and waited until he was on speed, because I knew I had that 100 metre punch," Boonen said. "That's what I've been working on since I started training. It was to get my punch back, that I've maybe lose a little bit. But it's still there, you just have to wake it up a little bit."
Greipel crossed the line without knowing whether or not he had won, and when he wheeled to a halt, he sat waiting by his team car waiting for the result of the photo finish. The white smoke, so to speak, brought only disappointment for Greipel, but he admitted that he could not have done any more in the finale.
"It was hard for everyone but I made a good sprint, I think," Greipel said. "Ok, Tom won but that's racing."
Behind the two big guns, some young sharp shooters competed for the minor placings in the sprint, as Barry Markus (Belkin) claimed third and Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) took 5th. FDJ's Arnaud Démare could only manage 8th, though his performance was mitigated by the fact that he had only regained contact with the leaders in the final 5 kilometres.
In the overall standings, Omega Pharma-QuickStep now holds the top two positions through Terpstra and Boonen, with Lotto's Jürgen Roelandts, 3rd at 20 seconds, the closest challenger. Given his sprint form and the bonus seconds on offer in the coming days, Boonen is surely close to a fifth Tour of Qatar victory, but he said that he would not look to deny Terpstra: "No, if I get second, it's perfect. I will not try to win."
How it unfolded
At the start village in Dukhan, a delegation from the Qatari police gathered the directeurs sportifs for an impromptu briefing, ordering them to prevent their riders from taking natural breaks in public during the race.
They needn't have bothered. Such was the pace on Wednesday's stage that there was never a moment's respite wherein a rider might have found the time to wheel to a halt at the roadside and spend a penny.
As ever, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep instantly massed on the front of the peloton once the flag dropped, and while Boonen said their only aim was to control the race, the bunch soon fragmented into three distinct groups in the early crosswind, as Lotto-Belisol and Belkin also put their shoulders to the wheel.
At the cement factory at Umm Bab (25km), whose smoke-belching towers seemed transposed from an LS Lowry painting to the desert, the route swung into a lengthy tailwind section, where the leading group swelled to 90 riders. Those who didn't manage to claw their way back on at that point would never regain contact, lost on a long, dusty road to nowhere through the Qatari interior.
Some 58.9 kilometres were covered in the opening hour of racing and the tempo scarcely relented thereafter. The bunch would reach the finish in Mesaieed almost an hour up on the fastest estimated schedule and by the time the television feed went live, there were only ten kilometres left to race.
In the intervening period, Niki Terpstra had endured a brief scare when he punctured just before the first sprint after 60km, but he was soon back in the convoy and latched on to the pack. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried his luck by attacking with Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) after 90km, but they were shut down shortly afterwards.
The race then swung back into crosswinds on hitting the coast for the final 30 kilometres, and once again, Omega Pharma-QuickStep hit the front, whittling the front group down still further, with Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Lars Boom (Belkin) among those left behind. The stage was set, then, for the grandstand finale, where Boonen would take the decision from Greipel.
"We never tried to really split the group today, we just tried to control as much as possible, with the eight of us," Boonen said. "We succeeded and then in the last 50km we were going for the sprint, full speed."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:22:34
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|11
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|49
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|58
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|65
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|66
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|70
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|72
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|77
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|82
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|83
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|86
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:25
|87
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:32
|88
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|91
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|93
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|95
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|96
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:02
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|100
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|108
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|110
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|114
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|128
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|135
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|139
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|140
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|143
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:14
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:34
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:32
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:25
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:02
|25
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|36
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|38
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|7:07:42
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Netapp - Endura
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:13
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:07:02
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:19:38
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|8
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:21
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:33
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|18
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:48
|19
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:49
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:02
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|24
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|25
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|27
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:25
|28
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:48
|29
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:52
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:00
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:18
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:03:28
|36
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|38
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:00
|39
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:01
|40
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|41
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|42
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:23
|43
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:30
|44
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:32
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:42
|46
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:00
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:06
|48
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:50
|49
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:13
|50
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|51
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:15
|52
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:19
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|54
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:35
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:40
|56
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:47
|57
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|58
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:58
|59
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:00
|60
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:04
|61
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:06
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:07
|63
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:10
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:16
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:33
|66
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:01
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:58
|68
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:59
|69
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:12:00
|70
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:12:07
|71
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:36
|72
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:41
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:53
|74
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|75
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|76
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:48
|77
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:50
|78
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:16
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:17
|80
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:45
|81
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:06
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|83
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:29
|84
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|85
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|86
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:47
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:17:03
|88
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:33
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:17:53
|90
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:58
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:21
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:18:23
|93
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:26
|94
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:18:28
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|96
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:56
|97
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:59
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:19:02
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:04
|100
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:16
|101
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|102
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:20
|103
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:21
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:35
|105
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:00
|106
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:14
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:30
|108
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:52
|109
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:34
|111
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|112
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:24:02
|113
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:05
|114
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:19
|115
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:20
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:22
|117
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:25
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:27
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:30
|120
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:25:34
|121
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:36
|122
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:37
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:50
|125
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:54
|126
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|127
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:02
|128
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:06
|129
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:07
|130
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:10
|131
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:18
|132
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|133
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:40
|134
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:26:55
|135
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:58
|136
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:58
|137
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:59
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:05
|139
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:32:06
|140
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:14
|141
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:33
|142
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|143
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:37
|145
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:47
|146
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:06
|147
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:12
|148
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|16
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|18
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|21
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|26
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|28
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:20:25
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:43
|9
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:48
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:08:19
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:20
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:13
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:49
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:06
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:03
|17
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:00
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:17:06
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:17:41
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:09
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:12
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:13
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:43
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:50
|29
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:03
|31
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:07
|32
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:19
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:23
|35
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:53
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:12
|37
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:46
|38
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28:00:25
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:47
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:44
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:04
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:12
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:07:26
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:49
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:10:54
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:50
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:18
|15
|Cannondale
|0:22:08
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:18
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:49:43
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy