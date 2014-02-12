Image 1 of 19 Tom Boonen celebrates victory in stage 4 in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 19 The fast pace has the peloton strung out along the side of the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 The multicoloured peloton contrasts against colours of the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 Tom Boonen claims his points classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 Niki Terpstra keeps his lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 Tom Boonen on the podium, Stage 4 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Tom Boonen explains to his teammates just how close the finish was (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Tom Boonen celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra after stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep control the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 Philippe Gilbert goes on the attack again with Jarl Salomein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 There were plenty of echelons during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 Niki Terpstra chases back on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Niki Terpstra gets a change of wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Tom Boonen celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Tom Boonen crosses the line with his arm raised (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 Tom Boonen pips André Greipel to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 André Greipel and Tom Boonen go head to head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen's early-season showcase continues, as the Omega Pharma-QuickStep man claimed his second victory in three days by pipping no less a figure than André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) in the sprint, at the end of stage 4 of the Tour of Qatar. The win moves Boonen up to second place overall, 17 seconds off his teammate Niki Terpstra.

"Timing," was the simple explanation Boonen gave for his victory, but his canny outmanoeuvring of Greipel in the final 100 metres tells only half of the story. The average speed for the day, an eye-watering 56.8kph, was surely also a contributing factor. The furious afternoon of racing, it seems, drew more of the string from Greipel's legs than it did from Boonen's.

"It helped that I've already won one stage. I think you are a little bit more relaxed and you don't make any mistakes," Boonen said afterwards. "But it's also about being in a very good condition, and knowing when you can go: that gives you the confidence not to make mistakes."

The stage was run off at a ferocious pace from the moment the flag was dropped, with some 58.9 kilometres covered in the first hour alone. By the time the race reached its crescendo in Mesaieed, QuickStep's forcing in the final crosswind section had already whittled the front group down to 70 riders, and it was clear that the biggest resistance to their dominance would come from Greipel and his well-organised Lotto-Belisol team.

Greipel opened up his sprint from distance, and with 200 metres to go, the German looked set to notch up his third victory of the campaign. Boonen, however, had deliberately hesitated and waited for Greipel to seize the initiative before launching his own acceleration. Inside the final 100 metres, he duly came around Greipel. They both dived for the line at the same time, and while the margin was just a rim, Boonen instantly knew that he had landed the win.

"I just let him start and waited until he was on speed, because I knew I had that 100 metre punch," Boonen said. "That's what I've been working on since I started training. It was to get my punch back, that I've maybe lose a little bit. But it's still there, you just have to wake it up a little bit."

Greipel crossed the line without knowing whether or not he had won, and when he wheeled to a halt, he sat waiting by his team car waiting for the result of the photo finish. The white smoke, so to speak, brought only disappointment for Greipel, but he admitted that he could not have done any more in the finale.

"It was hard for everyone but I made a good sprint, I think," Greipel said. "Ok, Tom won but that's racing."

Behind the two big guns, some young sharp shooters competed for the minor placings in the sprint, as Barry Markus (Belkin) claimed third and Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) took 5th. FDJ's Arnaud Démare could only manage 8th, though his performance was mitigated by the fact that he had only regained contact with the leaders in the final 5 kilometres.

In the overall standings, Omega Pharma-QuickStep now holds the top two positions through Terpstra and Boonen, with Lotto's Jürgen Roelandts, 3rd at 20 seconds, the closest challenger. Given his sprint form and the bonus seconds on offer in the coming days, Boonen is surely close to a fifth Tour of Qatar victory, but he said that he would not look to deny Terpstra: "No, if I get second, it's perfect. I will not try to win."

How it unfolded

At the start village in Dukhan, a delegation from the Qatari police gathered the directeurs sportifs for an impromptu briefing, ordering them to prevent their riders from taking natural breaks in public during the race.

They needn't have bothered. Such was the pace on Wednesday's stage that there was never a moment's respite wherein a rider might have found the time to wheel to a halt at the roadside and spend a penny.

As ever, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep instantly massed on the front of the peloton once the flag dropped, and while Boonen said their only aim was to control the race, the bunch soon fragmented into three distinct groups in the early crosswind, as Lotto-Belisol and Belkin also put their shoulders to the wheel.

At the cement factory at Umm Bab (25km), whose smoke-belching towers seemed transposed from an LS Lowry painting to the desert, the route swung into a lengthy tailwind section, where the leading group swelled to 90 riders. Those who didn't manage to claw their way back on at that point would never regain contact, lost on a long, dusty road to nowhere through the Qatari interior.

Some 58.9 kilometres were covered in the opening hour of racing and the tempo scarcely relented thereafter. The bunch would reach the finish in Mesaieed almost an hour up on the fastest estimated schedule and by the time the television feed went live, there were only ten kilometres left to race.

In the intervening period, Niki Terpstra had endured a brief scare when he punctured just before the first sprint after 60km, but he was soon back in the convoy and latched on to the pack. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried his luck by attacking with Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) after 90km, but they were shut down shortly afterwards.

The race then swung back into crosswinds on hitting the coast for the final 30 kilometres, and once again, Omega Pharma-QuickStep hit the front, whittling the front group down still further, with Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Lars Boom (Belkin) among those left behind. The stage was set, then, for the grandstand finale, where Boonen would take the decision from Greipel.

"We never tried to really split the group today, we just tried to control as much as possible, with the eight of us," Boonen said. "We succeeded and then in the last 50km we were going for the sprint, full speed."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:22:34 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 11 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 36 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 49 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 51 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 52 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 53 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 58 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 60 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 64 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 65 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 66 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 68 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 70 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 72 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:00:32 77 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 80 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 81 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:40 82 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 83 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:15 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:23 86 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:25 87 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:32 88 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 90 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:34 91 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 93 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 94 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 95 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 96 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 97 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:02 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 100 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 101 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 108 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 110 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 112 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 114 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 115 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 117 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 122 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 123 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 125 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 126 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 128 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 129 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 130 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 132 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 133 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 135 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 138 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 140 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 141 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 143 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 145 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Umm Bab Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 6 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2:22:34 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:23 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:32 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:25 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:02 25 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 35 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 36 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 38 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Belisol 7:07:42 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Team Katusha 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Netapp - Endura 8 Team Sky 9 IAM Cycling 10 Cannondale 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 Orica Greenedge 0:00:13 14 FDJ.fr 0:00:32 15 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 17 Bardiani CSF 0:07:02 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:14:04

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:19:38 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:00 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:21 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:25 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:33 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:01:44 18 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:48 19 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:49 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:02 23 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 24 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:07 25 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:14 26 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:17 27 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:25 28 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:48 29 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:52 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:00 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:18 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:03:28 36 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 38 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:00 39 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:01 40 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:03 41 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 42 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:23 43 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:30 44 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:32 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:42 46 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:00 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:06 48 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:50 49 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:13 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:14 51 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:15 52 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:19 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:35 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:40 56 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:47 57 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:57 58 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:58 59 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:00 60 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:04 61 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:06 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:07 63 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:10 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:16 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:33 66 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:01 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:58 68 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:59 69 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:12:00 70 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:12:07 71 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:36 72 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:41 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:53 74 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:09 75 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:40 76 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:48 77 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:50 78 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:16 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:17 80 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:45 81 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:06 82 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:16 83 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:15:29 84 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 85 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:08 86 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:47 87 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:17:03 88 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:33 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:53 90 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:58 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:21 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:18:23 93 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:26 94 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:18:28 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 96 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:56 97 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:59 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:19:02 99 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:19:04 100 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:16 101 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:18 102 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:19:20 103 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:21 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:35 105 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:00 106 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:14 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:30 108 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:21:52 109 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:34 111 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:02 112 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:02 113 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:05 114 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:19 115 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:20 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:22 117 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:25 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:27 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:30 120 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:25:34 121 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:36 122 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:37 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:50 125 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:54 126 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:58 127 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:02 128 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:06 129 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:07 130 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:10 131 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:18 132 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:31 133 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:40 134 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:26:55 135 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:58 136 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:58 137 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:31:59 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:05 139 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:32:06 140 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:32:14 141 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:32:33 142 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 143 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:37 145 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:47 146 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:33:06 147 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:12 148 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:33:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 9 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 13 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 8 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 7 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 18 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 5 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 21 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 25 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 26 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 28 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:20:25 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:21 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:30 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:43 9 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:48 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:08:19 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:20 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:13 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:49 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:06 16 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:03 17 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:00 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:06 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:17:41 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:09 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:12 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:17 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:13 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:43 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:50 29 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:03 31 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:07 32 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:11 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:19 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:23 35 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:53 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:31:12 37 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:31:46 38 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:25