Tour of Qatar: Greipel comes good on stage 5

Terpstra remains in the lead for the final day

There's nothing like making sure. After losing by an inch the previous day, André Greipel won by the proverbial mile on stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar as he unfurled a crisp sprint finish to claim victory in Madinat Al Shamal.

Disappointed by his narrow defeat to Tom Boonen 24 hours earlier, the softly-spoken Greipel admitted that he had channelled his frustration into the powerful sprint that saw him cross the line all of five bike lengths clear of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Theo Bos (Belkin).

"Maybe I put a little bit of anger into my sprint today. But I think it was a good sprint," Greipel said afterwards.

Greipel was well worth his victory here, particularly given that his Lotto-Belisol team had shouldered so much of the responsibility for controlling the race and chasing down the break of the day. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of gold jersey Niki Tersptra remain patrons of the race, but they were happy to delegate many of their duties to Lotto for the afternoon.

"I think QuickStep wanted to let the breakaway go today so we took the responsibility and tried to set up the sprint," Greipel said. "I think the team did a really good job during the whole stage to chase the breakaway down and to keep me out of trouble in the last kilometres."

Lotto spent almost 100 kilometres stalking the day's early break before finally catching their prey on the last lap of the finishing circuit, with just seven kilometres to race. Then, in the finale, their lead-out train was pitch perfect, as Marcel Sieberg and the versatile Jürgen Roelandts guided Greipel through a final section of crosswind before the sprint.

A competing QuickStep train looked to bring Boonen back on terms, but they started from too far back and were unable to make up the ground. Only Kruopis, who cannily managed to nudge between Greipel and Roelandts, posed a threat in the finishing straight, but he, too, would be soundly beaten.

With 200 metres to go, and without waiting for Roelandts to swing off or Kruopis to play his hand, Greipel simply opened the throttle, and instantly ripped clear of the peloton. Although so narrowly beaten on stage 4 - he had to wait five minutes for the photo finish before accepting that he had lost to Boonen - Greipel had no doubts about the outcome once he opened his sprint here. "Yeah," he said quietly, "today I was sure."

In the general classification, Niki Terpstra remains in a commanding position ahead of Friday's final stage to Doha Corniche. The Dutchman has a lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts lies third overall, a further three seconds back.

The havoc of earlier stages gave way to a more straightforward afternoon of racing on stage 5 as Omega Pharma-QuickStep's dogs of war were kept on a tight leash for once. That said, the start out of Al Zubara Fort was in keeping with the tone of the race to date, with 48 kilometres covered in the first hour alone.

It was clear from the outset, however, that QuickStep had precious little intention of splitting the peloton in the crosswinds as it had done to such resounding effect earlier in the week - mindful, of course, that for much of the day, the peloton would face into a block headwind. Instead, just six kilometres in, a four-man break featuring Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Patrick Gretsch (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura) was allowed to sally clear with nary a response from Boonen et al.

The quartet built up a lead of five minutes by the time they swung left after Umm Thenaitain (45km) and turned into the headwind. The next segment of the course would sap the spirit as much as it would the legs. Fifty, numbing kilometres of dead straight, four-lane motorway lay ahead, and Devolder, Gretsch, Isaychev and Schorn would have to claw against the wind and an unending false flat, as they battled to maintain their advantage over the bunch.

As their lead yawned to seven minutes along that vast thoroughfare, Lotto-Belisol took it upon themselves to start managing the advantage, having realised the QuickStep had little interest in shutting down the move. With 50 kilometres to race, as the break reached the finishing circuits at Madinat Al Shamal, the gap was down to a shade over three minutes, and it was only a matter of time as to when the catch would be made.

Led by Devolder, the four escapees diligently stuck to their task, however and they maintained a lead of 2:45 with 28 kilometres remaining. But at that point, Lotto-Belisol began the pursuit in earnest, and the break's margin began to dwindle rapidly thereafter. The red guard barely skipped a beat after pegging them back, and Greipel duly did the rest.

Full Results

1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:48:53
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
3Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
11Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
22Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
29Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
36Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
37Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
41Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
42Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
44Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
47John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
54Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
59Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
60Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
63Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
64Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
66Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
68Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
76Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:45
81Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
83Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
84Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
85Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
86Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:52
90Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:05
94Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:13
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
96Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:18
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
98Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
103Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
108Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
109Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
112Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
114Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
117Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
118Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
119Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
121Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
126Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
127Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
128Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
129Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
130Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
132Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:00
137Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
140Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:02:57
141Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
142Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
143Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
145Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
147Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Umm Thenaitain Farm
1Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura3pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing)
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge12
3Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling6
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura4
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1

Young riders
1Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling3:48:53
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
4Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:05
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
14Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
17Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
18Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:45
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:52
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:05
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:18
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
29Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
32Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
35Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:00
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
38Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:02:57
39Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:53

Teams
1Tinkoff-Saxo11:26:39
2Lotto Belisol0:00:05
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Bardiani CSF
5Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
7Team Sky
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Cannondale0:00:20
10IAM Cycling0:00:29
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Katusha0:00:30
13BMC Racing Team
14Orica Greenedge0:00:36
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
16Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
17Team NetApp - Endura0:00:54
18FDJ.fr0:01:00
19Trek Factory Racing0:01:06

General classification after stage 5
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:08:31
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:17
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
5Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:05
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
11Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:31
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:32
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:53
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:01:54
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
19Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:02:01
21Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
22Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:30
26Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:00
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:11
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:32
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:35
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:49
33Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
34Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:01
35Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:05
36Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:11
37Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:04:13
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
39Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:20
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:33
42Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:04:37
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:40
44Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:00
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:48
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:06:00
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:24
48Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:20
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:25
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:09:06
53Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:07
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:09:08
56Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
57Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:19
58Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:28
59Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:31
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:41
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:47
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:05
64Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:25
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:51
67Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:04
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:12:38
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:41
71Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:03
73Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:09
74Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:13:18
75Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:50
76Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:26
77Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:36
78Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:15:35
79Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:16:03
80John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:18
81Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:16:24
82Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:16:27
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:34
84Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:16:47
85Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:17:33
86Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:05
87Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:18:21
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:18:29
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:18:45
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:52
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:18:54
92Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:56
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:19:12
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:33
95Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:37
96Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:44
97Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:19:46
98Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:47
99Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
100Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:17
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:20:27
103Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:45
104Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:26
105Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:22:02
106Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:03
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:48
108Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:58
109Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:23:13
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:22
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:23:52
112Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:24:48
113Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:29
114Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:50
115Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:04
116Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:14
117Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:25
118Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:33
119Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:38
120Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:26:40
121Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:41
123Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:26:44
124Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:26:52
125Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:26:54
126Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:55
127Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:03
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:15
129Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:24
130Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:37
131Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:13
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:28:17
133Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:28:34
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:58
135Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:11
136Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:32:59
137Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:04
138Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:06
139Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:16
140Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:33:17
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:19
142Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:33:24
143Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:51
144Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:19
145Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:22
146Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:34:28
147Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:36:26

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team43pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team38
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol27
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge20
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo16
7Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
8Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
10Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura11
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
15Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling9
16Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr7
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
20Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky5
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
26Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha4
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
28Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura3
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
30Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo2
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
32Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders classification
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:09:28
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
4Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:38
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:51
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:09
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:28
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:11:44
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:06
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:12:21
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:53
17Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:08
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:17:48
20Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:59
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:36
22Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:18:49
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:20
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:19:25
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:48
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:21:05
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:51
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:24:53
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:07
30Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:28
31Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:43
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:58
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:27
34Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:40
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:27:37
36Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:07
37Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:32:20
38Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:54
39Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:35:29

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team39:27:09
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
3Lotto Belisol0:01:37
4Team Sky0:01:57
5BMC Racing Team0:03:13
6Orica Greenedge0:03:15
7Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:14
9Team Katusha0:07:51
10Team NetApp - Endura0:08:01
11Trek Factory Racing0:10:50
12FDJ.fr0:11:49
13IAM Cycling0:13:14
14Astana Pro Team0:19:42
15Cannondale0:22:23
16AG2R La Mondiale0:24:52
17UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:04
18Bardiani CSF0:49:43
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:58:46

