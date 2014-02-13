Image 1 of 30 André Greipel wins stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 30 Qatar stage 5 winner André Greipel on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 30 AG2R-La Mondiale awaits the start of stage 5 of Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 4 of 30 Stage winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 5 of 30 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 6 of 30 Niki Terpstra one stage away from the Tour of Qatar overall victory (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 7 of 30 Tom Boonen leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 8 of 30 Guillaume van Keirsbulck leads the young rider classification (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 9 of 30 FDJ.fr at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 10 of 30 A UnitedHealthcare signs in (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 11 of 30 FDJ.fr before the stage (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 12 of 30 Riders await the start of stage 5. (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 13 of 30 Excited. (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 14 of 30 Omega Pharma occupies all three jersey classifications: young, leader and points (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 15 of 30 The peloton rolls along (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 16 of 30 The breakaway powers on, led by Daniel Schorn (NetApp Endura) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 17 of 30 The unrelenting winds created echelons again on stage 5 (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 18 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) back at the team car (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 19 of 30 The peloton (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 20 of 30 Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 21 of 30 The breakaway on stage 5: Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Patrick Gretsch (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 22 of 30 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol) fuels up during stage 5 (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 23 of 30 Stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 24 of 30 Niki Terpstra was well guarded by his Belgian teammates (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 25 of 30 The Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders stick together (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 26 of 30 Lotto, Sky, Omega Pharma at the front (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 27 of 30 Qatar stage 5 winner André Greipel (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 30 André Greipel heads toward victory in stage 5 in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 André Greipel triumphs in the Tour of Qatar stage 5 (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 André Greipel wins stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP)

There's nothing like making sure. After losing by an inch the previous day, André Greipel won by the proverbial mile on stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar as he unfurled a crisp sprint finish to claim victory in Madinat Al Shamal.

Disappointed by his narrow defeat to Tom Boonen 24 hours earlier, the softly-spoken Greipel admitted that he had channelled his frustration into the powerful sprint that saw him cross the line all of five bike lengths clear of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Theo Bos (Belkin).

"Maybe I put a little bit of anger into my sprint today. But I think it was a good sprint," Greipel said afterwards.

Greipel was well worth his victory here, particularly given that his Lotto-Belisol team had shouldered so much of the responsibility for controlling the race and chasing down the break of the day. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of gold jersey Niki Tersptra remain patrons of the race, but they were happy to delegate many of their duties to Lotto for the afternoon.

"I think QuickStep wanted to let the breakaway go today so we took the responsibility and tried to set up the sprint," Greipel said. "I think the team did a really good job during the whole stage to chase the breakaway down and to keep me out of trouble in the last kilometres."

Lotto spent almost 100 kilometres stalking the day's early break before finally catching their prey on the last lap of the finishing circuit, with just seven kilometres to race. Then, in the finale, their lead-out train was pitch perfect, as Marcel Sieberg and the versatile Jürgen Roelandts guided Greipel through a final section of crosswind before the sprint.

A competing QuickStep train looked to bring Boonen back on terms, but they started from too far back and were unable to make up the ground. Only Kruopis, who cannily managed to nudge between Greipel and Roelandts, posed a threat in the finishing straight, but he, too, would be soundly beaten.

With 200 metres to go, and without waiting for Roelandts to swing off or Kruopis to play his hand, Greipel simply opened the throttle, and instantly ripped clear of the peloton. Although so narrowly beaten on stage 4 - he had to wait five minutes for the photo finish before accepting that he had lost to Boonen - Greipel had no doubts about the outcome once he opened his sprint here. "Yeah," he said quietly, "today I was sure."

In the general classification, Niki Terpstra remains in a commanding position ahead of Friday's final stage to Doha Corniche. The Dutchman has a lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts lies third overall, a further three seconds back.





The havoc of earlier stages gave way to a more straightforward afternoon of racing on stage 5 as Omega Pharma-QuickStep's dogs of war were kept on a tight leash for once. That said, the start out of Al Zubara Fort was in keeping with the tone of the race to date, with 48 kilometres covered in the first hour alone.

It was clear from the outset, however, that QuickStep had precious little intention of splitting the peloton in the crosswinds as it had done to such resounding effect earlier in the week - mindful, of course, that for much of the day, the peloton would face into a block headwind. Instead, just six kilometres in, a four-man break featuring Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Patrick Gretsch (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura) was allowed to sally clear with nary a response from Boonen et al.

The quartet built up a lead of five minutes by the time they swung left after Umm Thenaitain (45km) and turned into the headwind. The next segment of the course would sap the spirit as much as it would the legs. Fifty, numbing kilometres of dead straight, four-lane motorway lay ahead, and Devolder, Gretsch, Isaychev and Schorn would have to claw against the wind and an unending false flat, as they battled to maintain their advantage over the bunch.

As their lead yawned to seven minutes along that vast thoroughfare, Lotto-Belisol took it upon themselves to start managing the advantage, having realised the QuickStep had little interest in shutting down the move. With 50 kilometres to race, as the break reached the finishing circuits at Madinat Al Shamal, the gap was down to a shade over three minutes, and it was only a matter of time as to when the catch would be made.

Led by Devolder, the four escapees diligently stuck to their task, however and they maintained a lead of 2:45 with 28 kilometres remaining. But at that point, Lotto-Belisol began the pursuit in earnest, and the break's margin began to dwindle rapidly thereafter. The red guard barely skipped a beat after pegging them back, and Greipel duly did the rest.

Full Results

1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:48:53 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 3 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 11 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 22 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 29 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 36 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 41 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 42 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 44 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 47 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 60 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 63 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 64 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 65 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 66 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 68 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 76 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:45 81 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 83 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 84 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 85 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 86 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 87 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:52 90 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:05 94 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:13 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 96 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:18 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 98 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 101 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 103 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 108 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 109 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 112 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 114 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 117 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 119 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 120 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 121 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 126 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 127 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 129 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 130 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 132 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:00 137 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 140 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:57 141 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 142 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 143 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 145 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 147 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Umm Thenaitain Farm 1 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 3 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing) 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 4 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1

Young riders 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:48:53 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:05 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 14 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 17 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 18 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:45 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:52 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:05 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:18 25 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 32 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:00 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 38 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:57 39 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53

Teams 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 11:26:39 2 Lotto Belisol 0:00:05 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Bardiani CSF 5 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:15 7 Team Sky 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Cannondale 0:00:20 10 IAM Cycling 0:00:29 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Katusha 0:00:30 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Orica Greenedge 0:00:36 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 16 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Team NetApp - Endura 0:00:54 18 FDJ.fr 0:01:00 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06

General classification after stage 5 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:08:31 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:05 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 11 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:31 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:32 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:53 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:01:54 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 19 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:01 21 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:07 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:30 26 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:00 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:11 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 29 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:32 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:35 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:49 33 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 34 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:01 35 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:05 36 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:11 37 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:13 38 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:20 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:33 42 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:37 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:40 44 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:00 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:48 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:00 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:24 48 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:20 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:25 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:38 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 52 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:09:06 53 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:07 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:08 56 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 57 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:19 58 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:28 59 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:31 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:41 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:47 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:05 64 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 65 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:25 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:51 67 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:04 68 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:12:38 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:41 71 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:03 73 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:09 74 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:13:18 75 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:50 76 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:26 77 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:36 78 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:35 79 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:03 80 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:18 81 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:16:24 82 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:16:27 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:34 84 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:16:47 85 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:17:33 86 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:05 87 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:18:21 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:29 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:18:45 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:52 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:18:54 92 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:56 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:19:12 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:33 95 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:37 96 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:44 97 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:19:46 98 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:47 99 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 100 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:17 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:20:27 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:45 104 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:26 105 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:22:02 106 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:03 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:48 108 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:58 109 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:23:13 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:22 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:23:52 112 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 0:24:48 113 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:29 114 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:50 115 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:04 116 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:14 117 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:25 118 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:33 119 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:38 120 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:40 121 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:41 123 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:44 124 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:26:52 125 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:54 126 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:55 127 Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:03 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:15 129 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:24 130 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:37 131 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:13 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:17 133 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:34 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:58 135 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:11 136 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:32:59 137 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:04 138 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:06 139 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:16 140 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:33:17 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:19 142 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:33:24 143 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:51 144 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:19 145 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:22 146 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:34:28 147 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:36:26

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 27 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 20 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 7 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 8 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 11 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 16 Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 5 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 25 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 26 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 28 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura 3 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 30 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 31 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 32 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders classification 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:09:28 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:21 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:56 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 6 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:38 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:51 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:08:09 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:28 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:44 14 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:06 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura 0:12:21 16 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:53 17 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:08 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:17:48 20 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:59 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:36 22 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:18:49 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:20 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:19:25 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:48 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 27 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:51 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:53 29 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:07 30 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:28 31 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:43 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:58 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:27 34 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:40 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:37 36 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:07 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:32:20 38 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:54 39 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:35:29