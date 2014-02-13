Tour of Qatar: Greipel comes good on stage 5
Terpstra remains in the lead for the final day
Stage 5: Al Zubara Fort - Madinat ash-Shamal
There's nothing like making sure. After losing by an inch the previous day, André Greipel won by the proverbial mile on stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar as he unfurled a crisp sprint finish to claim victory in Madinat Al Shamal.
Disappointed by his narrow defeat to Tom Boonen 24 hours earlier, the softly-spoken Greipel admitted that he had channelled his frustration into the powerful sprint that saw him cross the line all of five bike lengths clear of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Theo Bos (Belkin).
"Maybe I put a little bit of anger into my sprint today. But I think it was a good sprint," Greipel said afterwards.
Greipel was well worth his victory here, particularly given that his Lotto-Belisol team had shouldered so much of the responsibility for controlling the race and chasing down the break of the day. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of gold jersey Niki Tersptra remain patrons of the race, but they were happy to delegate many of their duties to Lotto for the afternoon.
"I think QuickStep wanted to let the breakaway go today so we took the responsibility and tried to set up the sprint," Greipel said. "I think the team did a really good job during the whole stage to chase the breakaway down and to keep me out of trouble in the last kilometres."
Lotto spent almost 100 kilometres stalking the day's early break before finally catching their prey on the last lap of the finishing circuit, with just seven kilometres to race. Then, in the finale, their lead-out train was pitch perfect, as Marcel Sieberg and the versatile Jürgen Roelandts guided Greipel through a final section of crosswind before the sprint.
A competing QuickStep train looked to bring Boonen back on terms, but they started from too far back and were unable to make up the ground. Only Kruopis, who cannily managed to nudge between Greipel and Roelandts, posed a threat in the finishing straight, but he, too, would be soundly beaten.
With 200 metres to go, and without waiting for Roelandts to swing off or Kruopis to play his hand, Greipel simply opened the throttle, and instantly ripped clear of the peloton. Although so narrowly beaten on stage 4 - he had to wait five minutes for the photo finish before accepting that he had lost to Boonen - Greipel had no doubts about the outcome once he opened his sprint here. "Yeah," he said quietly, "today I was sure."
In the general classification, Niki Terpstra remains in a commanding position ahead of Friday's final stage to Doha Corniche. The Dutchman has a lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts lies third overall, a further three seconds back.
The havoc of earlier stages gave way to a more straightforward afternoon of racing on stage 5 as Omega Pharma-QuickStep's dogs of war were kept on a tight leash for once. That said, the start out of Al Zubara Fort was in keeping with the tone of the race to date, with 48 kilometres covered in the first hour alone.
It was clear from the outset, however, that QuickStep had precious little intention of splitting the peloton in the crosswinds as it had done to such resounding effect earlier in the week - mindful, of course, that for much of the day, the peloton would face into a block headwind. Instead, just six kilometres in, a four-man break featuring Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Patrick Gretsch (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp-Endura) was allowed to sally clear with nary a response from Boonen et al.
The quartet built up a lead of five minutes by the time they swung left after Umm Thenaitain (45km) and turned into the headwind. The next segment of the course would sap the spirit as much as it would the legs. Fifty, numbing kilometres of dead straight, four-lane motorway lay ahead, and Devolder, Gretsch, Isaychev and Schorn would have to claw against the wind and an unending false flat, as they battled to maintain their advantage over the bunch.
As their lead yawned to seven minutes along that vast thoroughfare, Lotto-Belisol took it upon themselves to start managing the advantage, having realised the QuickStep had little interest in shutting down the move. With 50 kilometres to race, as the break reached the finishing circuits at Madinat Al Shamal, the gap was down to a shade over three minutes, and it was only a matter of time as to when the catch would be made.
Led by Devolder, the four escapees diligently stuck to their task, however and they maintained a lead of 2:45 with 28 kilometres remaining. But at that point, Lotto-Belisol began the pursuit in earnest, and the break's margin began to dwindle rapidly thereafter. The red guard barely skipped a beat after pegging them back, and Greipel duly did the rest.
Full Results
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:48:53
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|29
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|41
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|63
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|64
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|76
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|81
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|84
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|86
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|90
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|94
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:13
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:18
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|103
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|108
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|109
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|117
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|126
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|127
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:00
|137
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:57
|141
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|142
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|143
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:48:53
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:05
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|17
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|18
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|21
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:52
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|32
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:00
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:57
|39
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11:26:39
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:05
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Cannondale
|0:00:20
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:36
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|16
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:54
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:08:31
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:56
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|11
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:31
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:53
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:54
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|19
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|21
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:30
|26
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:00
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:11
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|33
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|34
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:04:01
|35
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:04:05
|36
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:11
|37
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:13
|38
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:33
|42
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:40
|44
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:00
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:48
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:00
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:24
|48
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:20
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:25
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|52
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:09:06
|53
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:07
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:08
|56
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|57
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:19
|58
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|59
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:31
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:41
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:05
|64
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:25
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:51
|67
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:04
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:41
|71
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:03
|73
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|74
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:13:18
|75
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:50
|76
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:26
|77
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|78
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:35
|79
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:03
|80
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|81
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:24
|82
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|84
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:16:47
|85
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|86
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:05
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:18:21
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:29
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:18:45
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:52
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:18:54
|92
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:56
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:19:12
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:33
|95
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|96
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:44
|97
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:19:46
|98
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:47
|99
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|100
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:17
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:20:27
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:45
|104
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:26
|105
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:02
|106
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:03
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:48
|108
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|109
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:13
|110
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:22
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:23:52
|112
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:24:48
|113
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:29
|114
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:50
|115
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:04
|116
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:14
|117
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|118
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:33
|119
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:38
|120
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:40
|121
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|123
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:44
|124
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:26:52
|125
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:54
|126
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:55
|127
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:15
|129
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:24
|130
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:37
|131
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:13
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:17
|133
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:34
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:58
|135
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:11
|136
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:59
|137
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:04
|138
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:06
|139
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:16
|140
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:17
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:19
|142
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:33:24
|143
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:51
|144
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:19
|145
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:22
|146
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:28
|147
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|27
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|7
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|11
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|16
|Théo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|26
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|30
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|32
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:09:28
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:51
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:09
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:28
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:44
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:06
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:12:21
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:53
|17
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:08
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:17:48
|20
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:59
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:36
|22
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:18:49
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:20
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:48
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:51
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:53
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:07
|30
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|31
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:43
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:58
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:27
|34
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:40
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:37
|36
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:07
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:20
|38
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:54
|39
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:29
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39:27:09
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:57
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:03:15
|7
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:14
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:07:51
|10
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:01
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:50
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:49
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:14
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:42
|15
|Cannondale
|0:22:23
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:52
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:04
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:49:43
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:46
