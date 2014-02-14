Image 1 of 24 Démare steps onto the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 24 Two Omega Pharma-QuickStep soigneurs watch as the peloton go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 The peloton complete one of the ten laps in Doha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 The five-man break stayed away until the dying moments of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 Kristoff gets a quick saddle adjustment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 Alexander Kristoff is one of many involved in an early crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Michael Schar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 Marcus Burghardt gives a little nod to Valentines day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Tom Boonen wins the sprint competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Niki Terpstra finished safely in the bunch to win the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 After three stage wins, Omega Pharma-QuickStep win the team competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Arnaud Démare (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Alexander Kristoff gets some medical attention after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Kristoff inspects the damage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Démare takes to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Arnaud Démare wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Démare celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Stage 6 came down to a hectic sprint finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's not quite the Champs-Élysées and this is certainly not the Tour de France, but Arnaud Démare's second victory on Doha's Corniche certainly augurs well for his 2014 season. The FDJ.fr rider unleashed a devastating sprint to win the final stage of the Tour of Qatar, while Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the pack to secure overall honours.





Indeed, Démare's victory was a classic triumph of the head and the legs. After showing nous in surviving the final bend and then latching on to the Tinkoff-Saxo train, he finished the job in emphatic fashion. With 200 metres to go, Démare let fly a darting sprint that quickly took him two bike lengths clear, and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).





Unlike the sprint finishes earlier in the week, when Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto-Belisol's strength in numbers dictated that everyone else would be scrapping for minor placings, this was a decidedly more democratic finale, with more trains added to the mix. A determined Tinkoff-Saxo train looked to set up Bennati and Belkin were out in force for Théo Bos, and Lotto's lead-out for Greipel failed to materialise.

"There were two or three trains with Lotto, Belkin and Omega," Démare said. "So we had to stay well grouped, we couldn't get exposed to the wind too soon."

The ten laps on the Corniche were animated by escapees Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) and Rafai Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), who had broken clear on the short hike up from the start at Sealine Beach.

The quintet crossed the finish line for the first time with a lead of 2:45 over the QuickStep-led bunch, but as the kilometres ticked down towards the finish, so too did their advantage begin to dwindle. Nonetheless, the break put up stout resistance and was not swept up until the final lap on the Corniche, with Bazzana the last man to resign to the inevitable.

Terpstra and QuickStep dominate

The overall picture, meanwhile, remained unchanged on the final stage, as Niki Terpstra enjoyed an untroubled final day in the gold jersey and safely crossed the line in the main peloton. The Dutchman maintained his lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) - one of the week's most impressive all-round performers - took the third step on the podium, a further three seconds back.

"I think since the first Tour of Qatar, QuickStep was good here, so we've got a name to keep up," Terpstra said of his victory.

Of the thirteen editions of the Tour of Qatar since its inception in 2002, seven have been won by riders from Patrick Lefevere's team. Terpstra's name follows those of Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012) Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013) in the roll of honour.

"I'm happy to have the gold jersey now, but even down to the last lap it was stressful because if you have a small accident you can lose time and the jersey is gone," Terpstra said.

QuickStep's dominance of the race was almost total, as they also won the points classification through Boonen, the best young rider competition with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and the team classification. Three of the six stages also fell to QuickStep, as did five of the top ten places overall.

The raw statistics only tell half the story, however. Out on the road, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep were a constant presence at the front end of the peloton, as they gleefully split the race into echelons in the crosswinds earlier in the week.

"Of course, in these races with the wind, to attack is the best defence actually," Terpstra said. "If you start to make an echelon, then most of the time you get in there with the majority of your team. That is what we did." As simple and as complicated as that.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:45:06 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 9 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 10 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 14 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 19 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 23 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 33 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 50 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 51 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 52 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 58 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 59 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 61 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 65 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 66 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 75 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 77 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 78 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 80 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 92 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 99 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 102 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 105 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 107 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 108 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 109 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 111 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 112 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 114 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 115 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:26 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 118 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:38 119 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 121 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 122 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 123 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:52 124 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:55 125 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 126 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 127 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 129 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:14 131 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:19 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 134 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 135 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 137 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 139 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 140 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 141 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:17 142 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:33 143 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:35 144 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:53 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 147 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Doha Corniche (4th crossing) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Doha Corniche (7th crossing) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Arrivée - Doha corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 9 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 3 9 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:45:06 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 5 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 8 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 27 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 30 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:14 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 35 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:37 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 37 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:53 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:35

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8:15:18 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Team Katusha 4 FDJ.fr 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Bardiani CSF 7 Team Sky 8 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Orica Greenedge 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Cannondale 17 Lotto Belisol 18 Team Netapp - Endura 19 IAM Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15:53:37 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:05 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 11 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:31 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:32 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:01:54 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 19 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:01 21 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:07 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:30 26 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:00 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:11 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 29 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:32 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:35 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:49 33 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:05 34 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:11 35 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:13 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:20 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:33 39 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 40 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:37 41 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:56 42 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:00 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 44 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:00 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:07:07 47 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:25 48 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:20 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:25 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:38 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 52 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:06 53 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:07 55 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 56 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:19 57 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:31 58 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:41 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:47 60 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:48 61 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 62 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:22 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:25 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:51 65 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:41 66 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:04 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 68 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:12:34 69 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:35 70 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:41 71 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:03 72 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:09 73 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:50 74 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:26 75 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:06 76 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:35 77 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:16:11 78 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:18 79 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:16:24 80 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:31 81 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:34 82 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:22 83 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:42 84 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:17:46 85 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:05 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:16 87 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:18:21 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:49 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:52 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:18:54 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:56 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:33 93 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:37 94 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:44 95 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:19:46 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 97 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:04 98 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:17 99 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:20:22 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:45 101 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:21:07 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:21:22 103 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:41 104 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:22:02 105 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:03 106 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:18 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:48 108 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:58 109 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:23:13 110 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:24:08 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:24:13 112 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:48 113 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:29 114 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:50 115 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:04 116 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:25 117 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:33 118 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:40 119 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:41 120 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:44 121 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:54 122 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:55 123 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:03 124 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:27:18 125 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:24 126 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:28 127 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:59 128 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:09 129 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:13 130 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:28 131 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:34 132 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:36 133 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:11 134 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:30 135 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:52 136 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:32:59 137 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:06 138 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:16 139 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:33:17 140 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:19 141 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:51 142 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:19 143 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:35 144 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:35:38 145 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:35:41 146 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:36:26 147 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 27 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 20 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 14 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 10 17 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 18 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 5 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 27 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 29 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 30 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 32 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 4 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 34 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 3 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 37 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 39 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 40 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 44 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15:54:34 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:21 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:46 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 6 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:38 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:28 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 0:08:09 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:28 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:44 14 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:06 15 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:53 16 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:29 17 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:15:14 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:08 19 Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:59 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:36 21 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:18:49 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:20 23 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:19:25 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:48 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:44 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 27 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:51 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:53 29 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:07 30 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:28 31 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:43 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:27 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:12 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:37 35 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:33 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:32:20 37 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:54 38 Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:35:29 39 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:42