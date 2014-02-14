Tour of Qatar: Démare wins stage 6
Terpstra wins overall classification
Stage 6: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
It's not quite the Champs-Élysées and this is certainly not the Tour de France, but Arnaud Démare's second victory on Doha's Corniche certainly augurs well for his 2014 season. The FDJ.fr rider unleashed a devastating sprint to win the final stage of the Tour of Qatar, while Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the pack to secure overall honours.
Indeed, Démare's victory was a classic triumph of the head and the legs. After showing nous in surviving the final bend and then latching on to the Tinkoff-Saxo train, he finished the job in emphatic fashion. With 200 metres to go, Démare let fly a darting sprint that quickly took him two bike lengths clear, and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Unlike the sprint finishes earlier in the week, when Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto-Belisol's strength in numbers dictated that everyone else would be scrapping for minor placings, this was a decidedly more democratic finale, with more trains added to the mix. A determined Tinkoff-Saxo train looked to set up Bennati and Belkin were out in force for Théo Bos, and Lotto's lead-out for Greipel failed to materialise.
"There were two or three trains with Lotto, Belkin and Omega," Démare said. "So we had to stay well grouped, we couldn't get exposed to the wind too soon."
The ten laps on the Corniche were animated by escapees Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) and Rafai Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), who had broken clear on the short hike up from the start at Sealine Beach.
The quintet crossed the finish line for the first time with a lead of 2:45 over the QuickStep-led bunch, but as the kilometres ticked down towards the finish, so too did their advantage begin to dwindle. Nonetheless, the break put up stout resistance and was not swept up until the final lap on the Corniche, with Bazzana the last man to resign to the inevitable.
Terpstra and QuickStep dominate
The overall picture, meanwhile, remained unchanged on the final stage, as Niki Terpstra enjoyed an untroubled final day in the gold jersey and safely crossed the line in the main peloton. The Dutchman maintained his lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) - one of the week's most impressive all-round performers - took the third step on the podium, a further three seconds back.
"I think since the first Tour of Qatar, QuickStep was good here, so we've got a name to keep up," Terpstra said of his victory.
Of the thirteen editions of the Tour of Qatar since its inception in 2002, seven have been won by riders from Patrick Lefevere's team. Terpstra's name follows those of Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012) Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013) in the roll of honour.
"I'm happy to have the gold jersey now, but even down to the last lap it was stressful because if you have a small accident you can lose time and the jersey is gone," Terpstra said.
QuickStep's dominance of the race was almost total, as they also won the points classification through Boonen, the best young rider competition with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and the team classification. Three of the six stages also fell to QuickStep, as did five of the top ten places overall.
The raw statistics only tell half the story, however. Out on the road, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep were a constant presence at the front end of the peloton, as they gleefully split the race into echelons in the crosswinds earlier in the week.
"Of course, in these races with the wind, to attack is the best defence actually," Terpstra said. "If you start to make an echelon, then most of the time you get in there with the majority of your team. That is what we did." As simple and as complicated as that.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:45:06
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|19
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|61
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|66
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|75
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|80
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|92
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|108
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|111
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|112
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|114
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|115
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|118
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:38
|119
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|123
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:52
|124
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:55
|125
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|127
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|129
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:14
|131
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:19
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|137
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|140
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|141
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:17
|142
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:33
|143
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:35
|144
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:53
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|147
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|9
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:45:06
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|5
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|30
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:14
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:37
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:53
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:15:18
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|FDJ.fr
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Cannondale
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|18
|Team Netapp - Endura
|19
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15:53:37
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:56
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|11
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:31
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:43
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:54
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|19
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|21
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:30
|26
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:00
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:11
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|33
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:05
|34
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:11
|35
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:13
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:33
|39
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|40
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|41
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:56
|42
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:00
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|44
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:00
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:07
|47
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|48
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:20
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:25
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|52
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:06
|53
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:07
|55
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|56
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:19
|57
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:31
|58
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:41
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|60
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|61
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|62
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:22
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:25
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:51
|65
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:41
|66
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:04
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|68
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:12:34
|69
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:35
|70
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:41
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:03
|72
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|73
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:50
|74
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:26
|75
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:06
|76
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:35
|77
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:16:11
|78
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|79
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|80
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:31
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|82
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:22
|83
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:17:42
|84
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:46
|85
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:05
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:18:21
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:49
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:52
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:18:54
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:56
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:33
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|94
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:44
|95
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:19:46
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|97
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:04
|98
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:17
|99
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:20:22
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:45
|101
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:21:07
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:21:22
|103
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|104
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:02
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:03
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:18
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:48
|108
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|109
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:13
|110
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:24:08
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:13
|112
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:24:48
|113
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:29
|114
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:50
|115
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:04
|116
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|117
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:33
|118
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:40
|119
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|120
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:44
|121
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:54
|122
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:55
|123
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|124
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:27:18
|125
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:24
|126
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:28
|127
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:59
|128
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:09
|129
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:13
|130
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:28
|131
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:34
|132
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:36
|133
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:11
|134
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:30
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:52
|136
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:59
|137
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:06
|138
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:16
|139
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:17
|140
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:19
|141
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:51
|142
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:19
|143
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:35
|144
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|145
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:35:41
|146
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|147
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|27
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|14
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|18
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|27
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|29
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|30
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|32
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|37
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|39
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|40
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|44
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15:54:34
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:46
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:28
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:08:09
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:28
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:44
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:06
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:53
|16
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:29
|17
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:15:14
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:08
|19
|Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:59
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:36
|21
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:18:49
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:20
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:19:25
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:48
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:51
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:53
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:07
|30
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|31
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:43
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:27
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:12
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:37
|35
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:33
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:20
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:54
|38
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:29
|39
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47:42:27
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:57
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:03:15
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:14
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:07:51
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:08:01
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:50
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:49
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:14
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:42
|15
|Cannondale
|0:22:23
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:52
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:04
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:49:43
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy