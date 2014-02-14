Trending

Tour of Qatar: Démare wins stage 6

Terpstra wins overall classification

Image 1 of 24

Démare steps onto the podium

Démare steps onto the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 24

Two Omega Pharma-QuickStep soigneurs watch as the peloton go by

Two Omega Pharma-QuickStep soigneurs watch as the peloton go by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

The peloton complete one of the ten laps in Doha

The peloton complete one of the ten laps in Doha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

The five-man break stayed away until the dying moments of the race

The five-man break stayed away until the dying moments of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Kristoff gets a quick saddle adjustment

Kristoff gets a quick saddle adjustment
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Alexander Kristoff is one of many involved in an early crash

Alexander Kristoff is one of many involved in an early crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Michael Schar

Michael Schar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Marcus Burghardt gives a little nod to Valentines day

Marcus Burghardt gives a little nod to Valentines day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Tom Boonen wins the sprint competition

Tom Boonen wins the sprint competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Niki Terpstra finished safely in the bunch to win the overall classification

Niki Terpstra finished safely in the bunch to win the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

After three stage wins, Omega Pharma-QuickStep win the team competition

After three stage wins, Omega Pharma-QuickStep win the team competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Arnaud Démare

Arnaud Démare
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Alexander Kristoff gets some medical attention after his crash

Alexander Kristoff gets some medical attention after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Kristoff inspects the damage

Kristoff inspects the damage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Démare takes to the podium

Démare takes to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Arnaud Démare wins stage 6

Arnaud Démare wins stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Démare celebrates

Démare celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Stage 6 came down to a hectic sprint finish

Stage 6 came down to a hectic sprint finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's not quite the Champs-Élysées and this is certainly not the Tour de France, but Arnaud Démare's second victory on Doha's Corniche certainly augurs well for his 2014 season. The FDJ.fr rider unleashed a devastating sprint to win the final stage of the Tour of Qatar, while Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the pack to secure overall honours.

Indeed, Démare's victory was a classic triumph of the head and the legs. After showing nous in surviving the final bend and then latching on to the Tinkoff-Saxo train, he finished the job in emphatic fashion. With 200 metres to go, Démare let fly a darting sprint that quickly took him two bike lengths clear, and he crossed the line comfortably ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Unlike the sprint finishes earlier in the week, when Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto-Belisol's strength in numbers dictated that everyone else would be scrapping for minor placings, this was a decidedly more democratic finale, with more trains added to the mix. A determined Tinkoff-Saxo train looked to set up Bennati and Belkin were out in force for Théo Bos, and Lotto's lead-out for Greipel failed to materialise.

"There were two or three trains with Lotto, Belkin and Omega," Démare said. "So we had to stay well grouped, we couldn't get exposed to the wind too soon."

The ten laps on the Corniche were animated by escapees Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) and Rafai Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), who had broken clear on the short hike up from the start at Sealine Beach.

The quintet crossed the finish line for the first time with a lead of 2:45 over the QuickStep-led bunch, but as the kilometres ticked down towards the finish, so too did their advantage begin to dwindle. Nonetheless, the break put up stout resistance and was not swept up until the final lap on the Corniche, with Bazzana the last man to resign to the inevitable.

 Terpstra and QuickStep dominate

The overall picture, meanwhile, remained unchanged on the final stage, as Niki Terpstra enjoyed an untroubled final day in the gold jersey and safely crossed the line in the main peloton. The Dutchman maintained his lead of 17 seconds over teammate Tom Boonen, while Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) - one of the week's most impressive all-round performers - took the third step on the podium, a further three seconds back.

"I think since the first Tour of Qatar, QuickStep was good here, so we've got a name to keep up," Terpstra said of his victory.

Of the thirteen editions of the Tour of Qatar since its inception in 2002, seven have been won by riders from Patrick Lefevere's team. Terpstra's name follows those of Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012) Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013) in the roll of honour.

"I'm happy to have the gold jersey now, but even down to the last lap it was stressful because if you have a small accident you can lose time and the jersey is gone," Terpstra said.

QuickStep's dominance of the race was almost total, as they also won the points classification through Boonen, the best young rider competition with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and the team classification. Three of the six stages also fell to QuickStep, as did five of the top ten places overall.

The raw statistics only tell half the story, however. Out on the road, the black jerseys of Omega Pharma-QuickStep were a constant presence at the front end of the peloton, as they gleefully split the race into echelons in the crosswinds earlier in the week.

"Of course, in these races with the wind, to attack is the best defence actually," Terpstra said. "If you start to make an echelon, then most of the time you get in there with the majority of your team. That is what we did." As simple and as complicated as that.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:45:06
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
9Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
10Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
12Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
14Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
19Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
21Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
23Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
33Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
50Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
51Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
52Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
55Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
56Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
58Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
59Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
61Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
65Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
75Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
77Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
78Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
80Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
92Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
99Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
102Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
105Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
107Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
108Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
109Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:16
111Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
112Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
114Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
115Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:26
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
118Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:38
119Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
121Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
122Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
123Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:52
124Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:55
125Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
126Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
127Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
129Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:14
131Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:19
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
134Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
135Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
137Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
139Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
140Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
141Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:17
142Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:02:33
143Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:02:35
144Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:53
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
147Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Doha Corniche (4th crossing)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Doha Corniche (7th crossing)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Arrivée - Doha corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky9
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team6
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura3
9Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2
10Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:45:06
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
5Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
8Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
9Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
10Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
13Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
30Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
32Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:14
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:37
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:53
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:15:18
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Team Katusha
4FDJ.fr
5BMC Racing Team
6Bardiani CSF
7Team Sky
8Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Orica Greenedge
14Trek Factory Racing
15Astana Pro Team
16Cannondale
17Lotto Belisol
18Team Netapp - Endura
19IAM Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15:53:37
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:17
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
5Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:05
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
11Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:31
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:32
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:01:54
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
19Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:02:01
21Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
22Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:30
26Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:00
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:11
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:32
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:35
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:49
33Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:05
34Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:11
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:04:13
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:20
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:33
39Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
40Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:04:37
41Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:56
42Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:00
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:06:00
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:07:07
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:07:25
48Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:20
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:25
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:06
53Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:07
55Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
56Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:19
57Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:31
58Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:41
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:47
60Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:48
61Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
62Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:22
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:25
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:51
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:11:41
66Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:04
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
68Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:12:34
69Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:35
70Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:41
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:03
72Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:09
73Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:50
74Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:26
75Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:06
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:15:35
77Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:16:11
78John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:18
79Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:16:24
80Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:31
81Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:34
82Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:17:22
83Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:42
84Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:17:46
85Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:05
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:16
87Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:18:21
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:18:49
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:52
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:18:54
91Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:56
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:33
93Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:37
94Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:44
95Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:19:46
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
97Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:04
98Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:17
99Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:20:22
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:45
101Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:21:07
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:21:22
103Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:41
104Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:22:02
105Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:03
106Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:18
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:48
108Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:58
109Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:23:13
110Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:24:08
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:24:13
112Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:48
113Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:29
114Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:50
115Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:04
116Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:25
117Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:33
118Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:40
119Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:41
120Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:26:44
121Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:26:54
122Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:55
123Kenneth Hanson (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:03
124Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:27:18
125Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:24
126Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:28
127Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:27:59
128Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:09
129Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:13
130Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:28
131Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:28:34
132Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:36
133Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:11
134Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:30
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:30:52
136Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:32:59
137Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:06
138Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:16
139Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:33:17
140Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:19
141Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:51
142Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:19
143Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:35
144Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:35:38
145Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:35:41
146Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:36:26
147Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team50pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team38
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo28
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol27
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr22
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge20
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
9Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15
10Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura14
12Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky10
17Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling9
18Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
21Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team6
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky5
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
27Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
29Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
30Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
31Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha4
32Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing4
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
34Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
35Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura3
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
37Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo2
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
39Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
40Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team2
41Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
44Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15:54:34
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:21
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:46
4Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:38
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:28
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura0:08:09
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:28
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:11:44
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:06
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:53
16Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:29
17Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:15:14
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:08
19Matteo Pelucchi (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:59
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:36
21Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:18:49
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:20
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:19:25
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:48
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:44
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:21:05
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:51
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:24:53
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:07
30Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:28
31Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:43
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:27
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:12
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:27:37
35Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:29:33
36Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:32:20
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:54
38Maher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:35:29
39Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team47:42:27
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
3Lotto Belisol0:01:37
4Team Sky0:01:57
5BMC Racing Team0:03:13
6Orica Greenedge0:03:15
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:14
9Team Katusha0:07:51
10Team Netapp - Endura0:08:01
11Trek Factory Racing0:10:50
12FDJ.fr0:11:49
13IAM Cycling0:13:14
14Astana Pro Team0:19:42
15Cannondale0:22:23
16AG2R La Mondiale0:24:52
17UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:04
18Bardiani CSF0:49:43
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:58:46

 

