Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Image 1 of 12 Mark Cavendish wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 5 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 6 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 7 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 8 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 9 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 10 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 11 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Image 12 of 12 Tour of Oman 2022 - stage 2 (Image credit: Getty)

Mark Cavendish emerged from the scrum of sprinters to win stage 2 of the Tour of Oman on windswept Suhar Corniche north of Muscat.

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter hit the front in the final 100 metres and had the speed to hold off Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic).

Stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was only fourth and so lost the overall race lead to Cavendish. Cavendish pulled on the red race leader’s jersey after sprinting to victory in the green points jersey. He leads Groves and Gaviria by nine seconds but the Tour of Oman now heads into the hills, with stage 3 finishing on the three-kilometre climb to Qurayyat.

It was Cavendish's 157th professional victory and he is only one victory behind André Greipel on the list of all time race winners, with Sean Kelly (159), Mario Cipollini (161), Rik Van Looy and Roger De Vlaeminck (162) all arguably within reach.

The 167.5km stage hugged the coast of Oman north of Muscat, with a sea breeze the biggest obstacle of the day.

Antonio Angulo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk) formed the early break for the sprinter teams to chase, after local rider Mohammed Al-Wahibi failed to get across to them.

The two fought for the intermediate sprints and opened a four-minute lead but Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl and BikeExchange-Jayco kept them within reach. Team DSM also helped with the chase to try to set-up Søren Kragh Andersen and the attack was eventually caught with 30km to race.

Gabriel Muller (Burgos-BH) tried a solo attack and opened a 40-second gap but he was also brought to heel. The sprinters’ team then took control, with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl giving Cavendish the lead out he needed in the final kilometres so he could dominate the sprint and open his 2022 account.