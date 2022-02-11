Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2
By Stephen Farrand published
Manxman beats Groves and Capiot on windswept Suhar Corniche
Mark Cavendish emerged from the scrum of sprinters to win stage 2 of the Tour of Oman on windswept Suhar Corniche north of Muscat.
The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter hit the front in the final 100 metres and had the speed to hold off Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic).
Stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was only fourth and so lost the overall race lead to Cavendish. Cavendish pulled on the red race leader’s jersey after sprinting to victory in the green points jersey. He leads Groves and Gaviria by nine seconds but the Tour of Oman now heads into the hills, with stage 3 finishing on the three-kilometre climb to Qurayyat.
It was Cavendish's 157th professional victory and he is only one victory behind André Greipel on the list of all time race winners, with Sean Kelly (159), Mario Cipollini (161), Rik Van Looy and Roger De Vlaeminck (162) all arguably within reach.
The 167.5km stage hugged the coast of Oman north of Muscat, with a sea breeze the biggest obstacle of the day.
Antonio Angulo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk) formed the early break for the sprinter teams to chase, after local rider Mohammed Al-Wahibi failed to get across to them.
The two fought for the intermediate sprints and opened a four-minute lead but Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl and BikeExchange-Jayco kept them within reach. Team DSM also helped with the chase to try to set-up Søren Kragh Andersen and the attack was eventually caught with 30km to race.
Gabriel Muller (Burgos-BH) tried a solo attack and opened a 40-second gap but he was also brought to heel. The sprinters’ team then took control, with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl giving Cavendish the lead out he needed in the final kilometres so he could dominate the sprint and open his 2022 account.
Mark Cavendish wins stage two of the Tour of Oman. #TourofOman pic.twitter.com/qrlNrsJ8mrFebruary 11, 2022
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2Manxman beats Groves and Capiot on windswept Suhar Corniche
-
Shari Bossuyt: Room to grow in the smaller classics with Canyon-SRAM'It is a big change for me to be in a professional team'
-
SPD pedals explained: Everything you need to know about Shimano's popular pedal platformWith cleat configurations ranging from two-bolt to three-bolt, and options geared for dirt and on-road use, we examine Shimano's complete SPD pedal line-up to help you decide which version is right for you
-
Fernando Gaviria: It’s nice to have the old Cavendish in the pelotonColombian takes fourth in Oman stage 2 sprint after getting boxed out