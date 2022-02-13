Trending

Tour of Oman: Masnada takes command with stage 4 victory

2022-02-13

Italian wins by over a minute on chaotic hilly day of racing

Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 LR Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arka Samsic Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Team DSM and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprint to win during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 A general view of Sren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team DSM Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama FDJ Marco Canola of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Jonas Iversby Hvideberg of Norway and Team DSM and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete in the breakaway during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 A general view of the peloton passing through Al Jabal Street Bousher Al Amerat 355m during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arka Samsic competes in the breakaway during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 A general view of the peloton compete during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 LR Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arka Samsic Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Team DSM and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprint to win during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 LR Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Team DSM and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl react after cross the finishing line during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the Red Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 13 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the Green Points Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 4 a 1195km stage from Al Sifah to Mucat TourofOman on February 13 2022 in Muscat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed victory and the overall lead on an action-packed stage 4 of the Tour of Oman. 

On a day where the bunch was blown apart by the hills and wind, QuickStep set out aggressively and Masnada took command of the race, winning the stage solo by over a minute to carve out a big advantage in the overall standings. 

His teammate Mauro Schmid, who had laid the foundations with a long-range attack of his own, sprinted to second place from the small chase group to make it a perfect day for the Belgian team. 

Kevin Vaquelin (Arkea-Samsic) claimed the final spot on the podium in a seven-man group that also contained stage 3 winner Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), who was forced to watch the red leader's jersey slip from his shoulders.

There was an early breakaway - Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Julen Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Michael Kukrle (Gazprom-RusVelo) - but it didn't last long as the race exploded on the early climbs of Al Jissah and Al Wadi al Kabir. 

Team DSM helped shred the bunch to just 30-odd riders, but QuickStep weren't content with that, firing 12th-placed Schmid up the road in a solo breakaway after just 44km. 

After a period of relentless attacking in the bunch, Schmid found company in the form of the DSM duo of Soren Kragh Andersen and Jonas Hvideberg, plus Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo).

Together they reached the finishing area and prepared for the loops in the hills around Muscat, with three ascents of Al Jabal Street - 3.2km at 6.8 per cent - on the agenda. 

Zoccarato bridged across on the first climb to take the mountains points but, after a descent and short stint on the flat, Schmid launched again on the second ascent and was solo once more. 

The second climb saw the reduced bunch explode once more, with Masnada and Charmig both part of a 12-man move that contained most of the riders at the top of the overall classification after Saturday's uphill finish. 

Schmid took 10 seconds over the top, while things regrouped behind on the descent. Vaquelin hit out with Kukrle and Kevin Vermaerke (DSM) on the descent and worked his way over to Schmid for the final ascent of Al Jabal Street, which topped out 14km from the finish. 

The reduced bunch exploded again on the final climb and Masnada once again went clear with Charmig, Jan Hirt (Intermarché), and Henri Vandenebeele (DSM). The margins were tight on the plateau over the top, and when things came together, Masnada attacked on the descent with 12km to go. 

He carved out 25 seconds by the time he hit the flat, and he then profited from disorganisation in the chase to stretch that all the way out to 1:07 by the finish line, where he roared in celebration. 

Masnada now leads the race by 55 seconds over Charmig, with Hirt third at 58 seconds and Schmid fourth at 1:08. The race is Masnada's to lose as Monday sees the crucial summit finish on Green Mountain ahead of the flat final stage on Tuesday.

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team03:01:53
2Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team00:01:07
3Kevin Vaquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
6Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
9Sander Armee (Bel) Cofidis00:01:18
10Jonas Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM00:01:23

General classification after stage 4
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:49:00
2Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:55
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:00:58
4Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team00:01:06
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:01:07
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic00:01:22
7Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
8Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM00:01:23
9Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:01:28
10Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo00:01:31
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

