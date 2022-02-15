Tour of Oman 2022

Image 1 of 1 The final podium of the 2022 Tour of Oman (L to R): second place Fausto Masnanda, GC winner Jan Hirt, and third place Rui Costa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was the best on the high-speed finish to the line at Matrah Corniche to win the sixth and final stage of the 2022 Tour of Oman. Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) finished second and third, respectively.

Embedded safely in the peloton on the 132.5km stage on the rolling roads inland from central Muscat, Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux ) secured the GC title, having taken the red leader's jersey after his stage 5 win atop Green Mountain. The Colombian also won the opening stage and took the points classification.

Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was second overall, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) third overall.

Jan Hirt of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux blasted to the top of Green Mountain to take the stage 5 victory and the race lead of the Tour of Oman.

The Czech rider attacked in the final kilometre to outdistance Kevin Vauquelin (Akréa-Samsic) by 39 seconds. Élie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was third at 48 seconds.

Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) lost the leader's red jersey on the 5.7km climb, with an average gradient of 10.5 per cent, when he could not maintain the pace in the final kilometre. He 11th at 1:48, in the same time as teammate Mauro Schmid.

Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) pushed through a chaotic hilly day of racing to win stage 4 of the Tour of Oman and take the overall lead. Teammate Mauro Schmid held on to second place after a long-range attack on the windy 119.5 kilometres from Al Sifah to Muscat Royal Opera.

Kevin Vaquelin (Arkea-Samsic) claimed third place out of a seven-man group that also contained stage 3 winner Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), who moved from the race lead to 55 seconds down on Masnada.

Using an attack on the final climb, Masnada went clear with Charmig, Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Henri Vandenebeele (Team DSM), and then attacked on the descent for the victory. Hirt finished seventh on the stage and moved to third overall, 58 seconds back.

Danish climber Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Pro Cycling) claimed the first win of his young career on the uphill finish of stage 3 at the Tour of Oman on Saturday. The 23-year-old who surged past Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in the final 500 metres of the 2.8-kilometre finishing climb for the victory, in only his eighth day as a pro.

Behind Hirt in third was Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), who crossed the line two seconds later.

After 180 kilometres from Sultan Qaboos University to Qurayyat, Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl) had to relent the race lead, finishing 6:07 back and handing Charmig the red leader's jersey.

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) surged to the front in the final 100 metres and won stage 2 of the Tour of Oman. From the charging bunch Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic) followed in second and third, respectively, to complete the podium in Suhar Corniche north of Muscat.

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), who won the opening stage, finished fourth and had to hand over the red leader's jersey to Cavendish, who won in the green points jersey. He leads Groves and Gaviria by nine seconds in the GC standings.

The stage began in Naseem Park for the 167.5km flat day along the Oman coast. Cavendish survived challengers and the wind for his 157th professional victory.

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his first victory of the year as he was best in the bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman in Muscat. The Colombian held off a charging Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who took second, followed by Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third in the closing metres of the flat 138km opening stage.

Gaviria followed the wheel of teammate Max Richeze in the final kilometre to strike ahead for the victory. A move by Cavendish from a fourth-place position came up short on the opening day of six days of racing.

In the overall standings, Gaviria took a lead of two seconds over Cavendish and another matchup set for a flat stage 2 from Naseem Park to Suhar Corniche. The 167.5km stage runs along the coastline with prospects of crosswinds coming into play.

Tour of Oman 2022 stages

Stage 1 - February 10, Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat, 138km

- February 10, Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat, 138km Stage 2 - February 11, Naseem Park to Suhar Cornichem, 167.5km

- February 11, Naseem Park to Suhar Cornichem, 167.5km Stage 3 - February 12, Sultan Qaboos University to Qurayyat, 180km

- February 12, Sultan Qaboos University to Qurayyat, 180km Stage 4 - February 13, Al Sifah to Muscat Royal Opera, 119.5km

- February 13, Al Sifah to Muscat Royal Opera, 119.5km Stage 5 - February 14, Samail to Jabal al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), 150.5km

- February 14, Samail to Jabal al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), 150.5km Stage 6 - February 15, Al Mouj Muscat to Matrah Corniche, 132.5km

Tour of Oman 2022 teams