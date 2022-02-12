Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday, triumphing atop the short final climb at Qurayyat.

The Danish rider beat Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line at the top of the 2.8km climb, which had an average gradient of 6.5 per cent.

Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) crossed the line two seconds later to claim the final podium spot.

Previous race leader Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl) finished several minutes down and so Charmig moves into the red jersey as overall leader.

After two opening flat stages that finished in bunch sprints, stage 3 of the race headed for Oman's hillier terrain, allowing the general classification contenders to come to the fore ahead of Sunday's punchy stage and Monday's crucial summit finish on Green Mountain.

The 180km stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and offered a preview of the central climb on stage 4's hilly circuit before heading over undulating terrain towards Qurayyat, where Alexey Lutsenko won en route to overall victory at the last edition in 2019.

There was a six-man breakaway that went early, containing Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Novo Nordisk), Kevin Van Melsen (Intermarché), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Louis Blouwe (Bingoal-WB), and Angel Fuentes (Burgos-BH). They built a lead of three minutes but were steadily reeled in by a peloton that stayed together despite the slight threat of wind.

After Poli dropped with 63km to go and Van Melsen dropped with 30km to go, the rest clung on towards the 10km to go marker, with Blouwe the last rider to be caught.

The race then exploded on the short final climb, with Hirt hitting out early, only to be overhauled by a perfectly-timed effort from Charmig. Hirt settled for second but with Rein Taaramae finishing in fifth behind Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Intermarché are poised with three riders in the top 10 overall.

Brief results Pos. Rider name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling 4:19:30 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:02 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:00:04 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert 7 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 8 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Astana Qazaqatan Development 0:00:07 9 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 10 Mauro Schmid (Swi) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl