Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3
By Patrick Fletcher published
Uno-X rider beats Hirt and Gesbert on uphill finish
Anthon Charmig (Uno-X) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday, triumphing atop the short final climb at Qurayyat.
The Danish rider beat Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line at the top of the 2.8km climb, which had an average gradient of 6.5 per cent.
Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) crossed the line two seconds later to claim the final podium spot.
Previous race leader Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl) finished several minutes down and so Charmig moves into the red jersey as overall leader.
After two opening flat stages that finished in bunch sprints, stage 3 of the race headed for Oman's hillier terrain, allowing the general classification contenders to come to the fore ahead of Sunday's punchy stage and Monday's crucial summit finish on Green Mountain.
The 180km stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and offered a preview of the central climb on stage 4's hilly circuit before heading over undulating terrain towards Qurayyat, where Alexey Lutsenko won en route to overall victory at the last edition in 2019.
There was a six-man breakaway that went early, containing Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Novo Nordisk), Kevin Van Melsen (Intermarché), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Louis Blouwe (Bingoal-WB), and Angel Fuentes (Burgos-BH). They built a lead of three minutes but were steadily reeled in by a peloton that stayed together despite the slight threat of wind.
After Poli dropped with 63km to go and Van Melsen dropped with 30km to go, the rest clung on towards the 10km to go marker, with Blouwe the last rider to be caught.
The race then exploded on the short final climb, with Hirt hitting out early, only to be overhauled by a perfectly-timed effort from Charmig. Hirt settled for second but with Rein Taaramae finishing in fifth behind Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Intermarché are poised with three riders in the top 10 overall.
|Pos.
|Rider name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|4:19:30
|2
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:02
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:00:04
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Astana Qazaqatan Development
|0:00:07
|9
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|Pos.
|Rider name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling
|11:46:55
|2
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:04
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:08
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:14
|6
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:17
|7
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Astana Qazaqatan Development
|8
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3Uno-X rider beats Hirt and Gesbert on uphill finish
-
Richard Carapaz out of Tour de la Provence after COVID-19 positiveIneos Grenadiers leader showing no symptoms
-
Chris Froome questions whether time trial bikes and gravel belong in road cyclingFour-time Tour de France winner suggests it'd be safer and fairer to ride time trials on road bikes
-
From Rwanda to Oman: Rein Taaramae's unorthodox start to 2022Estonian says African altitude adventure was 'the best training camp experience in my 15-year pro career'