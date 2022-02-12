Trending

Tour of Oman: Charmig wins stage 3

Uno-X rider beats Hirt and Gesbert on uphill finish

QURAYYAT OMAN FEBRUARY 12 Anthon Charmig of Denmark and UNO X Pro Cycling Team celebrates winning during the 11th Tour Of Oman 2022 Stage 3 a 180km stage from Sultan Qaboos University to Qurayyat 240m TourofOman on February 12 2022 in Qurayyat Oman Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Anthon Charmig wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)
Anthon Charmig (Uno-X) won stage 3 of the Tour of Oman on Saturday, triumphing atop the short final climb at Qurayyat. 

The Danish rider beat Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line at the top of the 2.8km climb, which had an average gradient of 6.5 per cent. 

Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) crossed the line two seconds later to claim the final podium spot.

Previous race leader Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl) finished several minutes down and so Charmig moves into the red jersey as overall leader. 

After two opening flat stages that finished in bunch sprints, stage 3 of the race headed for Oman's hillier terrain, allowing the general classification contenders to come to the fore ahead of Sunday's punchy stage and Monday's crucial summit finish on Green Mountain. 

The 180km stage started at the Sultan Qaboos University and offered a preview of the central climb on stage 4's hilly circuit before heading over undulating terrain towards Qurayyat, where Alexey Lutsenko won en route to overall victory at the last edition in 2019.

There was a six-man breakaway that went early, containing Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Umberto Poli (Novo Nordisk), Kevin Van Melsen (Intermarché), Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF), Louis Blouwe (Bingoal-WB), and Angel Fuentes (Burgos-BH). They built a lead of three minutes but were steadily reeled in by a peloton that stayed together despite the slight threat of wind.

After Poli dropped with 63km to go and Van Melsen dropped with 30km to go, the rest clung on towards the 10km to go marker, with Blouwe the last rider to be caught. 

The race then exploded on the short final climb, with Hirt hitting out early, only to be overhauled by a perfectly-timed effort from Charmig. Hirt settled for second but with Rein Taaramae finishing in fifth behind Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Intermarché are poised with three riders in the top 10 overall.

Brief results
Pos.Rider name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling4:19:30
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic0:00:02
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl0:00:04
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
7Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
8Harold Lopez (Ecu) Astana Qazaqatan Development0:00:07
9Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Mauro Schmid (Swi) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

General Classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling11:46:55
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert0:00:04
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic0:00:08
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert0:00:14
6Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo0:00:17
7Harold Lopez (Ecu) Astana Qazaqatan Development
8Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
10Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

