Tour of Oman: Hirt wins stage 5 atop Green Mountain

Image 1 of 2 Jan Hirt won alone on Green Mountain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 Jan Hirt (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) wins atop Green Mountain at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

Jan Hirt won stage 5 of the Tour of Oman atop Green Mountain, distancing Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the 5.7 km 10.5 per cent climb to also take the race leader’s red jersey.

The Czech Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider won alone after attacking in the final kilometre, to finish 39 seconds ahead of Kevin Vauquelin (Akrea-Samsic).

Élie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was third at 48 seconds, with Italy’s Kevin Colleoni (BikeExchange-Jayco) coming past Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the final metres to finish fourth at 57 seconds.

Masnada cracked on the steep final kilometre and even went wide on the road to ease the pain. He finished 11thm at 1:48, in the same time as teammate Mauro Schmid.

Masnada slipped to second overall, exactly a minute down on Hirt. Costa moved up to third at 1:16.

The 150.5km stage covered largely flat roads and a loop south before a fast ride to the foot of Green Mountain.

An early break of six riders forced the peloton to chase, with Luca Rastelli (Bardiani CSF Faizanè), Laurenz Rex (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Antonio Angulo (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Fuentes (Bugos-BH), Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk), Nicolas Vinokourov (Astana Qazaqstan Development) in the move.

They opened a gap of 2:30 and so the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert took up the chase. A change in direction and some wind sparked some attacks and echelons with Team DSM splitting the peloton into two groups. Mark Cavendish was one of several riders to crash and Anton Charmig (Uno-X) was caught in the second group as the tension rose in the cross winds.

The fast moving peloton caught the breakaway with 50km to race and the race eventually came back together thanks to work by Arkea-SamSic and Bike Exchange-Jayco as Green Mountain loomed large on the horizon. At that point QuickStep-AlphaVinyl to protect Masnada, leading the peloton to the foot of the climb.

The Belgian team seemed in control but as the gradient began to hurt and shake out the group, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert took control and set the pace, leaving just 15 riders up front.

Rein Taaramae reduced the group to just 10 riders with three kilometres to go, allowing Hirt to make his solo surge with two kilometres to go on the steep sweeping hairpins.

Gesbert and Vauquelin managed to drop Masnada and Charmig also passed the Italian as everyone dug deep and rode at their limit to the finish line.

Hirt came around the final corner giving his all, to ensure he gained as much time as possible in the overall classification. However with Masnada suffering, he would pull on the red race leader’s jersey and set-up overall success.

The Tour of Oman finishes on Tuesday with a largely flat 132.5km stage from Al Mouj Muscat to the Matrah Corniche, where the sprinters traditionally dominate.

Hirt won the 2016 Tour of Austria and is a consistent climber but this was by far the biggest moment of his career.