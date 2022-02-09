Trending

Tour of Oman 2022 race map

By published

Green Mountain summit finish returns on penultimate day of six stages for ProTour event following two-year hiatus

Image 1 of 1

The Tour of Oman route

The Tour of Oman route for 2022 (Image credit: ASO)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Latest on Cyclingnews