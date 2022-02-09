Trending

Tour of Oman past winners

Champions 2010-2019

Past winners
2021cancelled
2020cancelled
2019Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
2018Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
2017Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2015Rafa Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
2014Chris Froome (GBr) Sky
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2012Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

