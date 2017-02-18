Image 1 of 25 Ben Hermans raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Merhawi Kudus attacked on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Ben Hermans also took the lead in the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 Hermans on the stage 5 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Mark Christian in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Ben Hermans on the stage 5 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Hermans feels the pain of his efforts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Nathan Haas went deep on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 David de la Cruz needed a sit down after climbing Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Ben Hermans tries to break free from Kudus, Aru, and Costa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Ben Hermans leaves his rivals in his wake (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Ben Hermans raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Ben Hermans out of the saddle on Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 The Tour of Oman once again offered up some impressive scenery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 The peloton makes its way towards Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 BMC controlling the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Locals enjoying the race coming to town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 BMC control the race for Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 BMC control the race for Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Hermans in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 There were crosswinds and echelons out there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Ben Hermans accelerates on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben Hermans (BMC) won the battle up Green Mountain on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman, finishing ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana) and Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) to all but seal the overall victory in the race.

The Belgian, who had taken the red leader's jersey with his punchy victory on stage 2, ground his way up the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb to finish ahead of the more distinguished climbers at the summit.

Aru finished three seconds back, and Costa 11 seconds, with most of the rest of the riders over half a minute down. Romain Bardet, who was second on Green Mountain last year, finished 44 seconds down in what was the first big test of his campaign.

Asked if it was the biggest victory of his career, Hermans said: "Against the riders that I faced here today, yes I think so.





Hermans' victory puts him in a comfortable position going into Sunday's final stage, which is expected to end in a mass sprint.

The 30-year-old has a 22-second buffer on GC over Costa, with Aru third at 35 seconds. It would be the first overall stage race win of his nine-year career.

"Normally, it is just a mechanical problem that could kill me tomorrow so it's a nice feeling to be in this position," he added.

How it unfolded

A fast start and heavy winds saw echelons forming and the peloton splitting almost from the get-go.

After 22 kilometres everything came back together but only temporarily, as a five-man group was able to establish itself and get away. Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made the break and built up a large gap.

There were crashes along the way. Christian hit the deck but was able to make it back to the lead group, and there was a large crash in the peloton itself when a stream overflowed across the road. There were apparently no injuries but it slowed things down enough to send the gap up to eight and a half minutes.

That was the highest the gap went, as the Green Mountain finale loomed, and the favourites weren't about to let their chance slip away. The gap kept on decreasing, and heavy crosswinds entered the picture.

With 10km to go, and the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb up the 1235m Green Mountain coming ever closer, the gap was down to 2:50. BMC and Astana were amongst those putting pressure on from behind.

Things fell apart as the climb began, and the field was only a minute behind the three remaining in the lead group. No sooner had they been caught than the attacks started, with Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) the first to get away, but unsuccessfully. Riders were scattered along the road as the high pace took its toll.

Race leader Hermans and Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus took off for glory, but the Eritrean couldn't match the legs of his companion. The Belgian ground his way over the finish line with a notable gap ahead of Aru, with Costa coming in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:08:46 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:11 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:27 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:38 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:44 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:03 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:08 13 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 14 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:19 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:01:29 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:38 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 22 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:02:03 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:08 26 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:17 27 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:23 29 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:33 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:55 32 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:01 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 34 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:07 35 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:12 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:37 37 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:50 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:53 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:24 41 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:28 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 43 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 45 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 50 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 56 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:16 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:31 58 Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:34 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:41 60 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:50 61 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:04 62 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:08 63 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:07:11 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:14 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:22 66 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:25 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:40 69 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:42 70 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:49 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:03 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 76 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 80 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 82 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 83 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:37 86 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:51 87 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:01 88 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 89 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:10:08 90 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:19 91 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:38 92 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:48 93 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 97 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:04 98 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:09 99 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:21 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:33 101 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:44 103 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:05 104 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:23 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:12:35 106 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:44 107 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:49 108 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 110 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:13:00 111 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:13:03 114 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 115 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:09 116 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:13:13 118 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:13:23 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:39 120 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:55 121 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:02 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 123 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:40 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:02 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:15:11 127 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:15 129 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:15:20 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 134 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 135 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:32 136 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:35 137 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:38 138 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:21 139 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:53 DNF Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Wadi Squt - km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Birkat Al Mouz - km. 141 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1

Climb of Jabal Akhdhar - km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4:09:13 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:11 3 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:36 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:01 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 7 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:36 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 9 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:41 10 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:06 11 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:34 12 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:23 13 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:33 14 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:42 18 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:23 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:37 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:55 21 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:58 23 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:22 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 26 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:10 28 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:21 29 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:54 30 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:38 31 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:17 32 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:22 33 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:33 34 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:28 35 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:48 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 38 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:14:53

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 12:28:07 2 AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:00 3 Bahrain-Merida 2:07:00 4 Astana Pro Team 2:16:00 5 BMC Racing Team 4:37:00 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5:54:00 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7:30:00 8 Quick-Step Floors 8:01:00 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8:15:00 10 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8:47:00 11 Aqua Blue Sport 9:57:00 12 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11:02:00 13 Team Sunweb 11:39:00 14 Team UAE Abu Dhabi 11:58:00 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini 15:09:00 16 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15:26:00 17 Wilier Triestina 16:22:00 18 Katusha-Alpecin 17:16:00

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17:59:17 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:22 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:58 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:21 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:33 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:38 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:40 12 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:48 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:18 16 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:21 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:34 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:58 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:02:59 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:19 24 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:57 25 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:15 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:29 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:30 28 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:50 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:49 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:06 32 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:00 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:12 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 35 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:16 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:47 38 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:48 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:54 40 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:13 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:47 42 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:15 43 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:47 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:49 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:37 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:19 48 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:39 49 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:53 50 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:22 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:15:31 52 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:46 53 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:53 54 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:16:20 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:48 56 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:06 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:51 58 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:55 59 Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:18 60 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:19:19 61 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:23 62 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:29 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:32 64 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:33 65 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:50 66 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:53 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:07 68 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:20:13 69 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:59 70 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:15 71 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:17 72 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:18 73 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:22:27 74 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:42 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:44 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:22:49 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:00 78 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:02 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:51 80 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:55 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:24:20 82 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:28 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:58 84 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:31 85 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:47 86 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:26:55 87 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:02 88 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:27:25 89 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:45 90 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:28:41 91 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:51 92 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:57 93 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:30:38 94 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:30:39 95 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:30:53 96 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:05 97 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:11 98 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:31:17 99 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:18 100 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:19 101 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:42 102 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:32:14 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:32 104 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:39 105 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:32:44 106 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:33:32 107 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:40 108 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:59 109 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:34:07 110 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:26 111 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:34:43 112 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:53 113 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:57 114 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:08 115 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:35:13 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:16 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:35:49 118 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:30 119 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 120 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:42 121 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:43 122 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:37:11 123 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:26 124 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:38:33 125 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:39:34 126 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:42 127 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:10 128 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:39 129 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:40:50 130 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:55 131 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:41:23 132 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:42:39 134 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:26 135 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:46:06 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:36 137 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:49:19 138 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:51:20 139 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:56:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 33 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 32 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 15 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 9 14 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 7 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 19 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 20 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 6 21 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 22 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 5 24 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 5 25 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 26 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 27 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 28 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 30 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 33 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 35 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 36 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 37 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 39 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1 42 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 43 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 44 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 45 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -5

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 13 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 11 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 7 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 8 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 11 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 14 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 4 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 18 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1 28 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 30 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1 31 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 32 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 34 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18:00:15 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:23 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 5 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:20 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 8 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:52 9 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:02 10 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:18 11 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:50 12 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:49 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:24 15 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:48 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:08 17 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:25 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:34 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:52 20 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:19:15 21 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:01 22 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:21:29 23 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:44 24 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:04 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:30 26 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:33 27 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:53 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:44 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:41 31 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:01 32 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:33:55 33 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:34:15 34 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:45 35 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:37:35 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:12 37 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:39:41 38 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:40:25