Tour of Oman: Hermans wins on Green Mountain on stage 5
Belgian strengthens his grip on overall lead
Stage 5: Sama’il - Jabal Al Akhdhar
Ben Hermans (BMC) won the battle up Green Mountain on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman, finishing ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana) and Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) to all but seal the overall victory in the race.
The Belgian, who had taken the red leader's jersey with his punchy victory on stage 2, ground his way up the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb to finish ahead of the more distinguished climbers at the summit.
Aru finished three seconds back, and Costa 11 seconds, with most of the rest of the riders over half a minute down. Romain Bardet, who was second on Green Mountain last year, finished 44 seconds down in what was the first big test of his campaign.
Asked if it was the biggest victory of his career, Hermans said: "Against the riders that I faced here today, yes I think so.
Hermans' victory puts him in a comfortable position going into Sunday's final stage, which is expected to end in a mass sprint.
The 30-year-old has a 22-second buffer on GC over Costa, with Aru third at 35 seconds. It would be the first overall stage race win of his nine-year career.
"Normally, it is just a mechanical problem that could kill me tomorrow so it's a nice feeling to be in this position," he added.
How it unfolded
A fast start and heavy winds saw echelons forming and the peloton splitting almost from the get-go.
After 22 kilometres everything came back together but only temporarily, as a five-man group was able to establish itself and get away. Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made the break and built up a large gap.
There were crashes along the way. Christian hit the deck but was able to make it back to the lead group, and there was a large crash in the peloton itself when a stream overflowed across the road. There were apparently no injuries but it slowed things down enough to send the gap up to eight and a half minutes.
That was the highest the gap went, as the Green Mountain finale loomed, and the favourites weren't about to let their chance slip away. The gap kept on decreasing, and heavy crosswinds entered the picture.
With 10km to go, and the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb up the 1235m Green Mountain coming ever closer, the gap was down to 2:50. BMC and Astana were amongst those putting pressure on from behind.
Things fell apart as the climb began, and the field was only a minute behind the three remaining in the lead group. No sooner had they been caught than the attacks started, with Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) the first to get away, but unsuccessfully. Riders were scattered along the road as the high pace took its toll.
Race leader Hermans and Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus took off for glory, but the Eritrean couldn't match the legs of his companion. The Belgian ground his way over the finish line with a notable gap ahead of Aru, with Costa coming in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:08:46
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:11
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:27
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:03
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|13
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|14
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:19
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:29
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|22
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:02:03
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:08
|26
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:17
|27
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:23
|29
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:33
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:55
|32
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:01
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:07
|35
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:37
|37
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:50
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:53
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:24
|41
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:28
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|45
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|56
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:16
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|58
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|60
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:50
|61
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|62
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:08
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:07:11
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:14
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:22
|66
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:25
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:40
|69
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:42
|70
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:49
|71
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:03
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|76
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|83
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:37
|86
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:51
|87
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:01
|88
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|89
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:10:08
|90
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:19
|91
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:38
|92
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:48
|93
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|97
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:04
|98
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:09
|99
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:21
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:33
|101
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:44
|103
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|104
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:12:35
|106
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:44
|107
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:49
|108
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:00
|111
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:13:03
|114
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|115
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:09
|116
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:13:13
|118
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:23
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:39
|120
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:55
|121
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:02
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:40
|124
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:02
|126
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:11
|127
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:15
|129
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:15:20
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|134
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|135
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:32
|136
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:35
|137
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:38
|138
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:21
|139
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:53
|DNF
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:09:13
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|3
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:36
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|7
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:36
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|9
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|10
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:06
|11
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:34
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:23
|13
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:33
|14
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:42
|18
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:23
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:55
|21
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:58
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:22
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|25
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|26
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:10
|28
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:21
|29
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:54
|30
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|31
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:17
|32
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:22
|33
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:33
|34
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:28
|35
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:48
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|38
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:14:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|12:28:07
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:00
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:07:00
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|2:16:00
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|4:37:00
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5:54:00
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7:30:00
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|8:01:00
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8:15:00
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8:47:00
|11
|Aqua Blue Sport
|9:57:00
|12
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11:02:00
|13
|Team Sunweb
|11:39:00
|14
|Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|11:58:00
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:09:00
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:26:00
|17
|Wilier Triestina
|16:22:00
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|17:16:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17:59:17
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:22
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:33
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:40
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:18
|16
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:21
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:58
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:59
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:19
|24
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|25
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:15
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:29
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:30
|28
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:50
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:49
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:06
|32
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:00
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:12
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|35
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:16
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|38
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:48
|39
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:54
|40
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:13
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:47
|42
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:15
|43
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:47
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:49
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:37
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:19
|48
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:39
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:53
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:22
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:15:31
|52
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:46
|53
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:53
|54
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:16:20
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|56
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:06
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:18:51
|58
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:55
|59
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|60
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:19:19
|61
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:23
|62
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:29
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:32
|64
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:33
|65
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|66
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:53
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:07
|68
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:13
|69
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:59
|70
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:15
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:17
|72
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:18
|73
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:22:27
|74
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:42
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:44
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:22:49
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:00
|78
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:02
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|80
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:55
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:24:20
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:28
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:58
|84
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:31
|85
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:47
|86
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:26:55
|87
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:02
|88
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:27:25
|89
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:45
|90
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:28:41
|91
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:51
|92
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:57
|93
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:30:38
|94
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:30:39
|95
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:30:53
|96
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:05
|97
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:11
|98
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:31:17
|99
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:18
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:19
|101
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:42
|102
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:32:14
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:32
|104
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:39
|105
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:32:44
|106
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:33:32
|107
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:40
|108
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:59
|109
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:34:07
|110
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:26
|111
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:34:43
|112
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:53
|113
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:57
|114
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:08
|115
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:35:13
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:16
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:35:49
|118
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:30
|119
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|120
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:42
|121
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:43
|122
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:37:11
|123
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:26
|124
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:38:33
|125
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:39:34
|126
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:42
|127
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:10
|128
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:39
|129
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:40:50
|130
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:55
|131
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:23
|132
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:42:39
|134
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:26
|135
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:46:06
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:36
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:49:19
|138
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:51:20
|139
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:56:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|33
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|14
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|19
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|20
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|6
|21
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|24
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|5
|25
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|26
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|27
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|28
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|30
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|35
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|36
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|37
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|39
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|42
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|43
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|44
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|7
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|4
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|18
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|28
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|30
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|32
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|33
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|34
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|18:00:15
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|5
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:20
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:52
|9
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:02
|10
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:18
|11
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:50
|12
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:49
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:24
|15
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:48
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:08
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:25
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:34
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|20
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:19:15
|21
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:01
|22
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:29
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:44
|24
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:04
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:30
|26
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:33
|27
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:53
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:44
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:41
|31
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:01
|32
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:55
|33
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:34:15
|34
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:45
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:37:35
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:12
|37
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:39:41
|38
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:40:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|54:01:37
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:42
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:02
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:15
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:58
|10
|Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:18:24
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:55
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:38
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:50
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:47
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:27:17
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:17
|17
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:33:08
|18
|Wilier Triestina
|0:34:27
