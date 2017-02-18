Trending

Tour of Oman: Hermans wins on Green Mountain on stage 5

Belgian strengthens his grip on overall lead

Ben Hermans raises his arm in celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Merhawi Kudus attacked on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans also took the lead in the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hermans on the stage 5 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Christian in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans on the stage 5 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hermans feels the pain of his efforts

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas went deep on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz needed a sit down after climbing Green Mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans tries to break free from Kudus, Aru, and Costa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans leaves his rivals in his wake

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans raises his arm in celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans out of the saddle on Green Mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of Oman once again offered up some impressive scenery

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton makes its way towards Green Mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC controlling the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pre-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Locals enjoying the race coming to town

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC control the race for Hermans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC control the race for Hermans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hermans in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There were crosswinds and echelons out there

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans accelerates on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben Hermans (BMC) won the battle up Green Mountain on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman, finishing ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana) and Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) to all but seal the overall victory in the race.

The Belgian, who had taken the red leader's jersey with his punchy victory on stage 2, ground his way up the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb to finish ahead of the more distinguished climbers at the summit. 

Aru finished three seconds back, and Costa 11 seconds, with most of the rest of the riders over half a minute down. Romain Bardet, who was second on Green Mountain last year, finished 44 seconds down in what was the first big test of his campaign.

Asked if it was the biggest victory of his career, Hermans said: "Against the riders that I faced here today, yes I think so.

Hermans' victory puts him in a comfortable position going into Sunday's final stage, which is expected to end in a mass sprint.

The 30-year-old has a 22-second buffer on GC over Costa, with Aru third at 35 seconds. It would be the first overall stage race win of his nine-year career.

"Normally, it is just a mechanical problem that could kill me tomorrow so it's a nice feeling to be in this position," he added.

How it unfolded

A fast start and heavy winds saw echelons forming and the peloton splitting almost from the get-go.

After 22 kilometres everything came back together but only temporarily, as a five-man group was able to establish itself and get away. Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made the break and built up a large gap.

There were crashes along the way. Christian hit the deck but was able to make it back to the lead group, and there was a large crash in the peloton itself when a stream overflowed across the road. There were apparently no injuries but it slowed things down enough to send the gap up to eight and a half minutes.

That was the highest the gap went, as the Green Mountain finale loomed, and the favourites weren't about to let their chance slip away. The gap kept on decreasing, and heavy crosswinds entered the picture.

With 10km to go, and the 5.7km, 10 per cent climb up the 1235m Green Mountain coming ever closer, the gap was down to 2:50. BMC and Astana were amongst those putting pressure on from behind.

Things fell apart as the climb began, and the field was only a minute behind the three remaining in the lead group. No sooner had they been caught than the attacks started, with Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) the first to get away, but unsuccessfully. Riders were scattered along the road as the high pace took its toll.

Race leader Hermans and Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus took off for glory, but the Eritrean couldn't match the legs of his companion. The Belgian ground his way over the finish line with a notable gap ahead of Aru, with Costa coming in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:08:46
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:11
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:27
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:38
8Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:44
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:03
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
13Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
14Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:19
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:28
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:01:29
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:42
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
22Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:03
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:08
26Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:17
27Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
28Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:23
29Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:33
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:55
32John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:01
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
34Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:07
35Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:12
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:37
37Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:50
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:53
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:24
41Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:28
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
43Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
45Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
49Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
54Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
56Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:16
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:31
58Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:34
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:41
60Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:50
61Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:04
62Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:08
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:07:11
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:14
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:22
66Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:25
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:40
69Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:42
70Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:49
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:03
72Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
80Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
82Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
83Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:37
86Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:51
87Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:10:01
88Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
89Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:10:08
90Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:19
91Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:38
92Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:48
93Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
94Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
95Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
97Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:04
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:09
99Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:21
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:33
101Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:44
103Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:05
104Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:23
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:12:35
106Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:44
107Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:12:49
108Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
110Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:13:00
111Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
112Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:13:03
114Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
115Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:09
116Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
117Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:13:13
118Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:13:23
119Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:39
120Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:55
121Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:02
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
123Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:40
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:15:02
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:15:11
127Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:15
129Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
131Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:15:20
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
134Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
135Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:32
136Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:35
137Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:38
138Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:21
139Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:53
DNFNils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Wadi Squt - km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Birkat Al Mouz - km. 141
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1

Climb of Jabal Akhdhar - km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data4:09:13
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:11
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:36
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:01
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
7Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:36
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
9Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:41
10Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:06
11John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:34
12Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:23
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:33
14Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:42
18Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:23
19Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:37
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:06:55
21Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:58
23Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:22
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
25Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
26Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:10
28Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:21
29Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:54
30Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:38
31Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:17
32Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:22
33Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:33
34Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:28
35Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:48
36Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
38Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:14:53

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data12:28:07
2AG2R La Mondiale1:27:00
3Bahrain-Merida2:07:00
4Astana Pro Team2:16:00
5BMC Racing Team4:37:00
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert5:54:00
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7:30:00
8Quick-Step Floors8:01:00
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice8:15:00
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM8:47:00
11Aqua Blue Sport9:57:00
12WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect11:02:00
13Team Sunweb11:39:00
14Team UAE Abu Dhabi11:58:00
15Nippo - Vini Fantini15:09:00
16Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:26:00
17Wilier Triestina16:22:00
18Katusha-Alpecin17:16:00

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team17:59:17
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:22
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:58
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:21
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:33
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:38
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:40
12Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:48
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:18
16Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:21
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:58
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:02:59
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:19
24Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:57
25Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:15
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:29
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:30
28Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:50
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:49
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:06
32John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:00
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:12
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
35Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:16
36Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:47
38Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:48
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:54
40Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:13
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:47
42Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:15
43Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:47
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:49
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:37
46Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:19
48Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:39
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:53
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:22
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:15:31
52Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:46
53Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:53
54Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:16:20
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:48
56Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:06
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:51
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:55
59Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:18
60Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:19:19
61Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:23
62Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:29
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:19:32
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:19:33
65Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:50
66Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:53
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:07
68Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:20:13
69Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:59
70Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:15
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:17
72Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:18
73Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:22:27
74Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:42
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:44
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:22:49
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:00
78Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:02
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:51
80Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:55
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:24:20
82Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:28
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:25:58
84Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:31
85Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:47
86Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:26:55
87Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:02
88Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:27:25
89Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:45
90Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:28:41
91Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:51
92Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:57
93Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:30:38
94Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:30:39
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:30:53
96Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:31:05
97Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:11
98Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:31:17
99Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:31:18
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:19
101Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:42
102Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:32:14
103Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:32
104Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:39
105Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:32:44
106Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:33:32
107Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:40
108Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:59
109Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:34:07
110Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:26
111Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:34:43
112Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:53
113Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:57
114Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:08
115Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:35:13
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:16
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:35:49
118Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:30
119Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
120Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:42
121Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:43
122Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:37:11
123Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:26
124Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:38:33
125Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:39:34
126Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:42
127Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:10
128Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:39
129Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:40:50
130Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:55
131Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:23
132Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:42:39
134Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:45:26
135Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:46:06
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:48:36
137Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:49:19
138Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:51:20
139Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:56:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team42pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi33
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin32
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data17
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb15
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data15
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors12
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport9
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
15Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport7
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
19Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
20Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi6
21Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
22Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida5
24Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data5
25Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
26Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
27Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
28Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
30Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
33Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
35Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
36Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
37Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
39Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
41Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1
42Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
43Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
44Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-5

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport13pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport11
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
8Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
11Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors4
13Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
14Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi4
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
18Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1
28Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
30Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
32Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
34Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data18:00:15
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:23
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
5Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:20
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
8Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:52
9John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:02
10Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:18
11Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:50
12Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:49
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:24
15Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:48
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:08
17Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:25
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:18:34
19Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:52
20Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:19:15
21Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:01
22Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:29
23Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:44
24Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:04
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:30
26Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:33
27Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:53
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:44
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:41
31Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:01
32Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:55
33Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:34:15
34Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:45
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:37:35
36Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:12
37Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:39:41
38Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:40:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data54:01:37
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
3Astana Pro Team0:02:20
4Bahrain-Merida0:04:42
5BMC Racing Team0:05:17
6Quick-Step Floors0:09:02
7Aqua Blue Sport0:14:15
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:25
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:58
10Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:18:24
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:55
12Katusha-Alpecin0:23:38
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:50
14Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:47
15Team Sunweb0:27:17
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:17
17WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:33:08
18Wilier Triestina0:34:27

