Trending

Tour of Oman past winners

Champions 2010-2015

 Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2015Rafa Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
2014Chris Froome (GBr) Sky
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2012Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews