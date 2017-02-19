Trending

Hermans seals Tour of Oman as Kristoff wins final day sprint

Norwegian collects his third stage victory of the race

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collected his third stage win of the 2017 Tour of Oman, winning the sprint on the Muttrah Corniche on the final day. Ben Hermans (BMC) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title.

Kristoff outsprinted Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Sacha Modolo (UAE Abu Dhabi) at the end of the short final stage, which culminated with laps of a flat finishing circuit. The Norwegian opened and ended the stage race with sprint wins, with one in the middle (stage 4) as well, taking his tally for the season to four.

"Today was one of the windiest days in a long time in Oman and we knew it would be hard to control the race. We were lucky however as also the BMC Team tried to control the race for the GC leader Hermans," said Kristoff.

"With 150 meters to go I was second and there was a really strong headwind. The last 150 meters felt like 300 meters but in the end I managed to win and I am really happy to win my third stage."

Hermans took the race lead on the second stage, winning the uphill finish just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi), and took a stranglehold on the title by winning Saturday's Queen Stage Saturday, finishing first atop the Green Mountain to give himself an unsurmountable 22-second buffer over Costa.

Despite being caught up in an early crash, Hermans, who lost the 2015 Arctic Race of Norway on the final day due to a mechanical, finished safely in the bunch to seal the red jersey, with Costa finishing second overall and Fabio Aru (Astana) completing the podium. 

"I'm really happy that I could take two stage and the GC. It's more than I could have dreamed of," said Hermans. "It was the perfect week for me, perfect start to the season. I always like to start the season in good shape and then normally it continues for the rest of the year."

How it unfolded

A very early three-man break got away: Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Benjamin Geraud (Delko Marseille Provence). The wind ruled the day, but the trio was able to get a gap of nearly three minutes. That was as high as it got, with both BMC and Aqua Blue working to pull them back.

There was a scare for BMC at the foot of the first climb, the Al Hamriyah, as Hermans hit the deck. He was not injured and was quickly back in the thick of things.

On the climb, Geraud dropped out of the lead group, and joined up with Mark Christian (Aqua Blue) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen), who had jumped from the peloton. Christian gave up his attempt and fell back into the field.

Keisse and De Gendt held on to a 1:20 lead as they started the first lap of the closing circuit course with some 25 km to go. The gap had dropped to only 45 seconds with 10km left, and Katusha leading the chase. Soon Keisse was alone in front, hanging on to a narrow lead.

The Belgian was caught within the last 5km, and immediately Romain Bardet (AG2R) attacked, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also giving it a try.

It still came down to the expected mass sprint, though, and once again, Alexander Kristoff claimed the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:57:03
2Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
10Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
21Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
23Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
27Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
28Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
30Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
34Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
42Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
43Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
44David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
45Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
48Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
49Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
55Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
59Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
60Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
61Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
66Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
74Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
75Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
78Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
81Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
87Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:31
89Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:00:41
90Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:43
91Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
92John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:07
96Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
97Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
98Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
106Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
112Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
113Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
115Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
116Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
117Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
118Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
119Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
120Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:38
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
122Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
123Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
124Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:57
125Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
126Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
127Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
128Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
129Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
130Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:02
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
132Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:37
133Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:42
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
135Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:47
136Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
137Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:45
138Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
139Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team20:56:20
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:22
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:58
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:21
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:33
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:38
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:01:40
12Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:48
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:18
16Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:21
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:34
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:58
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:19
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:03:40
24Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:15
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:29
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:30
27Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:50
28Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:22
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:49
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:06
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:12
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
34John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:05
35Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:16
36Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:47
38Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:48
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:13
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:47
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:15
42Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:19
43Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:47
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:49
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:37
46Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:12
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:44
48Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:22
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:15:31
50Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:43
51Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:46
52Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:18
53Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:16:20
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:48
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:18:21
56Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:51
57Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:18
58Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:23
59Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:31
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:19:33
61Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:53
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:07
63Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:20:13
64Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:20
65Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:52
66Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:59
67Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:15
68Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:22:05
69Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:15
70Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:22:16
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:17
72Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:18
73Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:22:27
74Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:42
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:44
76Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:00
77Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:55
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:23:56
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:24:20
80Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:27
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:16
82Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:28
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:29
84Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:31
85Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:26:55
86Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:02
87Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:27:45
88Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:12
89Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:51
90Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:29:58
91Alberto Ceecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:30:06
92Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:22
93Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:30:38
94Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:30:53
95Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:11
96Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:31:17
97Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:32:14
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:32
99Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:39
100Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:32:43
101Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:32:44
102Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:33:36
104Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:33:40
105Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:53
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:34:03
107Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:34:07
108Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:34:15
109Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:53
110Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:35:49
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:02
112Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:29
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:41
114Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:43
115Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:28
116Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:45
117Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:38:05
118Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:07
119Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:38:10
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:38:25
121Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:27
122Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:42
123Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:51
124Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:40:46
125Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:55
126Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:40:59
127Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:41:30
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:43:46
129Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:47
130Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:43:56
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
132Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:46:04
133Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:46:51
134Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:47:24
135Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:47:31
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:50:14
137Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:50:44
138Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:57:13
139Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:58:05

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin47pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team42
3Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi33
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data19
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data16
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb15
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data15
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15

Young riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data20:57:18
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:23
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
5Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:20
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
8Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:52
9John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:07
10Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:18

Most aggressive rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise18pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
3Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport13
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport11
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors7
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
9Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data14:52:46
2AG2R-La Mondiale0:02:12
3Astana Pro Team0:02:20
4Bahrain-Merida0:04:42
5BMC Racing Team0:05:17
6Quick-Step Floors0:09:02
7Aqua Blue Sport0:14:15
8UnitedHealthcare0:14:25
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:58
10UAE Abu Dhabi0:18:24
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:55
12Katusha-Alpecin0:23:38
13Delko-Marseille Provence KTM0:24:50
14Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:47
15Team Sunweb0:27:17
16Nippo-Vini Fantini0:29:17
17WB Veranclassic Aqua Project0:33:08
18Wilier Triestina0:34:27

