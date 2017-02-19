Hermans seals Tour of Oman as Kristoff wins final day sprint
Norwegian collects his third stage victory of the race
Stage 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collected his third stage win of the 2017 Tour of Oman, winning the sprint on the Muttrah Corniche on the final day. Ben Hermans (BMC) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title.
Kristoff outsprinted Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Sacha Modolo (UAE Abu Dhabi) at the end of the short final stage, which culminated with laps of a flat finishing circuit. The Norwegian opened and ended the stage race with sprint wins, with one in the middle (stage 4) as well, taking his tally for the season to four.
"Today was one of the windiest days in a long time in Oman and we knew it would be hard to control the race. We were lucky however as also the BMC Team tried to control the race for the GC leader Hermans," said Kristoff.
"With 150 meters to go I was second and there was a really strong headwind. The last 150 meters felt like 300 meters but in the end I managed to win and I am really happy to win my third stage."
Hermans took the race lead on the second stage, winning the uphill finish just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi), and took a stranglehold on the title by winning Saturday's Queen Stage Saturday, finishing first atop the Green Mountain to give himself an unsurmountable 22-second buffer over Costa.
Despite being caught up in an early crash, Hermans, who lost the 2015 Arctic Race of Norway on the final day due to a mechanical, finished safely in the bunch to seal the red jersey, with Costa finishing second overall and Fabio Aru (Astana) completing the podium.
"I'm really happy that I could take two stage and the GC. It's more than I could have dreamed of," said Hermans. "It was the perfect week for me, perfect start to the season. I always like to start the season in good shape and then normally it continues for the rest of the year."
How it unfolded
A very early three-man break got away: Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Benjamin Geraud (Delko Marseille Provence). The wind ruled the day, but the trio was able to get a gap of nearly three minutes. That was as high as it got, with both BMC and Aqua Blue working to pull them back.
There was a scare for BMC at the foot of the first climb, the Al Hamriyah, as Hermans hit the deck. He was not injured and was quickly back in the thick of things.
On the climb, Geraud dropped out of the lead group, and joined up with Mark Christian (Aqua Blue) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen), who had jumped from the peloton. Christian gave up his attempt and fell back into the field.
Keisse and De Gendt held on to a 1:20 lead as they started the first lap of the closing circuit course with some 25 km to go. The gap had dropped to only 45 seconds with 10km left, and Katusha leading the chase. Soon Keisse was alone in front, hanging on to a narrow lead.
The Belgian was caught within the last 5km, and immediately Romain Bardet (AG2R) attacked, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also giving it a try.
It still came down to the expected mass sprint, though, and once again, Alexander Kristoff claimed the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:57:03
|2
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|23
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|28
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|42
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|55
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|60
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|61
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|67
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|78
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|81
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|87
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|89
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:41
|90
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|91
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|92
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:07
|96
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|97
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|98
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|106
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|117
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|118
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|119
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:38
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|122
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|124
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:02:57
|125
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|126
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|127
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|128
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|129
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|130
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:02
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|133
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:42
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|135
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:47
|136
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:45
|138
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|139
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20:56:20
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:22
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:33
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:40
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:18
|16
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:21
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:58
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:19
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:40
|24
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:15
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:29
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:30
|27
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:50
|28
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:22
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:49
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:06
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:12
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|34
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:05
|35
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:16
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:35
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:47
|38
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:48
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:13
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:47
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:15
|42
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:19
|43
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:47
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:49
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:37
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:12
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:44
|48
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:22
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:15:31
|50
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:43
|51
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:46
|52
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:18
|53
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:16:20
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:18:21
|56
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:18:51
|57
|Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|58
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:23
|59
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:31
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:33
|61
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:53
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:07
|63
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:13
|64
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:20
|65
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:52
|66
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:59
|67
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|68
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:05
|69
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:15
|70
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:22:16
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:17
|72
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:18
|73
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:22:27
|74
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:42
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:44
|76
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:00
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:55
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:23:56
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:24:20
|80
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:27
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:28
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:29
|84
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:31
|85
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:26:55
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:02
|87
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:45
|88
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:12
|89
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:51
|90
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:29:58
|91
|Alberto Ceecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:30:06
|92
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:22
|93
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:30:38
|94
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:30:53
|95
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:11
|96
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:31:17
|97
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:32:14
|98
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:32
|99
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:39
|100
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:43
|101
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:32:44
|102
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:33:36
|104
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:40
|105
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:53
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:03
|107
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:34:07
|108
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:34:15
|109
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:53
|110
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:35:49
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:02
|112
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:29
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:41
|114
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:43
|115
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:28
|116
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:45
|117
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:38:05
|118
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:07
|119
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:38:10
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:38:25
|121
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:27
|122
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:42
|123
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:51
|124
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:40:46
|125
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:55
|126
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:40:59
|127
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:41:30
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:43:46
|129
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:47
|130
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:43:56
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:46:04
|133
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:51
|134
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:47:24
|135
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:47:31
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:14
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:50:44
|138
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:57:13
|139
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:58:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|33
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|19
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20:57:18
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|5
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:20
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:52
|9
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:07
|10
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|9
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|14:52:46
|2
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:42
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:02
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:15
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:14:25
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:58
|10
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:18:24
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:55
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:38
|13
|Delko-Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:50
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:47
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:27:17
|16
|Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:29:17
|17
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Project
|0:33:08
|18
|Wilier Triestina
|0:34:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy