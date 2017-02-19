Image 1 of 32 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his sprint victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 More impressive Oman scenery on the final stage of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Celebrations for Kristoff and his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Win number three for Alexander Kristoff at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Hermans on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Celebrations for the BMC boys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 The men in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 The breakaway gave it a good go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Kristoff enjoying his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Kristoff on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Ben Hermans on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Alexander Kristoff raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 The Oman landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 The peloton on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Celebrations for Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 The Quick-Step Floors team relaxing pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Hermans pulling on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Ben Hermans wins the Tour of Oman 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 The Tour of Oman classification winners on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Merhawi Kudus won the best young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Ben Hermans tops the final Tour of Oman podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 A minor spill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Preben Van Hecke made another breakaway effort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 The riders on the early climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Ben Hermans in relaxed mood ahead of the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Iljo Keisse went solo on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Alexander Kristoff driving for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Kristoff raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Alexander Kristoff makes it three wins at the Tour of Oman 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 The fans were out in force on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collected his third stage win of the 2017 Tour of Oman, winning the sprint on the Muttrah Corniche on the final day. Ben Hermans (BMC) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall title.

Kristoff outsprinted Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Sacha Modolo (UAE Abu Dhabi) at the end of the short final stage, which culminated with laps of a flat finishing circuit. The Norwegian opened and ended the stage race with sprint wins, with one in the middle (stage 4) as well, taking his tally for the season to four.

"Today was one of the windiest days in a long time in Oman and we knew it would be hard to control the race. We were lucky however as also the BMC Team tried to control the race for the GC leader Hermans," said Kristoff.

"With 150 meters to go I was second and there was a really strong headwind. The last 150 meters felt like 300 meters but in the end I managed to win and I am really happy to win my third stage."

Hermans took the race lead on the second stage, winning the uphill finish just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi), and took a stranglehold on the title by winning Saturday's Queen Stage Saturday, finishing first atop the Green Mountain to give himself an unsurmountable 22-second buffer over Costa.

Despite being caught up in an early crash, Hermans, who lost the 2015 Arctic Race of Norway on the final day due to a mechanical, finished safely in the bunch to seal the red jersey, with Costa finishing second overall and Fabio Aru (Astana) completing the podium.

"I'm really happy that I could take two stage and the GC. It's more than I could have dreamed of," said Hermans. "It was the perfect week for me, perfect start to the season. I always like to start the season in good shape and then normally it continues for the rest of the year."

How it unfolded

A very early three-man break got away: Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) and Benjamin Geraud (Delko Marseille Provence). The wind ruled the day, but the trio was able to get a gap of nearly three minutes. That was as high as it got, with both BMC and Aqua Blue working to pull them back.

There was a scare for BMC at the foot of the first climb, the Al Hamriyah, as Hermans hit the deck. He was not injured and was quickly back in the thick of things.

On the climb, Geraud dropped out of the lead group, and joined up with Mark Christian (Aqua Blue) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen), who had jumped from the peloton. Christian gave up his attempt and fell back into the field.

Keisse and De Gendt held on to a 1:20 lead as they started the first lap of the closing circuit course with some 25 km to go. The gap had dropped to only 45 seconds with 10km left, and Katusha leading the chase. Soon Keisse was alone in front, hanging on to a narrow lead.

The Belgian was caught within the last 5km, and immediately Romain Bardet (AG2R) attacked, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) also giving it a try.

It still came down to the expected mass sprint, though, and once again, Alexander Kristoff claimed the spoils.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:57:03 2 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 23 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 28 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 42 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 45 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 48 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 55 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 57 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 60 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 61 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 65 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 66 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 67 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 78 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 79 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 81 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 87 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 89 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:00:41 90 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:43 91 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 92 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:07 96 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 97 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 98 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 106 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 107 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 112 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 113 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 116 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 117 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 118 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 119 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:38 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 122 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 123 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 124 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:02:57 125 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 126 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 127 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 128 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 129 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 130 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:02 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 132 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 133 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:42 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 135 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:47 136 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:45 138 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 139 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20:56:20 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:22 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:58 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:21 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:33 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:38 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:40 12 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:48 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:18 16 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:21 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:34 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:58 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:19 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:03:40 24 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:15 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:29 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:30 27 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:50 28 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:22 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:49 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:06 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:12 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 34 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:05 35 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:16 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:35 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:47 38 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:48 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:13 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:47 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:15 42 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:19 43 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:47 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:49 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:37 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:12 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:44 48 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:22 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:15:31 50 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:43 51 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:46 52 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:18 53 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:16:20 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:48 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:18:21 56 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:51 57 Gavin Manion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:18 58 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:23 59 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:31 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:33 61 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:53 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:07 63 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:20:13 64 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:20 65 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:52 66 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:59 67 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:15 68 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:05 69 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:15 70 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:22:16 71 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:17 72 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:18 73 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:22:27 74 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:42 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:44 76 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:23:00 77 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:55 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:23:56 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:24:20 80 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:27 81 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:16 82 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:28 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:29 84 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:31 85 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:26:55 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:02 87 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:45 88 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:12 89 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:51 90 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:29:58 91 Alberto Ceecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:30:06 92 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:22 93 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:30:38 94 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:30:53 95 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:31:11 96 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:31:17 97 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:32:14 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:32 99 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:39 100 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:43 101 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:32:44 102 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:33:36 104 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:40 105 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:53 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:03 107 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:34:07 108 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:34:15 109 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:53 110 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:35:49 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:02 112 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:29 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:41 114 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:43 115 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:28 116 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:45 117 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:38:05 118 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:07 119 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:38:10 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:38:25 121 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:27 122 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:42 123 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:51 124 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:40:46 125 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:55 126 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:40:59 127 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:41:30 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:43:46 129 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:47 130 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:43:56 131 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 132 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:46:04 133 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:51 134 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:47:24 135 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:47:31 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:14 137 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:50:44 138 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:57:13 139 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:58:05

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 47 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 3 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 33 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 19 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 16 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 15 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15

Young riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20:57:18 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:23 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 5 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:20 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 8 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:52 9 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:07 10 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:18

Most aggressive rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 13 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 11 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 8 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 9 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5