Tour of Oman: Hermans wins stage 2
BMC rider triumphs in hilly finale and moves into the overall lead
Stage 2: Nakhal - Al Bustan
Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage two of the Tour of Oman, surviving four climbs to take the final sprint. He pulled away in the final meters to take a convincing win over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
"I think I can be happy with my performance. Normally I'm not an explosive kind of guy but this was something in between and it worked out well," Fuglsang said after the stage. "From 500 metres you think, 'Bah, the finish is just there,' but it's not like this. I know this climb from other years, where I attacked on the first part and you pay for that on the second small part here to the finish. Even though it’s not so long, it's super hard. I tried to do my best but it also throws in a bit of tactics when it's such a big, open road and there's wind.
"We needed to play it smart. I think Hermans, he came from behind in a good moment. Maybe he played it smarter or maybe he was stronger, but he showed good form already in Valenciana, and he is for sure one of the guys to beat together with Rui Costa and a few others."
Climbing entered the picture in stage 2, with four classified climbs, including the stiff Al Jissah shortly before the finish.
It took a while for the day's break group to form and several large groups tried to get away, but were brought back. The field was flying along, at more than 50km/h for the first hour but, at last after some 45 km, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finally got away. The field was happy to let them go and the gap rapidly hovered near the eight minute mark.
The last three climbs came in the final third of the stage, and as the first of those appeared, the gap started coming down. With 40km and two more climbs, it was down to three minutes and decreasing with regularity.
Van Hecke was caught with just over 20km to go, and Christian fought on alone with a handful of seconds before succumbing to the peloton.
Best young rider Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue) attacked on the lead-up the final ranked climb, soon to be joined by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare). They carried 35 seconds up the fearsome Al Jissah, but were gathered in with only two kilometres to go.
A reduced and splintered peloton approached the finish line. Hermans moved away to take an easy win, with Costa and Fuglsang, his nearest chasers, fighting it out for the remaining podium positions.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:20:49
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:04
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:12
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|16
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:19
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|22
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:27
|23
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:29
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|26
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|28
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:38
|30
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:48
|36
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|37
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:56
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:58
|40
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|43
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:11
|45
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:43
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|47
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:13
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:10
|62
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:19
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:36
|66
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:20
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|81
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|82
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|83
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|85
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:46
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:01
|87
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|88
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:08
|92
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:18
|93
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|94
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:07:20
|95
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:07:48
|97
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|98
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:45
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:51
|101
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:00
|102
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:17
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|104
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:33
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:37
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|107
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|108
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|112
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|113
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|114
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|115
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|116
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|117
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|118
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|119
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|120
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|125
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|127
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:56
|132
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:02
|133
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:16
|135
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:20
|136
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:44
|137
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:18:13
|140
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:21
|141
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:23
|142
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:20:53
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|7
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:23
|8
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|9
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:34
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|11
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:52
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:54
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:09
|17
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|19
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:06
|22
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:32
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|27
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:16
|28
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|30
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:33
|31
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|32
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|36
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:18:09
|40
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:17
|41
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|10:02:50
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|5
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:47
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:49
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:11
|8
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:51
|9
|Uae Abu Dhabi
|0:03:23
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:28
|11
|Wilier Triestina
|0:03:41
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:31
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:35
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:58
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:17
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:48
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:50
|18
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:08:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7:07:08
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:04
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|22
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|23
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|26
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:47
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|31
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|33
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|35
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:04
|37
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:06
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:08
|39
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|40
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|41
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:21
|43
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:53
|44
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:54
|48
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:23
|49
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:00
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:18
|61
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:20
|62
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:29
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:41
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:46
|66
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:53
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|72
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:29
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:30
|76
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|78
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:56
|82
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:02
|83
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:11
|84
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|87
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:28
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|89
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:39
|90
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:47
|91
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:09
|92
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:07:30
|93
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|94
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:07:58
|95
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|96
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:36
|97
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:55
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:10
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:09:41
|103
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:09:43
|104
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:45
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:46
|106
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:09:47
|107
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|109
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|113
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|115
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|116
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|117
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|124
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|126
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:12
|128
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:40
|130
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:00
|131
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:26
|132
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:27
|133
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:38
|134
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:01
|135
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:44
|136
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:54
|137
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:17
|139
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:18:23
|140
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:27
|141
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:31
|142
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|13
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|17
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|19
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|23
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7:07:22
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|7
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:23
|8
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|9
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:34
|10
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:52
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:54
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|13
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:09
|16
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:46
|18
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:04
|21
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:06
|22
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:32
|23
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:39
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:15
|26
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:16
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:48
|28
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:33
|31
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|35
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:18:09
|40
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:13
|41
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|21:22:17
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|5
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:47
|6
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:49
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:11
|8
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:51
|9
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:23
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:28
|11
|Wilier Triestina
|0:03:41
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:31
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:35
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:58
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:17
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:48
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:50
|18
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:08:36
