Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage two of the Tour of Oman, surviving four climbs to take the final sprint. He pulled away in the final meters to take a convincing win over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

"I think I can be happy with my performance. Normally I'm not an explosive kind of guy but this was something in between and it worked out well," Fuglsang said after the stage. "From 500 metres you think, 'Bah, the finish is just there,' but it's not like this. I know this climb from other years, where I attacked on the first part and you pay for that on the second small part here to the finish. Even though it’s not so long, it's super hard. I tried to do my best but it also throws in a bit of tactics when it's such a big, open road and there's wind.

"We needed to play it smart. I think Hermans, he came from behind in a good moment. Maybe he played it smarter or maybe he was stronger, but he showed good form already in Valenciana, and he is for sure one of the guys to beat together with Rui Costa and a few others."

Climbing entered the picture in stage 2, with four classified climbs, including the stiff Al Jissah shortly before the finish.

It took a while for the day's break group to form and several large groups tried to get away, but were brought back. The field was flying along, at more than 50km/h for the first hour but, at last after some 45 km, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finally got away. The field was happy to let them go and the gap rapidly hovered near the eight minute mark.

The last three climbs came in the final third of the stage, and as the first of those appeared, the gap started coming down. With 40km and two more climbs, it was down to three minutes and decreasing with regularity.

Van Hecke was caught with just over 20km to go, and Christian fought on alone with a handful of seconds before succumbing to the peloton.

Best young rider Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue) attacked on the lead-up the final ranked climb, soon to be joined by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare). They carried 35 seconds up the fearsome Al Jissah, but were gathered in with only two kilometres to go.

A reduced and splintered peloton approached the finish line. Hermans moved away to take an easy win, with Costa and Fuglsang, his nearest chasers, fighting it out for the remaining podium positions.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:20:49 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:04 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:07 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:12 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 16 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:19 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 22 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:27 23 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:29 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 26 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:35 28 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 29 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:38 30 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 32 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:44 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:48 36 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:00:53 37 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:56 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:58 40 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 43 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:11 45 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:43 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 47 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:13 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 55 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:10 62 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:19 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:36 66 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 68 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:20 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 80 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 81 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 82 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 83 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 84 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 85 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:46 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:01 87 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 88 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 90 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:08 92 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:18 93 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 94 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:07:20 95 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:24 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:07:48 97 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:52 98 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:45 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:51 101 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:00 102 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:17 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 104 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:33 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:37 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 107 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 108 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 112 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 113 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 114 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 115 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 116 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 117 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 118 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 119 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 120 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 125 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 127 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 130 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 131 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:56 132 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:10:02 133 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:16 135 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:20 136 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:44 137 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 139 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:18:13 140 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:21 141 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:23 142 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Saal- 62.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Al Jissah - 136.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint Finish - Al Bustan - 145.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 6 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3:20:53 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:08 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 7 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:23 8 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 9 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:34 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 11 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:52 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:54 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 14 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:39 16 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:09 17 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 19 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:06 22 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:32 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:39 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 27 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:16 28 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:20 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 30 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:33 31 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 32 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 36 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:18:09 40 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:17 41 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:19

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Dimension Data 10:02:50 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 5 Unitedhealthcare 0:00:47 6 Quick - Step Floors 0:00:49 7 Bahrain - Merida 0:01:11 8 Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:51 9 Uae Abu Dhabi 0:03:23 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:28 11 Wilier Triestina 0:03:41 12 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:31 13 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:35 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:04:58 15 Team Sunweb 0:05:17 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:48 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:50 18 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:08:36

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7:07:08 2 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:04 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:14 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:17 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:22 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 22 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:37 23 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 26 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:47 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 31 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 33 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:54 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 35 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:03 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:04 37 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:06 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:08 39 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 40 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:21 43 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:53 44 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:54 48 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:23 49 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:00 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 60 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:18 61 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:20 62 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:29 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:41 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:46 66 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:53 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 69 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 70 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 72 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 74 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:29 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:30 76 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 78 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 81 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:56 82 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:02 83 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:11 84 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 87 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:28 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 89 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:39 90 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:47 91 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:09 92 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:07:30 93 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:31 94 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:07:58 95 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:02 96 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:36 97 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:55 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:10 100 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:09:41 103 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:09:43 104 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:45 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:46 106 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:09:47 107 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 109 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 112 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 113 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 115 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 116 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 117 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 122 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 124 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 126 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:12 128 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:40 130 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:00 131 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:26 132 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:27 133 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:38 134 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:01 135 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:44 136 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:54 137 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:17 139 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:18:23 140 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:27 141 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:31 142 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:33

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 17 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 9 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 9 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 6 11 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 13 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 16 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 17 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 19 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 20 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 23 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -5

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7:07:22 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:08 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 7 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:23 8 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 9 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:34 10 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:52 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:54 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 13 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:39 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:09 16 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:46 18 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:04 21 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:06 22 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:32 23 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:39 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:15 26 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:16 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:48 28 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:17 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:33 31 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 34 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 35 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:18:09 40 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:13 41 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:17