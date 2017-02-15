Trending

Tour of Oman: Hermans wins stage 2

BMC rider triumphs in hilly finale and moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 37

Ben Hermans celebrates his Tour of Oman stage 2 victory

Ben Hermans celebrates his Tour of Oman stage 2 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Chun Kai Feng (Bahrain-Merida)

Chun Kai Feng (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

A fan makes sure to get a photo of the peloton

A fan makes sure to get a photo of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport)

Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Tom Boonen was active despite crashing on stage 1

Tom Boonen was active despite crashing on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) fights for fourth place

Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) fights for fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) continues h9s good start to the year in Oman

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) continues h9s good start to the year in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Tyler Farrar and team DS Jean-Pierre Heynderickx during the stage

Tyler Farrar and team DS Jean-Pierre Heynderickx during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

Silver shoes for UAE champion Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE Abu Dhabi)

Silver shoes for UAE champion Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE Abu Dhabi)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Astana surround Fabio Aru

Astana surround Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

BMC's Jempy Drucker

BMC's Jempy Drucker
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

The race passes through various unique locations

The race passes through various unique locations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Romain Bardet is kept safe by AG2R-La Mondiale

Romain Bardet is kept safe by AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Post-race media duties for Ben Hermans

Post-race media duties for Ben Hermans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Celebrations all round in the BMC team

Celebrations all round in the BMC team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Ben Hermans enjoying his win

Ben Hermans enjoying his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Ben Hermans in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman

Ben Hermans in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Celebrations all round in the BMC team

Celebrations all round in the BMC team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Ben Hermans on the podium

Ben Hermans on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

Ben Hermans in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman

Ben Hermans in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Alexander Kristoff pulls on the points jersey

Alexander Kristoff pulls on the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Laurens de Plus feeling the effort of the climb

Laurens de Plus feeling the effort of the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Hermans produced an uphill sprint no one could match

Hermans produced an uphill sprint no one could match
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Hermans begins to celebrate

Hermans begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Ben Hermans raises his arms in celebration

Ben Hermans raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Ben Hermans raises his arms in celebration

Ben Hermans raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

The final climb had Romain Bardet pulling out his suffer face

The final climb had Romain Bardet pulling out his suffer face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

The breakaway duo

The breakaway duo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Katusha work for the race leader Alexander Kristoff

Katusha work for the race leader Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

The riders roll out for the start of stage 2

The riders roll out for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

The bunch makes its way along with highway

The bunch makes its way along with highway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

BMC in the bunch

BMC in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Getting the best view over Oman on the second day

Getting the best view over Oman on the second day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Mark Christian takes a turn on the front of the break

Mark Christian takes a turn on the front of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Preben Van Hecke and Mark Christian plough on in the breakaway

Preben Van Hecke and Mark Christian plough on in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage two of the Tour of Oman, surviving four climbs to take the final sprint. He pulled away in the final meters to take a convincing win over Rui Costa (UAE Abu Dhabi) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

"I think I can be happy with my performance. Normally I'm not an explosive kind of guy but this was something in between and it worked out well," Fuglsang said after the stage. "From 500 metres you think, 'Bah, the finish is just there,' but it's not like this. I know this climb from other years, where I attacked on the first part and you pay for that on the second small part here to the finish. Even though it’s not so long, it's super hard. I tried to do my best but it also throws in a bit of tactics when it's such a big, open road and there's wind.

"We needed to play it smart. I think Hermans, he came from behind in a good moment. Maybe he played it smarter or maybe he was stronger, but he showed good form already in Valenciana, and he is for sure one of the guys to beat together with Rui Costa and a few others."

Climbing entered the picture in stage 2, with four classified climbs, including the stiff Al Jissah shortly before the finish.

It took a while for the day's break group to form and several large groups tried to get away, but were brought back. The field was flying along, at more than 50km/h for the first hour but, at last after some 45 km, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finally got away. The field was happy to let them go and the gap rapidly hovered near the eight minute mark.

The last three climbs came in the final third of the stage, and as the first of those appeared, the gap started coming down. With 40km and two more climbs, it was down to three minutes and decreasing with regularity.

Van Hecke was caught with just over 20km to go, and Christian fought on alone with a handful of seconds before succumbing to the peloton.

Best young rider Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue) attacked on the lead-up the final ranked climb, soon to be joined by Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare). They carried 35 seconds up the fearsome Al Jissah, but were gathered in with only two kilometres to go.

A reduced and splintered peloton approached the finish line. Hermans moved away to take an easy win, with Costa and Fuglsang, his nearest chasers, fighting it out for the remaining podium positions. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:20:49
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:04
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:07
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:12
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:17
16Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
22Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:27
23Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
25Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
26Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:35
28Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:38
30Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:48
36Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:53
37Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:56
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:58
40Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
43Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:11
45Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:43
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
47Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:13
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
55Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:10
62Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:19
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:36
66Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
68Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
76Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:20
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
81Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
82Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
83Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
85Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:46
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:01
87Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
88Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
90Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:05:08
92Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:18
93Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
94Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:07:20
95Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:24
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:07:48
97Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:52
98Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:45
99Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
100Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:51
101Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:09:00
102Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:17
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
104Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:09:33
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:37
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
107Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
108Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
112Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
113Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
114Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
115Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
116Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
117Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
118Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
119Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
120Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
121Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
125Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
127Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
128Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
130Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
131Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:56
132Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:02
133Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:16
135Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:20
136Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:44
137Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
139Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:18:13
140Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:21
141Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:23
142Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSSondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Saal- 62.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Al Jissah - 136.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint Finish - Al Bustan - 145.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data7
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data6
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors5
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3:20:53
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:08
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:13
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
7Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:23
8Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
9Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:34
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
11John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:52
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:54
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:59
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:07
15Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
16Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:09
17Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:46
19Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:06
22Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:32
24Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:39
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:16
28Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:20
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
30Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:33
31Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
32Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
36Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
37Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:18:09
40Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:17
41Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:19

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data10:02:50
2Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
5Unitedhealthcare0:00:47
6Quick - Step Floors0:00:49
7Bahrain - Merida0:01:11
8Aqua Blue Sport0:01:51
9Uae Abu Dhabi0:03:23
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:28
11Wilier Triestina0:03:41
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:31
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:35
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:58
15Team Sunweb0:05:17
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:48
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:50
18WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:08:36

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7:07:08
2Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:04
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:14
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:17
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
9Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:22
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:27
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
22Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:37
23Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
25Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
26Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:47
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
31Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
32Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
33Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:54
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
35Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:03
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:04
37John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:06
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:01:08
39Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
40Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
41Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:21
43Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:53
44Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:54
48Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:23
49Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:00
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
60Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:18
61Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:20
62Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:29
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:41
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:46
66Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:53
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
69Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
70Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
74Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:29
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:30
76Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
78Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:56
82Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:02
83Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:11
84Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
87Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:28
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
89Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:39
90Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:47
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:09
92Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:07:30
93Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:31
94Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:07:58
95Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:02
96Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:36
97Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:55
98Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
99Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:09:10
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:09:41
103Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:09:43
104Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:45
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:46
106Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:47
107Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
109Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
110Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
112Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
113Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
115Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
116Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
117Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
118Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
124Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
126Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
127Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:12
128Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
129Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:40
130Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:00
131Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:26
132Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:27
133Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:38
134Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:01
135Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:13:44
136Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:54
137Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:17
139Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:18:23
140Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:27
141Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:31
142Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:33

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin17pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
3Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport9
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data7
9Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data6
11Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors5
13Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
15Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
16Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
17Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
19Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
20Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
23Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-5

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data7:07:22
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:08
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:13
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
7Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:23
8Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
9Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:34
10John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:52
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:54
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:59
13Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:07
14Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:09
16Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:46
18Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:04
21Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:06
22Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:32
23Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:39
24Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:15
26Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:16
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:48
28Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:17
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:33
31Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
35Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
39Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:18:09
40Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:13
41Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:17

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data21:22:17
2Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
5UnitedHealthcare0:00:47
6Quick - Step Floors0:00:49
7Bahrain - Merida0:01:11
8Aqua Blue Sport0:01:51
9UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:23
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:28
11Wilier Triestina0:03:41
12Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:31
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:35
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:58
15Team Sunweb0:05:17
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:48
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:50
18WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:08:36

