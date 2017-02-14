Trending

Alexander Kristoff wins 2017 Tour of Oman opener

Tom Boonen crashes in finale but finishes stage

Image 1 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) beat Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to the line

Image 2 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates another sprint victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates his second win of 2017

Image 4 of 37

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls out of Al Sawadi Beach

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

There's always time for a selfie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

A local spectator makes Romain Bardet smile

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) suffered an early flat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

The Katusha-Alpecin team kept Kristoff out of the wind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Tom Boonen was protected by his Quick-Step Floors teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

A typical Tour of Oman landscape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Alexander Kristoff and his Katusha-Alpecin teammates celebrate victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Tom Boonen gets ready to ride back to the hotel despite his late crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Tom Boonen lost some skin after his late crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

The sun was out but there was some wind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) leads out the sprint

Image 19 of 37

The sprinters go deep

Image 20 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

Image 21 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the first stage of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

The Tour of Oman peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

A view from the back of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise) took the polka-dot jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) pulled on the white jersey as best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) pulled on the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) is the first leader of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

The five-rider break works hard to stay away

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

It was hot during stage one

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

The break of the day: Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage one of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) also took the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) on the Tour of Oman podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) crashed in the final kilometre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Tom Boonen rode back to the race hotel despite his injuries

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Tom Boonen after his crash in the finale of stage one of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won in Naseem Park for the second consecutive season, with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

The Norwegian beat Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to the line to ensure that he wears the leader's jersey on stage 2 of the race.

The win also marked Kristoff's fifth stage win in the Tour of Oman and his second of the season. There were concerns over Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), with the Belgian crashing in the final kilometres. He was able to remount and finish the stage but he crossed the line with the back of his jersey in tatters. Boonen is using the Tour of Oman as part of his Classics preparation, ahead of his retirement at the end of the spring.

"I knew the sprint was going to be pretty tight but because of the headwind it was easy on the wheel, so I made sure I was on the left side where it was a bit more open and we had a clear path," Kristoff said.

"But I saw on the right side there was a crash and I heard afterwards it was [Boonen]. It's a pity for him that he crashed, his team did a good job all day with us. For sure he will try again another day, if he is not too badly injured.

"It made it a little bit nervous towards the end because there were a few changes of direction, but we were not really having enough crosswind to split it and nobody really tried so maybe if we had tried that at one point, it could have been enough but we were so focused on the sprint that everyone was waiting for the end," he added.

The opening stage of the 2017 Tour of Oman was marked by a five-man break with Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Alan Marangoni (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) moving clear in the opening kilometres.

The contingent of WorldTour teams were willing to let the five build a near four-minute lead inside the opening hour of racing but as the race moved into the hills before heading back to the coast, the leading teams began to assert their control.

Quick-Step Floors and Katusha-Alpecin were among the first to set about a chase, first limiting the break to around three minutes before tightening their grip. BMC Racing joined the front of the peloton too and with 50 kilometres to go, the gap to the now tiring break had dropped to just over a minute.

A brief lull in the peloton, and a slight tailwind, allowed the break the chance to hold their position but when Warbasse, Marangoni and Masson pushed clear of De Gendt and Fonzi, it was only a matter of time before the inevitable catch.

The trio were finally reeled in with 10km to go before Kristoff sealed the win with an impressive sprint.

"It's always nice to start with wins. We came here to get the win and we managed it on the opening day. If we manage to get something more it's a bonus but we can ride here without pressure and maybe the last stage is another chance for me and then I can try something in the climbs and do some good training for the races to come," the stage winner added.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin3:46:29
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
5Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
11Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
12Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
13Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
19Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
20Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
27Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
28Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
33Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
34Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
40Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
43Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
56Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
62Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
66Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
69Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
73Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
74Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
75Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
77Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
82Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
83Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
85Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
86John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
88Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
91Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
92Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
94Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
98Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
99Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
100Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
102Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
103Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
105Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
107Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
111Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
112Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
114Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
119Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
122Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
123Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
124Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
126Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:54
127Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:56
128Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:00
129Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:09
130Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:23
132Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:00
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
134Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
135Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
136Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
137Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:00
138Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:00
139Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:14
140Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:26
141Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:04:01
142Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:45

Sprint 1 - Wadi Bani Awf - 81.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 2 - Al Taww - 149km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
3Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Finish - Naseem Park - 176.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport7
5Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:46:29
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
3Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
8Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
9Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
18Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
21Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
29John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
41Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:26

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team UAE Abu Dhabi11:19:27
2Dimension Data
3Aqua Blue Sport
4Wilier Triestina
5Astana Pro Team
6Katusha-Alpecin
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Quick-Step Floors
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Bahrain-Merida
12Team Sunweb
13WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Nippo - Vini Fantini
18BMC Racing Team

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin3:46:19
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:04
3Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
5Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:09
7Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:10
9Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
11Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
12Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
15Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
16Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
23Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
28Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
31Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
32Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
36Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
37Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
41Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
42Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
43Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
46Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
47Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
50Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
57Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
64Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
71Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
74Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
75Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
79Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
82Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
85Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
87Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
88John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
90Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
93Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
94Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
99Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
101Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
103Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
104Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
106Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
107Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
108Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
113Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
115Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
117Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
118Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
120Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
122Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
123Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
124Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
126Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
129Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
131Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:04
133Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:06
134Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:19
135Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:33
137Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:49
138Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:08
139Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:24
140Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
141Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:04:11
142Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
143Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:55

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport7
5Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
6Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
8Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
9Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2
12Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport1
13Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3:46:23
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:06
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
4Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
9Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
16Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
18Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
21Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
29John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
42Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team UAE Abu Dhabi11:19:27
2Dimension Data
3Aqua Blue Sport
4Wilier Triestina
5Astana Pro Team
6Katusha-Alpecin
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Quick-Step Floors
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Bahrain-Merida
12Team Sunweb
13WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Nippo - Vini Fantini
18BMC Racing Team

