Alexander Kristoff wins 2017 Tour of Oman opener
Tom Boonen crashes in finale but finishes stage
Stage 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won in Naseem Park for the second consecutive season, with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.
The Norwegian beat Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to the line to ensure that he wears the leader's jersey on stage 2 of the race.
The win also marked Kristoff's fifth stage win in the Tour of Oman and his second of the season. There were concerns over Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), with the Belgian crashing in the final kilometres. He was able to remount and finish the stage but he crossed the line with the back of his jersey in tatters. Boonen is using the Tour of Oman as part of his Classics preparation, ahead of his retirement at the end of the spring.
"I knew the sprint was going to be pretty tight but because of the headwind it was easy on the wheel, so I made sure I was on the left side where it was a bit more open and we had a clear path," Kristoff said.
"But I saw on the right side there was a crash and I heard afterwards it was [Boonen]. It's a pity for him that he crashed, his team did a good job all day with us. For sure he will try again another day, if he is not too badly injured.
"It made it a little bit nervous towards the end because there were a few changes of direction, but we were not really having enough crosswind to split it and nobody really tried so maybe if we had tried that at one point, it could have been enough but we were so focused on the sprint that everyone was waiting for the end," he added.
The opening stage of the 2017 Tour of Oman was marked by a five-man break with Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Alan Marangoni (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) moving clear in the opening kilometres.
The contingent of WorldTour teams were willing to let the five build a near four-minute lead inside the opening hour of racing but as the race moved into the hills before heading back to the coast, the leading teams began to assert their control.
Quick-Step Floors and Katusha-Alpecin were among the first to set about a chase, first limiting the break to around three minutes before tightening their grip. BMC Racing joined the front of the peloton too and with 50 kilometres to go, the gap to the now tiring break had dropped to just over a minute.
A brief lull in the peloton, and a slight tailwind, allowed the break the chance to hold their position but when Warbasse, Marangoni and Masson pushed clear of De Gendt and Fonzi, it was only a matter of time before the inevitable catch.
The trio were finally reeled in with 10km to go before Kristoff sealed the win with an impressive sprint.
"It's always nice to start with wins. We came here to get the win and we managed it on the opening day. If we manage to get something more it's a bonus but we can ride here without pressure and maybe the last stage is another chance for me and then I can try something in the climbs and do some good training for the races to come," the stage winner added.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:46:29
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|28
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|33
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|34
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|40
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|48
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|66
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|69
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|73
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|74
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|75
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|82
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|83
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|85
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|86
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|88
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|92
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|94
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|100
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|103
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|107
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|108
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|114
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|117
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|119
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|121
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|122
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|124
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:54
|127
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:56
|128
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:00
|129
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|130
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:23
|132
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:00
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|136
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|137
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:00
|138
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:00
|139
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:14
|140
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:26
|141
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:01
|142
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|5
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:46:29
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|21
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|29
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|31
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|34
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|41
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|11:19:27
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Wilier Triestina
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Team Sunweb
|13
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:46:19
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:04
|3
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:06
|5
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:09
|7
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:10
|9
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|15
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|16
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|32
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|37
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|43
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|71
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|75
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|87
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|88
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|94
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|99
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|101
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|104
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|107
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|108
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|115
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|117
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|118
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|120
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|122
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|124
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|126
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|131
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:04
|133
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:06
|134
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|135
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:33
|137
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:49
|138
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:08
|139
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:24
|140
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|141
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:11
|142
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|143
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|5
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|6
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|8
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|12
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|13
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:46:23
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:06
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|21
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|29
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|31
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|34
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|42
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|11:19:27
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Wilier Triestina
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Team Sunweb
|13
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|BMC Racing Team
