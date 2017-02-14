Image 1 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) beat Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to the line Image 2 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates another sprint victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates his second win of 2017 Image 4 of 37 The Tour of Oman peloton rolls out of Al Sawadi Beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 There's always time for a selfie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 A local spectator makes Romain Bardet smile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) suffered an early flat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 The Katusha-Alpecin team kept Kristoff out of the wind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Tom Boonen was protected by his Quick-Step Floors teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 A typical Tour of Oman landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Alexander Kristoff and his Katusha-Alpecin teammates celebrate victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Tom Boonen gets ready to ride back to the hotel despite his late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Tom Boonen lost some skin after his late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 The sun was out but there was some wind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) leads out the sprint Image 19 of 37 The sprinters go deep Image 20 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) Image 21 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the first stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 The Tour of Oman peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 A view from the back of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise) took the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) pulled on the white jersey as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) pulled on the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) is the first leader of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 The five-rider break works hard to stay away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 It was hot during stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 The break of the day: Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Alan Marangoni (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage one of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) also took the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) on the Tour of Oman podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) crashed in the final kilometre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Tom Boonen rode back to the race hotel despite his injuries (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Tom Boonen after his crash in the finale of stage one of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won in Naseem Park for the second consecutive season, with victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman.

The Norwegian beat Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) to the line to ensure that he wears the leader's jersey on stage 2 of the race.

The win also marked Kristoff's fifth stage win in the Tour of Oman and his second of the season. There were concerns over Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), with the Belgian crashing in the final kilometres. He was able to remount and finish the stage but he crossed the line with the back of his jersey in tatters. Boonen is using the Tour of Oman as part of his Classics preparation, ahead of his retirement at the end of the spring.

"I knew the sprint was going to be pretty tight but because of the headwind it was easy on the wheel, so I made sure I was on the left side where it was a bit more open and we had a clear path," Kristoff said.

"But I saw on the right side there was a crash and I heard afterwards it was [Boonen]. It's a pity for him that he crashed, his team did a good job all day with us. For sure he will try again another day, if he is not too badly injured.

"It made it a little bit nervous towards the end because there were a few changes of direction, but we were not really having enough crosswind to split it and nobody really tried so maybe if we had tried that at one point, it could have been enough but we were so focused on the sprint that everyone was waiting for the end," he added.

The opening stage of the 2017 Tour of Oman was marked by a five-man break with Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Aime De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Alan Marangoni (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) moving clear in the opening kilometres.

The contingent of WorldTour teams were willing to let the five build a near four-minute lead inside the opening hour of racing but as the race moved into the hills before heading back to the coast, the leading teams began to assert their control.

Quick-Step Floors and Katusha-Alpecin were among the first to set about a chase, first limiting the break to around three minutes before tightening their grip. BMC Racing joined the front of the peloton too and with 50 kilometres to go, the gap to the now tiring break had dropped to just over a minute.

A brief lull in the peloton, and a slight tailwind, allowed the break the chance to hold their position but when Warbasse, Marangoni and Masson pushed clear of De Gendt and Fonzi, it was only a matter of time before the inevitable catch.

The trio were finally reeled in with 10km to go before Kristoff sealed the win with an impressive sprint.

"It's always nice to start with wins. We came here to get the win and we managed it on the opening day. If we manage to get something more it's a bonus but we can ride here without pressure and maybe the last stage is another chance for me and then I can try something in the climbs and do some good training for the races to come," the stage winner added.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3:46:29 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 5 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 19 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 27 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 28 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 33 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 34 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 40 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 43 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 45 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 48 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 56 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 62 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 66 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 69 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 73 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 74 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 75 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 77 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 82 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 83 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 85 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 86 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 88 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 89 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 92 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 94 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 98 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 100 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 102 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 103 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 105 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 107 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 108 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 114 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 117 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 119 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 122 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 124 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 126 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:54 127 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:56 128 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:00 129 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 130 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:23 132 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:00 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 134 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 136 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 137 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:00 138 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:00 139 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:14 140 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:26 141 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:01 142 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:45

Sprint 1 - Wadi Bani Awf - 81.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Sprint 2 - Al Taww - 149km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Finish - Naseem Park - 176.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 7 5 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:46:29 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 19 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 21 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 29 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 31 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 41 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:26

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team UAE Abu Dhabi 11:19:27 2 Dimension Data 3 Aqua Blue Sport 4 Wilier Triestina 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Quick-Step Floors 9 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Team Sunweb 13 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 BMC Racing Team

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3:46:19 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:04 3 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:06 5 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:09 7 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:10 9 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 11 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 12 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 15 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 16 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 23 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 31 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 32 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 37 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 41 Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 42 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 43 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 46 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 47 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 51 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 57 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 64 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 71 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 74 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 75 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 79 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 84 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 85 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 87 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 88 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 90 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 94 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 99 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 101 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 103 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 104 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 106 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 107 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 108 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 115 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 117 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 118 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 120 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 122 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 124 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 126 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 129 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 131 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:04 133 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:06 134 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 135 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:33 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49 138 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:08 139 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:24 140 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 141 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:11 142 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 143 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:55

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 7 5 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 6 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 8 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 9 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2 12 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 1 13 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3:46:23 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:06 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 18 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 19 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 21 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 29 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 31 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 42 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32